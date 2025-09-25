Where to learn to ski: Best beginner ski resorts in the U.S.

Learning to ski is a lot more fun when you're on a mountain built for beginners that has gentle bunny slopes and plenty of room to grow.

Skiing has to start somewhere – even for ski pros like alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and freeskier Bobby Brown , who each took their first turns at approachable, beginner-friendly mountains.

Across the U.S., there are resorts designed to make that first experience easier and a lot more fun. From wide-open green runs to dedicated learning zones and friendly ski schools, these mountains are perfect for building confidence and learning at your own pace. Whether you're brand new to the sport or just brushing up on the basics, these different ski resorts offer everything you need to start strong and enjoy the ride.

If you're just getting started, brushing up on the basics, or looking for resorts where you want to try to learn new ski tricks , these resorts are some of the best places in the country to begin your skiing journey.

Vonn's comeback will continue to be a compelling storyline © Johann Groder/Red Bull Content Pool Bobby Brown, 33, is a pioneer in the freeskiing scene. © Kyle Lieberman

01 Camelback Mountain in Pennsylvania

If you’re new to skiing, Camelback Mountain is an awesome starting point.

A good part of the mountain is made up of green beginner trails, so you’ve got plenty of space to practice without getting in people’s way. The layout is super approachable, and there are magic carpet lifts in the beginner areas – perfect for getting the hang of things without the stress of big chairlifts .

The ski school at Camelback is great too, with lesson options for all ages. Regardless if you want to join a group or go one-on-one with an instructor, they make learning feel fun and laid back. They even use terrain-based learning features like small bumps and turns shaped into the snow to help you get familiar with skis more naturally.

Camelback has full snowmaking coverage and even lights for night skiing, so conditions stay solid all day long. And because it’s just a short drive from places like New York City or Philly, it’s convenient for a quick weekend trip. With rentals, lessons, tubing and lodging all in one place, it’s a perfect mountain for first-timers looking to ease into skiing without overcomplicating things.

02 Dollar Mountain in Idaho

Dollar Mountain at Sun Valley is one of the best places to kick off your skiing journey because it’s laid-back, low-pressure and surprisingly fun.

The terrain is wide-open, gentle and pretty much treeless, making it a pretty easy and enjoyable environment for new skiers. It has a smaller vertical drop and slower trails, so it’s a great spot to get comfortable on skis and focus on the basics first if you’re just getting started.

The mountain is designed with beginners in mind. There are magic carpets instead of chairlifts for your first rides up, and everything you need is in one convenient spot. With friendly and experienced instructors, the learning zones are perfect for practicing turns, speed control and balance.

If you’re new to skiing or returning after some time away, Dollar Mountain offers a fun and approachable setting to get started and enjoy your time on the snow. The relaxed vibe and smaller crowds make it easy to take your time and really get the hang of things. It’s the kind of place where beginners can feel good every step of the way.

03 Deer Valley in Utah

Deer Valley is one of the top luxury ski resorts in the U.S., and it also happens to be a fantastic place for beginners to learn the ropes.

About a third of the terrain is rated green, with wide, well-groomed trails that are perfect for getting comfortable on skis. Beginner zones like Wide West offer long, gentle ski slopes that are ideal for practicing turns and learning how to carve .

The resort is known for its top-tier service and attention to detail, which really helps take the pressure out of learning. Everything from rentals to lift access is smooth and suitable for beginners, and the ski school is great for working with first-timers of all ages. Whether you’re in a group or a private lesson, the instructors focus on steady progress and making sure you feel at ease.

Something beginners might appreciate is that Deer Valley limits daily lift ticket sales, which keeps the slopes less crowded. With its high-quality grooming, well-marked trails and calm, upscale environment, it’s a great place to learn and enjoy skiing right from the start.

04 Tahoe Donner in California

If you're just getting into skiing, Tahoe Donner is a super chill place to start. It’s not as big or busy as some of the other Tahoe resorts, and that’s exactly why it works so well for beginners.

Almost half the mountain is beginner terrain, with wide, gentle runs that are perfect for learning without worrying too much. The mountain’s not too steep, and everything’s easy to get to, so no stress if it’s your first day out.

The ski school here is awesome for all ages, even little kids, and the instructors are great at working with people who are totally new to skiing. They’ve also made some upgrades recently, like adding a new magic carpet and improving the beginner area to make it even easier to learn the basics.

What really sets Tahoe Donner apart is the mellow scene. It doesn’t get packed like some of the bigger resorts, so you’ll have plenty of space to figure things out without feeling rushed. It’s an easygoing mountain that’s perfect for your first few days on skis.

05 Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia is an awesome place to learn how to ski, especially if you’re looking for a fun, all-around resort mood.

About a third of the mountain is beginner terrain, with spots like Skidder Slope and Silver Creek that are perfect for getting the hang of things at your own pace. The ski school here is great, offering lessons for both adults and kids, including little ones just starting out.

There’s also night skiing at Silver Creek, so you can get extra laps in after the sun goes down. As you get better, there are plenty of runs to level up on, so you won’t outgrow the mountain too quickly. With a village at the top of the mountaintop, the convenience means you’re just steps from the lifts, places to stay, eat and chill after your ski day.

From first turns to night laps, Snowshoe brings the fun, the chill and the perfect terrain to get stoked on skiing.

06 Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire

Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire is a solid choice for beginner skiers.

Around 27% of the trails are easy green runs, giving plenty of gentle slopes to practice on without feeling out of your depth. The mountain’s layout keeps the beginner areas close to the base, so you’re never far from the lodge or other amenities.

The dedicated learning zone on South Peak features magic carpets and a small quad lift designed just for new skiers. The ski school offers both group and private lessons tailored for first-timers, so you can build confidence one step at a time.

Families might appreciate the Children’s Learning Center and kid-friendly areas, which provide a supportive environment for little ones and beginners alike. Overall, Mount Sunapee offers the perfect mix of beginner terrain and helpful resources, making it a solid choice to start your skiing journey.

07 Ski Cooper in Colorado

If you’re looking for an easygoing mountain with zero stress and all the fun, Ski Cooper is the move.

A lot of the mountain is made up of green runs, and they’re wide, smooth and perfect for figuring things out without feeling in over your head. The mountain’s small and super easy to get around, so you won’t be stressed about getting lost or ending up on something too steep.

One of the best things about Cooper is how chill and affordable it is. Lift tickets, rentals, and lessons are more affordable than most big-name Colorado resorts, and the vibes are super chill. You’re not fighting huge crowds or long lift lines – just enjoying the snow, the views, and the relaxed atmosphere.

Once you’re feeling more confident, there are some mellow blue runs and cruisy groomers to help you take the next step. It’s a great place to learn, improve and just enjoy being out on the mountain.

Red Bull Cascade 2022 at Winter Park, Colorado © Josh Conroy / Red Bull Content Pool

Start your ski journey with confidence

Whether you're just learning to pizza and french fry or finally linking your turns, the right resort can make all the difference.

The best ski resorts for beginners in the U.S. offer more than just gentle terrain – they create an environment where new skiers can build confidence, improve at their own pace, and actually have fun doing it. With helpful instructors, beginner zones and welcoming energy, these mountains are some of the best places to start your skiing journey. Everyone starts somewhere, and with these resorts, you're already off to a great one.

Every skier starts on the bunny hill, but with time and practice, you could be chasing lines all the way to big-mountain events like Bobby Brown’s Red Bull Cascade.