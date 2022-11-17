Gaming
Five best 5-star teams in FIFA 23
Check out which five FIFA 23 teams are coming out on top.
At 81 overall, RB Leipzig is the second-highest-rated Bundesliga team in FIFA 23 and has a 4.5-star rating. How have they done it? With versatile players like Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner leading the attack and defenders like Willi Orban and Péter Gulácsi on the backline protecting the goal.
Not all of the top teams in FIFA 23 are built the same, but they have one main similarity: talent at every position on the field, combined with a way to overwhelm their opponent. RB Leipzig is a great example. In FIFA 23, the team plays a heavy offensive strategy and scores a lot of goals, but it’s also sound on the defensive end, with strong defenders to snuff out any potential counterattack opportunities.
The Five Best Teams in FIFA 23
Whether you want to lead a squad of stack players in Career Mode or if you want to just casually play with juggernauts against the AI or your friends in the Kick Off game mode, here are five of the highest-rated teams that you can use in FIFA 23.
Paris Saint-Germain: 85 OVR (88 ATT/82 MID/83 DEF)
Paris Saint-Germain is the top-rated team in FIFA for the second-consecutive year. PSG features Lionel Messi, the highest-rated player in FIFA 23, and Kylian Mbappe, who makes his third-consecutive appearance on the FIFA cover with FIFA 23. Other prominent players include left-winger Neymar Jr, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and center-back Marquinhos.
Manchester City: 85 OVR (86 ATT/86 MID/86 DEF)
Coming in at second is Manchester City. The winners of the previous two Premier League campaigns remain the second-highest overall team from last season. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the fourth-highest rated player in FIFA 23, and young superstar Erling Haaland, Manchester City is arguably the most complete team in FIFA, being the only team with their attacking, midfielding, and defending ratings over 85.
Real Madrid: 85 OVR (85 ATT/85 MID/84 DEF)
In third place is Real Madrid. The winners of last year’s La Liga and Champions League campaigns, the team jumped up one overall point from last year’s game. Real Madrid boasts the second-highest player in FIFA 23 in Karim Benzema. The team also has the top-rated goalkeeper in the game with Thibaut Courtois, so from front to back, Los Blancos have a stacked squad that has proven in real life to be one of the best in Europe.
Liverpool: 85 OVR (84 ATT/82 MID/87 DEF)
The fourth-highest-rated team in FIFA 23 is Liverpool. Last season’s FA Cup winners still have a stacked team, even with superstar striker Sadio Mané leaving the club. The team has center-back Virgil van Dijk leading the top-rated defense in the game, while right winger Mohamed Salah is the sixth-rated player in this season’s FIFA title. Liverpool’s overall rating has also increased by a point.
Bayern Munich: 84 OVR (89 ATT/85 MID/82 DEF)
Rounding out the top five is the club that Sadio Mané left Liverpool for Bayern Munich. Despite losing legendary striker Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich still maintains its spot as the top-rated attacking side in FIFA, an accolade the team has held for the past three FIFA titles. They have the second-highest-rated goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer, and they have seven additional players with an 85+ rating.
Conclusion
With 700 playable teams, FIFA 23 has a great selection of teams you can play with. While this year’s lowest-rated teams are Hebei FC and UCD AFC at 55 overall, you shouldn’t shy away from using them because everyone deserves their time to shine. Another honorable mention for a standout team in FIFA 23 is a newcomer. For the first time, you can play as the fictional AFC Richmond from the popular American sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso. The club is the 30th-highest-rated club in the game at 78 overall, 17 spots behind RB Leipzig.
Regardless of who you are, this year’s FIFA has something for everyone!