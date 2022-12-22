Benny’s Basecamp: The magic of the Midwest

When you think of high-end snowboarding, most people think of a perfectly cut superpipe, helicopters on high peaks, or long runs of powder. The last thing on people’s mind is a 200 ft vertical bunny hill with 6 inches of snow.

As it turns out, small Midwest snowboard hills such as Trollhaugen and Wild Mountain have become a central early season training ground for every street snowboarder on the planet. From California all the way to Scandinavia, snowboarders from around the world have started to flock to these small hills in western Wisconsin to warm up for the upcoming season. With high-speed tow ropes on their bunny hills, equipped with handrails, boxes and jumps, laps can take riders 30 seconds, which means up to 240 rails and 120 jumps an hour if you can deal with the foot burn from being strapped in that long. When compared to a high-end resort that cater mostly to vacation tourism, it’s a no-brainer where every street snowboarder in the world should be early season.

Benny Milam waxes his snowboard at Benny's Basecamp in St. Croix Falls, WI © Ryan Taylor / Red Bull Content Pool

The grit of Midwest riding was exactly the inspiration for Benny’s Basecamp, a guesthouse experience hosted by professional snowboarder Benny Milam , to bring street riders from all over the world together to kick off a new season of winter. Benny, who grew up in the area and learned how to ride on the ropes of Wild Mountain and Trollhaugen, set up a cabin equipped with culvert tubes, rails, and a 20 ft mini ramp in the yard to bring the community together after a long summer. Riders from other states and countries came through to hang out, make connections and experience the spirit of Midwest early season snowboarding at its finest.

Benny’s Basecamp opened in early November in hopes of there being snow either naturally or man made on the ground. Turns out the temps were in the mid 60s the week before and there was no snow in sight. Without surprise Benny, Garret McKenzie, and some of the crew, trucked in a bunch of freshly scraped ice rink snow in a trailer to build features in the yard. It’s not only the street snowboarder’s way of doing things, it has always been how snowboarders’ approach everything: D.I.Y.

Benny has always embraced a D.I.Y attitude. As a threat to any rail jam podium, filming street parts mid-winter and casually taking the freestyle snowboard scene by storm, Benny does it all with a friendly Midwest smile on his face. Benny has been claimed by some to be the best snowboarder in the world. While the community likes to make claims and argue who’s best, it isn’t an argument that Benny is easily one of the most skilled snowboarders to ever strap in, a lot of it is thanks to this D.I.Y spirit of making anything ride-able and the training grounds of the Midwest snowboard areas.

While Benny has mastered his craft, this spirit isn’t unique to just him. All over the Midwest and cities around the world, snowboarders look to man-made landscapes in city streets instead of the local mountains and fresh powder. Scouting for handrails on stair sets, concrete ledges, parking structures, walls, etc. basically anything that their snowboard will slide on, to catch that feeling on their snowboard. As long as there is snow and enough speed to get moving, street riders are going to make it work.

The sport has opened a whole new world for riders who may not have access to big mountains and blank canvases of powder to express themselves and be creative on their snowboards. It has created an infinite environment for riders where their only restriction is personal creativity. You never know what is around the next corner, traveling from city-to-city looking for new spots turns into an adventure every time.

Benny’s Basecamp provided the space to bring street riders such as Maggie Leon , Brolin Mawejje , Rob Roethler, Lenny Mazzotti, Grace Warner, Joe Sexton, Drayden Gardner, and many others, together to warm up their legs for the upcoming season, strapping in to hit tubes, handrails and whatever else they could ride. Vibes were set by DJ Mary Mac and Miranda Writes MC/DJing the show while riders were hitting features in the yard or skating the mini ramp. Two full days of good times warming up on a full DIY set up built by the crew how they wanted it. More than enough early season warm up for everyone even before the snowboard areas had opened.

After the first weekend just like Benny had hoped for, the temps dropped. Trollhaugen was able to blow enough snow to get a park set up and run the chairlift and tow rope at 100%. With everyone warmed up from Benny’s Basecamp they all headed over to the hill. It was on, a full week and a half of non-stop snowboarding ahead and everyone was ready to put in work on the ropes. Colorado local Jake Canter , Minnesota legend Joe Sexton, veteran Darrell Mathes and young buck Cooper Whitter arrived on the scene. Each day got better with snow falling throughout the week.

Connections were made, magical Midwest times were had, tricks were learned, and everyone was warmed up to go have another unforgettable winter season on their snowboards.

