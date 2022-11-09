© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool
Who are the invited b-boys for Red Bull BC One 2022?
Get the lowdown on who will battle at this year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in New York with this comprehensive list of all the invited b-boys.
At the Red Bull BC One World Final, the Top 16 contenders consist of the invited dancers, who go directly to the world final stage, and the winners of the Last Chance Cypher – where the national champs compete to advance. Below, you find all the b-boys going straight to the Top 16, without going through the Last Chance Cypher.
Wildchild
B-Boy Wildchild represents India. The winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021, this year will be his first time competing at the world final with his crazy style.
Lee
From the Netherlands, Lee is a member of the Ruggeds crew and has an original, fluid, blow-up style. The Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2021 champion will be returning to the World Final stage after qualifying last year through the Last Chance Cypher, and battling all the way to the semi-finals.
Amir
From Kazakhstan, Amir is the reigning Red Bull BC One world champion and will be returning to the stage to try and defend his title. A member of PDVL and Predatorz crew, he has been making waves on the international scene since winning Legits Blast Prague 2020.
Alvin
Alvin will be stepping onto the world final stage for the first time in his breaking career. A high-level power mover from Venezuela, he's a member of the Formless Corp and Team Vinotinto breaking teams.
Quake
The winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Taiwan 2021, Quake put on an epic performance in the Last Chance Cypher later that year. A member of KGB crew, this year he will get to display his crazy, blow-up style on the world final stage for the first time in his breaking career.
Phil Wizard
From Canada, Phil Wizard was the runner-up of 2021’s Red Bull BC One World Final. He is a member of United Rivals, 7 Commandoz and the Red Bull BC One All Stars. Phil Wizard will compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final for the third time and replaces the injured wildcard Hong 10.
Yu-Ki
From Japan, Yu-Ki is a member of the Found Nation crew, and a part of the Kose 8Rocks professional breaking team. Stepping onto the world final stage for the first time, he's known for his crazy and unpredictable power move combos.
Victor
From the USA, Victor is a multiple-time breaking world champion and triumphed at the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2015. A member of Squadron, MF Kidz, the Red Bull BC One All Stars and Back Yard Funk, Victor will be returning to see if he can win his second Red Bull BC One title.
Marlone
Representing France, Marlone is a young b-boy with a smooth, elegant and power-move-based style. He's a member of Immigrandz crew and the winner of the 2022 Battle of the Year France solo competition. This year, he will be stepping onto the world final stage for the first time.
Lorenzo
From the Netherlands, Lorenzo is the youngest b-boy in this year’s Red Bull BC One World Final line-up. He represents Fresh Allstars and The Ruggeds. As the 2019 solo battle winner at Fluido Jam in Athens, Greece, this will be his first time stepping onto the world final stage.