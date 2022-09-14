Breaking
Style, rhythm, and power dominate the Los Angeles break scene
Breaking has been a part of hip-hop culture for decades and combines the art of dance with the streets. Although it began as a form of battle or self-defense, the culture has subsequently developed into very athletic and intricate dances that the best dancers can only perform.
Welcome to Los Angeles, the birthplace of some of the world's most renowned and admired breakers. Despite having its roots in the Bronx, breaking has had a significant impact on the development of the West Coast's hip-hop scene since the 1970s, fusing the fundamental gymnastics of New York B-Boys with dance forms unique to California. This year, the biggest and most prestigious breaking competition in the world, Red Bull BC One, will be hosting its 2022 National Finals in Los Angeles on September 17.
Routines usually begin with top rock, a series of steps to show attitude and a sense of rhythm. Breakers rapidly move their hands and feet while floating a few inches above the ground to support the crucial footwork. Check out some moves in the video above featuring Kyd Steez, Swap, Sel, Pebblz Luv, Flea Rock and Luigi. Filmed by Brian "QEWLY" Smith, a Los Angeles native who is a director and dancer, they went around Los Angeles and hit up iconic spots including Hollywood, Santa Monica Pier, Boyle Heights and Downtown LA.
The city of Los Angeles stimulates your imagination in various dimensions, including dance, art and way of life. In mastering the art breaking while carrying the fundamentals at all times, West Coast B-boys and B-girls demonstrate everything is possible if you keep pushing. Being a true breaker in the city is analogous to leading a creative lifestyle. Your surroundings, community, the greats and study of the art form have an impact on you and your style.
Vibrant acrobatic power routines involve numerous flips and spins that call for upper-body strength. A freeze punctuates each series of tricks, a brief pause performed inverted or twisted to accentuate the beat.
In terms of expression, there is plenty of versatility in breaking, helping to create spaces where one can dream and realize desired futures possessing a sense of belonging. The youth's desire for change in our communities and its prevalence go hand- in- hand. For decades, breakers have self-identified as motley crews of unrefined, unprofessional outcasts in Black and Latino neighborhoods.
Breaking is multi-generational, multi-cultural and international, with gender-diverse components. Even with the increase in women breakers, there may still be challenges due to a lack of representation. Men are often the predominant gender, like in graffiti, MCing and DJing. So let's not overlook the distinctive B-girls.
With lots of space to maneuver, the girls drop down unexpectedly, catching themself with one hand and kicking their legs into the air. Then, all of a sudden rolls over and starts spinning, busting barriers.
Breakers in Los Angeles give a concrete example of following your passion by working hard to complete every challenge they set their minds on. Understanding the art form and enjoying all facets requires learning to respect the streets and the different people in our communities. The art of breaking has advanced since its early days, thanks to local communities that have supported it and encouraged the growing movement.
