Skateboarding
9 benefits of skateboarding
Take a closer look at some advantages of skateboarding that are too good to miss out on.
Physical and Mental Benefits of Skateboarding
Anyone who's ever spent time skateboarding around their city streets or carving up their local skatepark knows it's a thrill like nothing else. But you might not realize your favorite hobby comes with a host of other amazing benefits.
It's Great for Relieving Stress
It's no surprise that so many people grab their skateboard when the pressures of their daily life get them down. When you're focusing on skateboarding, you can't dwell on any other worries. Some people say skateboarding even puts them in a meditative state, so it's the perfect activity for relieving stress.
It's Really Social
When you start skateboarding, you join a huge community that won't stop growing any time soon. Skateboarding brings together people from all walks of life, so it can be a great way to meet like-minded people and expand your social circle. Many skateboarders claim the sport has helped them make friends for life. Without skateboarding, these mates may never have crossed paths. Tattiya Maruco of the University of Southern California studied skateboarding communities around the country in 2019 and felt moved by the bonds apparent in these diverse social groups.
“No matter who you are, no matter what age you are, if you skateboard, you are a part of a community,” she explained. “A city council-members or even investment bankers can be a skateboarder, and those connections are important.”
Since it encourages community, skateboarding can even discourage antisocial behaviors. Skateboarding gives young people a purpose and a positive way to fill their time.
It's an Affordable Hobby
Skateboarding is also a really affordable hobby, with some of the best skateboards for beginners costing $100 or less. New entry-level skateboards start from around $24 from toy shops. If money's tight, you can find a secondhand board for even less. A new board should last between two and four years, so you're getting plenty of value for your dollar.
It's smart to skate with a helmet and pads, at least while you're learning, but you can get away without them if you're really on a budget (as long as you're in a safe environment). Many skateboarders also learn basic tricks like ollies from online guides or other skaters, so they don't need to fork out for official lessons.
It's a Great Way to Get Around
Skateboarding is a perfect transportation option. Jump on your board and you'll get where you need to go faster than walking or jogging. Skateboarding also doesn't require any fuel other than your own energy, so it's a great green alternative to driving. A skateboard also isn't as bulky as a bike, so you can easily stash it under a desk or even carry it around once you reach your destination. Many people skateboard to school or the office every day to save money, keep fit, and have fun.
It'll Make You Stronger
Skateboarding uses virtually every muscle in the body, so it's a great way to build up your strength. You'll engage your core as you work to keep your balance, especially on uneven surfaces. As you crouch down to lower your center of gravity, you're giving your hamstring a workout. When you stand up again, you're working your gluteus maximus. Ollies are an excellent exercise for working the quads. As you work out all those muscles regularly on your board, it won't be long before you get in good shape.
It's a Great Cardio Workout
Skateboarding is a sport that gets your heart and blood pumping, so it's a fantastic cardio workout. Since you'll usually go from pacing to explosive bursts of energy when you're doing tricks, skateboarding works your heart in a similar way to a high-intensity workout or a spin class. Even pushing around a board on flat ground boosts the cardiovascular system and burns between eight and 12 calories a minute, according to Michele Olson, Ph. D., a professor of exercise science at Alabama's Auburn University.
It Can Help Make You More Coordinated
Skateboarders' arms, legs, feet, and eyes all work together to keep them upright and master new tricks. If you've always felt a little clumsier than the average person, skateboarding can help you improve your precision and coordination. The learning curve can be steep, but in the long run, your improved coordination can help you with multitasking, driving, other sports, and daily activities in general.
It'll Teach You How to Fall Safely
Many people get nervous about the dangers skateboarding might bring with it, but skateboarding is actually safer than you might think. In a widespread study of sporting injuries, skateboarding falls or accidents accounted for just 2% of recorded injuries. That's probably because skateboarders quickly learn how to fall safely to prevent injuries. This skill can help boarders reduce their risk of fall injuries throughout their lives. It's also really important for many other physical activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and rollerblading.
Learning how to fall reduces the risk of serious injury, but wipeouts can still hurt. Believe it or not, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Skateboarders quickly learn to dust themselves off and try again when they fall. Skateboarders learn to tolerate pain and build resilience as they try to master tricks. As an added bonus, they quickly learn what to do to keep themselves from facing the same accident again.
It Improves Patience
Performing gravity-defying tricks doesn't just happen. It takes perseverance and determination to master the kind of moves you see in top skateboarding competitions like Red Bull Solus. As you work toward nailing those moves, you'll learn to become more patient. The patience you learn in the skate park can serve you well in your professional and personal life.
If you've never gotten on a board, now is your chance. Watching skateboarding movies is entertaining, and it can inspire you to get involved. Check out our guide to easy skateboarding tricks and start enjoying the real benefits of skateboarding.