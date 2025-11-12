Beginner’s guide to golf clubs: Types, tips and how to build your set

Getting to know your golf clubs is the first step in your golf journey. It’s a great way to improve your game, have more fun and feel confident on the course. A full set can include up to 14 clubs, but beginner golfers often play with 9-12 clubs, focusing on a mix that covers all distances.

Think of your golf clubs as a golf toolkit: smash long drives with your wood, dial in approach shots with your irons and get creative around the green with wedges. Each club has its own special role and like learning golf rules , learning what each club does can give you a real edge on the course.

No matter if you’re just starting out or trying to shave a few strokes off your score, understanding what each club does can make you feel more confident and ready to take on the greens. Professional golfers like Rose Zhang show that confidence starts when you understand your tools.

Ready to dive in? Let’s break down the basics and get ready to swing like a pro in no time.

Rose Zhang © Koury Angelo

01 Woods

When you want to hit the golf ball the farthest, reach for your wood. Wood clubs have large, rounded clubheads and long shafts to help give you power and speed to go the maximum distance. They used to be made of wood, but today they’re made from lightweight metals like titanium or steel. Learning how to use them effectively can improve your driving game significantly. Below are the common types of woods you might carry in your bag.

Driver (1-wood)

Grab your driver when you’re looking for the most powerful club in your bag. It’s meant for maximum distance and has the largest clubhead and the longest shaft. It’s the most common wood and is usually used to tee off at the start of a hole.

3-wood

The next most common wood is the 3-wood. You’ll want to use this one when you’re looking for something that has a balance of distance and control. It can be easier to hit than a driver and can also be used off the tee and from the fairway. Some golfers choose the 3-wood for tight tee shots where accuracy might be more important than distance.

5-wood

With a higher loft, the 5-wood helps launch the ball higher and land more softly. It’s one of the easier woods to hit and is excellent for long fairway shots. It can also be a great option for anyone who might struggle with long irons.

Building Your Set

If you’re a beginner, you don’t need all the woods. A driver and a 3-wood can be plenty enough to cover most long-distance shots.

Choose clubs with a larger “sweet spot” (the ideal hitting area) for forgiveness on off-center hits.

02 Irons

You can consider the irons in your set to be the workhorses of your golf bag. Irons clubs are used for a wide range of shots, from approach shots to the green from the fairway or rough. These usually have smaller, flatter heads and shorter shafts than woods, which helps for better precision and control. Learning to use your irons is important to improving your accuracy and consistency. Below are common types of irons you might carry in your bag.

Long irons

Built for distance and low ball flight, long irons have less loft and longer shafts to help the golf ball travel farther. They can be difficult to hit cleanly and require skills to use consistently. Golfers sometimes replace long irons with hybrids, which can be easier to hit.

Mid irons

The most versatile clubs in your bag, mid irons offer a great balance between distance and control. They’re a great option when you’re looking for an approach shot to the green.

Short irons

Short irons are all about precision and accuracy. With higher lofts and shorter shafts, these clubs help you hit the ball higher and stop quickly on the green. These clubs are ideal for short approach shots.

Building Your Set

Most beginner golfers start with a set of irons from 5 to 9, plus a pitching wedge.

Consider “game improvement” irons designed for forgiveness and easier ball-striking.

03 Hybrids

Hybrids are a mix of irons and woods and are all about versatility. They have a smaller and more compact head like an iron club, but a slightly wider sole and lower center of gravity like a wood club. The design and purpose of a hybrid club makes them easier to hit than a long iron, in hopes the ball can fly higher. In a typical bag, you’ll usually find 1-3 hybrid clubs.

2-hybrid replaces a 2-iron

3-hybrid replaces a 3-iron

4-hybrid replaces a 4-iron

5-hybrid replaces a 5-iron

6-hybrid replaces a 6-iron (not as common)

04 Wedges

When you get close to the green, wedges are your go-to clubs for getting the ball up, over obstacles and landing softly. From tricky chips to escaping bunkers, each wedge has a special role that can help you save strokes and feel good around the green. Below are the common types of wedges you might carry in your bag.

Pitching wedge

A pitching wedge is usually the most common wedge in a golfer’s bag. This golf club gives a more controlled flight compared to the other wedges, which helps with balance of distance and accuracy. Think full swings or bump-and-run shots near the green.

Gap wedge

The gap wedge is also known as the approach wedge. It’s what you might want to consider when you want more flexibility around the green for a controlled approach shot and medium-distance chips.

Sand wedge

Designed to help you get out of bunkers and hit high, soft shots from tough lies is the sand wedge. It has a wider sole for more bounce and glides through sand and thicker grass easily. Golfers may also use their sand wedge for short approach shots and chips that need a little extra height.

Lob wedge

With the highest loft, a lob wedge is typically used for short, high shots that you want to stop quickly after landing. It’s ideal for hitting delicate flop shots or stopping the ball fast on fast greens. It’s not the easiest to master, but the lob wedge is an excellent option for golfers looking to add some creativity and precision to their short game.

Building your set

Start with a pitching wedge and sand wedge. As you improve, add a gap wedge or lob wedge for more options.

Choose wedges with a comfortable bounce angle to match your swing style and typical course conditions.

05 Putters

Putters are unique because they’re designed to roll the ball smoothly on the green and to help you sink more putts. It’s all about precision and control. From classic blade styles to mallet designs, each putter feels a little different. You also want to think about the right length and grip for your game. Below are some common putters you might have in your bag.

Blade putter

Slim, simple and built for precision and feel is a blade putter. It’s a great choice for golfers who want great control and have a small arc in their putting stroke. It’s a favorite among traditional and experienced golfers.

Mallet putter

With a larger and more rounded head, a mallet putter gives golfers extra stability and some forgiveness. The larger head helps distribute weight and sometimes feature alignment lines or designs to help your aim more accurately. If you’re more of a straight-through putter, this might be the one for you.

Mid-mallet putter

A blend of the blade and mallet putter, a mid-mallet putter gives a little extra stability without sacrificing the traditional look and touch of a blade. It’s a bit larger than a blade, but also smaller than a full mallet.

Building your set

Choose a putter that matches your putting style — blade putters for precision, mallet putters for stability.

Make sure the putter length and grip suits your stance and posture.

Swing with confidence

Getting to know your golf clubs and how to use them is one of the easiest ways to up your game. From smashing love drives with your driver to sinking those tricky putts, the right club can make all the difference. Take some time to figure out your style, practice with each club and get a feel for how they work. Before you know it, your confidence will start climbing.

So, grab your clubs, head to the course and swing like your best round is waiting just around the corner!