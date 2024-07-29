1. Belgium in exactly 75 words*

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen extended his Formula One series lead to 78 points after finishing fourth in the Belgian Grand Prix . The Dutchman overcame a 10-place grid penalty to finish 9.226s behind race-winner George Russell of Mercedes, who was later disqualified for an 1.5kg underweight car, promoting his team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the top step of the podium. Team-mate Sergio Pérez finished in seventh place after starting on the front row of the grid and set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap to score an extra championship point.

* 2024 is the 75th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Belgian GP in six pics

Verstappen kept Norris behind him to bolster his championship lead © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Max picked his way through the midfield, and set out after the leaders © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen splashed to pole, but a grid penalty dropped him to 11th © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Max met up with WRC series leader Thierry Neuville before qualifying © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez qualified third and was elevated to the front row © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen and Pérez qualified in the top three for the fifth time in 2024 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Small but significant gain for Verstappen

Verstappen's three-race winning streak at Spa came to an end © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

After finishing fifth in Hungary a week earlier, Verstappen had his work cut out in Belgium, when new engine components introduced to his RB20 for the weekend came with the punishment of a 10-place grid penalty, but with confidence that he'd overcome setbacks at Spa in the past.

The Dutchman qualified fastest in Belgium in 2022 and 2023, and took grid penalties both years, winning from 14th two years ago and sixth last season. Starting 11th after qualifying fastest again, he was up to eighth within 10 laps and, crucially, was ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, his closest rival in the Drivers' Standings.

The pair pushed forward late to finish right in the wheeltracks of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Verstappen denying Norris by half a second after 44 laps and taking two more points than the British driver into the mid-season break.

Pérez’s early-season form had tapered of late, but the Mexican qualified third in tricky, wet weather for his best Saturday showing since round five in China – a welcome return to form that was rewarded with a front-row start when Verstappen was pushed back to the sixth row.

Pérez was passed by a rapid Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) from third on the grid at the first corner and with a gap behind him in the latter stages, pitted to set a fastest race lap of 1m 44.701s on the last lap of the race to add another point to the team’s Constructors' Championship tally, with the advantage over McLaren sitting at 42 points after 14 of 24 rounds.

4. Ricciardo into the points

Ricciardo's charge into the top 10 just fell short © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Visa CashApp RB stayed in sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship after a fighting drive by Daniel Ricciardo saw his 11th place finish turned into 10th and a points-scoring day after Russell's DQ.

Ricciardo started from 13th and an aggressive strategy to use the soft tire for the start of the race – he was the only driver to do so – looked to have backfired when he lost a place on the first lap, but he fought back to spend eight laps in 10th, before losing out late on.

Belgium was a race of short-term pain for hopefully longer-term gains for team-mate Yuki Tsunoda , who started from the back of the grid after engine component changes came with a 20-place penalty. From there, the Japanese driver advanced as far as 17th.

5. The number you need to know

3: Max Verstappen's margin over the best of the rest in qualifying – 0.595s – was the third year in a row he’s been over half a second faster than anyone else on Saturday at Spa.

6. The word from the paddock

The race itself was not too bad, but the cars were all very similar in pace, so from P11, we did a good job. Looking at the championship, it was a positive day for me. Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' Championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1. Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 277 - 2. Lando Norris McLaren 199 -78 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 177 -100 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 167 -110 5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 162 -115

Constructors' Championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1. Oracle Red Bull Racing 408 - 2. McLaren 366 -42 3. Ferrari 345 -63 4. Mercedes 266 -142 5. Aston Martin 73 -335

8. Away from the track

The (Un)Serious Race Series has been a hit ever since it kicked-off last season, where Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez took on Visa Cash App RB teammates Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo in a series of challenges on land, sea, beaches and just about everywhere else around the world where they could race in some sort of non-F1 machinery.

One of those places in the 'everywhere else' category? How about the Nevada desert ahead of last year’s inaugural visit by Formula One to Las Vegas, where hovercrafts were the vehicle of choice?

It looked like a scene from a sci-fi movie, with the cracked dirt of the Nevada wasteland, a pair of two-seater Renegade hovercrafts decked out in team livery and even a crashed UFO lodged in the dry lake bed. There were some typically questionable tactics and plenty of laughter – watch the video below to discover who won and who went home with the most dust.

8 min F1 drivers vs hovercraft Watch F1 drivers go head-to-head in sci-fi hovercraft racing, deep in the desert outside Las Vegas.

9. Where next and what do I need to know?

Round 15 (Netherlands), August 23-25

Circuit name/location: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

Length/laps: 4.259km, 72 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 33, 1952

Most successful driver: Jim Clark (four wins)

Most successful team: Ferrari (eight wins)

2023 race recap : 1st: Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), 3rd: Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

