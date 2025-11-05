From gliding gracefully across the ice to performing thrilling jumps and spins, figure skating is a sport that blends athletic skill, balance and artistry.

Learning a few key figure skating moves for beginners can make the sport feel much more approachable and fun. Maybe you’ve been inspired by legends like Michelle Kwan – the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history – or rising stars like Isabeau Levito , whose performances combine precision with grace. Or maybe you’re just simply looking to try something new. Either way, you don’t need to be a professional to enjoy the sport.

Figure skating jumps are not only spectaular, but incredibly hard to master © Kai Kuusisto/Red Bull Content Pool

Easy figure skating moves for beginners

While advanced tricks like the Axel jump or triple lutz take more time and dedication to master, starting with beginner figure skating skills like the ones below can be a great way to build confidence and enjoy your time on the ice. These early victories not only improve your control and balance, but can help anyone begin to feel at home on the ice.

01 Bunny hop

Great for building coordination and confidence before attempting more difficult jumps, a bunny hop is a small jump from one foot to the other. To do a bunny hop, the skater starts by gliding forward on one foot. Then they step onto the toe pick of the other foot to push off the ice. The last step is to make a small hop into the air and land on the opposite foot.

02 Dip

To build strength and improve balance on the ice, a skater bends their knees into a low squat position while gliding. While gliding forward on both feet, the skater bends their knees and lowers their body into a deep squat position, keeping their back straight and arms in front for balance.

03 Forward crossovers

A forward crossover is used to gain speed while skating. The skater glides in a circle on the ice with one foot crossing over the other as they step. The skater uses the edges of their blades to push and glide around the curve.

04 Lunges

Good for flexibility and control on the ice, lunges are a flexible move where the skater glides forward with one leg bent at the knee in front and the back leg extends fully behind, with the skate gliding along the ice. The skater’s upper body should stay lifted and balanced over the front leg.

05 Snowplow stop

The snowplow stop is one of the first essentials to learn for safety. Learning the snowplow stop helps skaters come to a controlled and gentle stop on the ice. To stop, the skater turns their toes slightly inward, forming a “pizza slice” shape with their feet. Then they’ll gently press the inside edges of their skates into the ice. This will create friction, which will help them slow down and stop their motions.

06 Swizzles (forward or backward)

A swizzle is a move used to glide across the ice without lifting their feet. This can be a fun way to gain speed and control on the ice.

A forward swizzle starts with the skater’s heels together and toes pointed outward, making a V shape. They push their feet apart and then pull them back together, creating a lemon-like shape on the ice.

Similarly, a backward swizzle is when a skater starts with their toes together and heels apart, an upside-down V. They push their feet outward then bring them back in to swizzle.

07

One of the more basic and beginner-friendly spins in figure skating, a two foot spin helps newcomers get used to the feeling of just spinning on the ice. A skater spins in place while keeping both feet on the ice. They start by gently turning in a circle, slowly picking up speed while they’re centered and balanced.

08 Building confidence on the ice

If you’re just building on the basics or taking your first ice skating lesson, every small improvement helps build your confidence, control and balance on the ice. Starting with these moves can help you build a strong foundation. Over time, these early moves and skills will become second nature, giving you the tools to try more advanced elements like spins, turns and eventually more difficult jumps.

Isabeau Levito is America's new skating star. She has her jumps dialled © Koury Angelo/Red Bull Content Pool

You won’t master a triple axel overnight, but you might be surprised at just how far a few simple moves can take you. With regular practice, your edges will become sharper and your poster overall will be more fluid. So, embrace the learning process, stay patient with yourself and most importantly, have fun along the way.

Want to take your skating further? Try joining a local class or working with a certified coach to keep improving.