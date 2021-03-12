With all of the hard work that went into creating a faithful and beautiful representation of feudal Japan , the developers of Ghost of Tsushima were knowledgeable enough to include some truly great looking outfits for protagonist Jin Sakai. He may have the powerful moves of a samurai-turned-ghost assassin, but he also has the looks to go along with it. Whether you’re calling out your enemies on the battlefield or creeping around for those silent kills, there’s a variety of armor and mask sets to choose from while playing Ghost of Tsushima that make great subjects for Red Bull Capture Point photos .

Since we’re only going to highlight a few of the armor and mask sets within the game (because we know how much you readers appreciate us avoiding spoilers for you!), we’ll highlight some of our favorite ones that look phenomenal, as well as how they impact the game. That being said, here’s our look at five phenomenal looking armor and mask Sets in Ghost of Tsushima.

The Traveler's Attire in Ghost of Tsushima © Ghost of Tsushima

Traveler’s Attire

What makes a cool samurai? One that’s seen many places and met all kinds of people. What better way to show that you’ve been around Tsushima than wearing the Traveler Attire? It may not look as flashy as the other armor sets in the game, but it’s all about function with this outfit. There is no mask or headband associated with it, so you have a little room to customize your look with whatever you like. For some great looking shots, we suggest equipping a headband obtained from one of the haiku locations you visit. Even better if you take the time to pick up enough flowers and visit one of the White Dye Merchants to apply a pure white color as well.

This is a good armor set to equip if you plan on doing any side quests or searching for collectibles around Tsushima. You clear up an additional 30% more fog when revealing areas on your map and your controller vibrates when you’re close to a Mongol artifact you can pick up. However, if you upgrade the armor to max, you can then use the wind to track artifacts you may have missed nearby. So if you plan on finding everything in the game and grabbing photos along the way, this is a must-have armor set.

The Ronin Armor Set in Ghost of Tsushima © Ghost of Tsushima

Ronin Armor Set

Ever wanted to feel like a wanderer just passing through a nearby village, but local bandits are always foolishly messing with you? Then the Ronin Armor set is a perfect choice. It’s definitely not the best armor set in relation to stats, but it is one of the cooler looking armor sets that is both simple and elegant with its design. While it doesn’t sport a mask like many of the other armor sets, it does feature the classic straw hat that many people think of when visualizing a wandering samurai. Anybody would be wise to think twice before testing you while wearing this.

The Ronin Set does give some defensive boosts, especially if you’re a stealthy player. Enemy detection is reduced, especially when coming out of grassy areas, and melee damage is increased too. You can obtain the armor set just by completing a main story mission during the game’s first act. Easy to pick up during the game, easy to use in most situations, and easy to feature in a dramatic photo mode capture.

The Ghost Armor Set in Ghost of Tsushima © Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost Armor Set

After progressing to the second act of the main story, Jin Sakai acquires the armor set that we see him wearing in all of the promotional material for Ghost of Tsushima. Like its name implies, stealth is the main priority when wearing it. The mask and dark colors of the Ghost Armor provide an intimidating aesthetic, like a demon emerging out of the shadows and stalking prey. The alternate color variations do look good as well, but you'll only want your enemies catching a glimpse of it before taking them out .

Some of the bonuses you get from the Ghost Armor include reducing the speed at which enemies detect you, as well as the number of kills needed to enter Ghost Stance for extra kills. The Ghost Armor also has a chance to terrify nearby enemies when you perform a kill, stealth or otherwise, on a target. This can help in some situations when there’s a large group you need to dispatch, and allow you to capture a great photo.

The Sakai Clan Armor Set in Ghost of Tsushima © Ghost of Tsushima

Sakai Clan Armor Set

How does a blend of visually striking and powerful armor sound to you? That’s what the Sakai Clan Armor does so well, combining useful bonuses and beautiful design alongside some of the most interesting armor in the game. There’s some variations with the mask and chest armor once you progress further in the story. The first is a half-mask that is open, showing Jin’s face while protecting his head and a chest piece with his family crest. The second refined version has a more ornate closed mask, featuring two deer antlers on top, and a more detailed and protected chest armor. Either is a great look for a stunning photo mode capture.

The perks from wearing the Sakai Clan Armor are balanced, even when fully upgraded. You get a health boost and increased melee damage, so you hit enemies pretty hard. However, the best perk of this armor set is how it allows you to attack more enemies during a Standoff. Winning a standoff also has a chance to terrify nearby enemies, making encounters like this a lot easier when you wear the armor.

Ghost of Tsushima's Gosaku Armor Set © Ghost of Tsushima

Gosaku Armor Set

If there was ever an armor set that oozed samurai visuals, it would definitely be the Gosaku Armor. With a big frame and bold colors, you don’t care who sees you in the distance. All that matters is that your enemies know you’re coming for them in battle, and you WILL defeat them. You obtain the Gosaku Armor after completing the mythic tale “The Unbreakable Gosaku” in Akashima Village, towards the second act of the game. The overall design of the Gosaku Armor is similar to many common interpretations of powerful samurai in other forms of media (like movies or anime). The armor has an intimidating and loud style, fit for a photo of any proud samurai.

The perks gained from the Gosaku Armor fit its personality very well. You gain increased health, stamina damage, and regain some health every time you kill a staggered enemy. One could even say that this is the armor Jin can wear if you want him to feel like a tank in battle.