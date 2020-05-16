The 15 Best Basketball Movies of All Time

Last-second shots, spectacular dunks, and dramatic comebacks are just some of the elements that make basketball one of the most popular choices for sports movies. Over the past few decades, hoops fans have been spoiled with many incredible basketball-related movies that managed to capture the drama both on and off the court. Here are 15 of the best.

1. "He Got Game," 1998

Considered by many to be the most touching and authentic basketball-themed movie of all time, "He Got Game" follows the story of Jesus Shuttleworth, a supremely talented college basketball player, played by real-life NBA superstar Ray Allen.

2. "Space Jam," 1996

"Space Jam" sparked a whole generation's love for basketball, featuring the greatest player of all time. Evil aliens stole the talent of all the best basketball players in the world but overlooked the then-retired Michael Jordan. In an attempt to save basketball and the world, Bugs Bunny and the rest of Looney Tunes convince MJ that the fate of the world is in his hands.

3. "Uncle Drew," 2018

New York's Rucker Park is home to probably the most famous pickup basketball court in the world, and many NBA stars often play there in their spare time. Played by NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, Uncle Drew is a guy who missed his shot but is about to get a second chance, right in the park.

4. "The Air Up There," 1994

This uplifting movie starring Kevin Bacon tells the story of a basketball assistant coach who travels to Africa to recruit a hugely promising young talent. Upon returning to the States, the two realize they have much to learn from each other.

5. "Finding Forrester," 2000

Often called the "Good Will Hunting" of basketball movies, "Finding Forrester" is about a talented 16-year-old basketball player with a surprising talent for writing. Having two completely different talents may make things harder than you think.

6. "Hoop Dreams," 1994

Many of us dream of becoming basketball players, but getting to the top is a long and hard journey no matter how talented you are. This documentary follows the story of two high school students who face different challenges on the way to becoming professional basketball players.

7. "White Men Can't Jump," 1992

This comedic masterpiece is one of the first movies to popularize one-hoop basketball, a global phenomenon that led the way to the Red Bull 3X Basketball Event . It's about the on-court and off-court challenges of two characters played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as they make money winning 2-on-2 pickup games.

8. "Celtic Pride," 1996

This comedy is more about basketball fans than the game itself, telling the story of two huge Boston Celtics fans who would do anything to see their beloved Celtics win the NBA championship. It's not only funny but also a great tribute to one of the most-loved basketball teams in the country.

9. "Love and Basketball," 2000

Not all basketball movies are about making that final shot and winning the game. "Love and Basketball" is a love story about a boy and a girl with a mutual passion for the game and is more about the life off the court than the one on the court.

10. "Hoosiers," 1986

Speaking of inspirational basketball coaches, "Hoosiers: stars Gene Hackman as Norman Dale, a 1950s Indiana college coach with a hidden past. The movie shows how hard work and discipline can help you overachieve and beat the odds.

11. "Coach Carter," 2005

Many movies go into detail on the special relationship between a sports coach and his or her players, but few do it in such a compelling and emotional way. Featuring Samuel L. Jackson, "Coach Carter" shows the importance of getting an education, no matter how good you are at sports.

12. "Glory Road," 2006

This beautifully written and performed sports drama is based on the true story of a 1960s college basketball team. It goes beyond basketball, exposing the deep racial divide of those times and inspiring us all to judge people solely on their merits.

13. "Above the Rim," 1994

Featuring a rare performance by the late Tupak Shakur, this movie tells the story of a promising high school basketball star with a bright future ahead of him who gets involved with the wrong people. It's an all-too-familiar story and one that should serve as a lesson to any aspiring ballplayer.

14. "Semi-Pro," 2008

1970s America meant flashy clothes, strange hairstyles, and a lot of basketball. This goofy Will Ferrell comedy tells the story of a guy who used all his money to buy a basketball team and then did what we all would have done in his position: play himself as a power forward.

15. "Like Mike," 2002

Any basketball fan has dreamed of being in Michael Jordan's shoes, and the kid in this movie, played by Lil' Bow Wow, actually got this wish to come true. "Like Mike" is the story of Calvin Cambridge, an orphan who finds a pair of old sneakers with the initials "MJ" on them that give him supernatural basketball powers.

