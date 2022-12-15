Catch up on some of the best bike movies around with this selection of movies that you can watch on Red Bull TV or available for download.

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the bike action on all your devices! Get the app here .

01 Esperanto

51 min Esperanto Esperanto explores how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language.

Esperanto, which is made by Teton Gravity Research, explores how the sacred ritual of the bike ride might sound different around the world, but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak. What unites us all as bike riders is the language of two wheels. Featuring an array of pro athletes from around the globe, Esperanto showcases a variety of different types of riding using locations including Barcelona, Japan, Zambia, Ecuador and Utah among others. These athletes celebrate their common love of riding on two wheels over various terrains and styles of riding and in doing so show the worldwide language of mountain biking - living very much up to the film’s name.

02 Long Live Chainsaw

1 h 33 min Long Live Chainsaw Celebrating the life and legacy of Canadian mountain bike legend Stevie Smith.

The untimely death of Canadian downhill racer Stevie Smith in May 2016 robbed us of one of the sport's most engaging personalities and a born winner – an athletes who had four UCI World Cup wins and an overall World Cup title in 2013 to his name. Made by Anthill Films and presented with Red Bull Media House, this film is a pure celebration of Smith and his talent. It's the story of his meteoric rise, the years when he was one of the sport's best racers and the legacy of the man following his death. Featuring contributions from Stevie's family, friends and fellow athletes, it's a timely exploration of one of the most important personalities in the world of mountain biking.

03 Anton Palzer: Breaking the Cycle

46 min Anton Palzer: Breaking the Cycle Anton Palzer believes he has what it takes to change sports from ski mountaineering to road cycling.

This documentary-style film follows the journey of Anton 'Toni' Palzer as he looks to change sports from a world-renowned ski mountaineer to a professional cyclist over the course of 2021. Palzer is given the opportunity by German pro-team BORA-hansgrohe after performance tests. What follows in the documentary is how the German athlete adapts to the demands of pro-cycling, both physically and mentally, as an absolute beginner. His development is fast and Palzer soon becomes a trusted and valued member of the BORA team, so much so that he is selected to ride at the Vuelta a España, one of cycling's notoriously difficult three-week-long Grand Tours. But is that a step too far physically for the 29-year-old? Find out by watching.

Featuring: Anton Palzer

04 Accomplice

52 min Accomplice Top bike riders visit stunning locations around the world in a celebration of adventures, friends and freedom.

This film plays homage to the bicycle, without doubt, one of the world's greatest inventions. Accomplice takes you all across the globe with some of the world’s top riders in a celebration of the wonders of pedalling on two wheels. Biking gives us adventure, connection and freedom – themes that are explored in the movie. Accomplice was put together by noted bike movie producers Teton Gravity Research and directed by Jeremy Grant, the man behind the iconic mountain bike movie Where The Trail Ends.

05 One at a Time

59 min One at a Time Follow professional slopestyle rider Brett Rheeder through the ups and downs of a Crankworx contest season.

Brett Rheeder is a mountain biker who probably needs no introduction. His success on the slopestyle circuit and as a freerider is only second to that of fellow Canadian Brandon Semenuk . One at a Time follows Rheeder across the 2018 Crankworx season as he looks to add to the five Crankworx Slopestyle wins he already has in his career. It's a season full of high and lows which culminates with Red Bull Joyride, the biggest slopestyle contest of the year. For a person where nothing less than first place is satisfactory, this documentary is a great insight into the workings of a top bike athlete who is always under pressure to succeed.

Featuring: Brett Rheeder

06 The Old World

1 h 9 min The Old World The Old World highlights the European riders who dominate the world stage in mountain biking.

Made by renowned mountain bike filmmakers The Tillmann Brothers. The film follows biker Bless Amada on a trip through a world of imagination that opens up the wildest dreams of biking across Europe. Seven countries, 15 riders, eight nationalities and eight different disciplines feature in the movie. Each country segment portrays a certain discipline and mindset in order to showcase Europe's diverse riding culture and contrasting landscapes. Go and visit the film page on Red Bull TV to see behind-the-scenes clips from the movie.

07 Bas Keep: More Walls

21 min Bas Keep: More Walls BMX star Sebastian Keep rides makeshift ramps and obstacles in the urban landscape of city centres in the UK.

Five years on from his groundbreaking BMX video Walls , Sebastian 'Bas' Keep is back with More Walls. If Walls glimpsed what was possible when some friends get together with some hi-vis jackets and wallride some impossible spots, More Walls takes the idea further. This time armed with actual permits, a build crew and the ability to close roads, there were no limits to what Keep could attempt and the resulting behind-the-scenes shows a man pushing personal and sporting boundaries.

08 Return to Earth

47 min Return to Earth Experience a cinematic journey that'll transport you to the feeling of total immersion you get on a bike ride.

Return to Earth is about capturing those moments we all feel, the freedom of being on a bike, having fun with friends and riding in the present. The movie brings together some of mountain biking's biggest personalities, from the sport’s top athletes to up-and-coming talents, placing them in diverse environments and terrain where the riders not only show off their skills, but also the beauty of their surroundings. Locations featured in the movie include the otherworldly terrain of Utah, the lush coastal jungles of Oahu in Hawaii, the forest trails of Squamish in Canada and the remote mountains of Patagonia .

09 Gamble

46 min Gamble Raw speed, a heavy-hitting soundtrack and virgin locations – Gamble is tailored for madness.

Release the top dogs of downhill mountain bike racing from the confines of the race tape, and what do you get? Raw speed, a heavy-hitting soundtrack and some great riding in locations in Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.

Featuring: Greg Minnaar, Josh Bryceland, Steve Peat, Loïc Bruni and more downhill pro personalities

10 Going In

1 h 26 min Going In This is the story of what it takes to compete at the highest level of professional mountain bike racing.

Trek Bikes' feature-length film, Going In, gives a unique insight into the world of pro mountain bike racing. It follows Trek Factory Racing and the mountain bike athletes on its downhill, cross-country and enduro rosters throughout the 2019 season. The decisions an athlete makes or how they train and manage their lives can have a direct impact on racing at the highest level. Watch to see how the Trek riders balance the pressures of bike racing, but also keep things fun.

11 Life Cycle

45 min Life Cycles Mountain bikes provide the vehicle for exploring ideas of creation and destruction in dramatic landscapes.

This visually stunning film tells the story of a mountain bike from its creation to destruction set against dramatic and unforgiving landscapes where we watch these same themes unfold in nature. Life cycles is where professional mountain bikers, filmers, and creatives come together to celebrate the story of the bicycle. While showcasing progressive riding and stunning scenery, the thought-provoking narration and phenomenal filming of Life Cycles share the depth of mountain biking culture.

brought together like-minded riders who wanted to progress and evolve their sportFeaturing: Graham Agassiz, Mike Hopkins, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk , Thomas Vanderham

12 Reverence

1 h Reverence This film delves into the psyche of elite mountain bike athletes in a bid to understand their motivation.

Fear is a common emotion that most athletes feel when participating in their chosen sport. In mountain biking, riders put themselves in situations that create fear. Only by overcoming fear can they push the limits of their riding and be successful. Fear can also become a powerful motivator. This film explores the psyche of eight elite mountain bike athletes from the downhill and freeride disciplines in a bid to understand their inner fears, where the fear originates and what they do to manage it. Expect a tide of emotions as the film takes you on a journey of these athletes inner-most thoughts in taking part of a sport they love but also fear.

Featuring: Darren Berrecloth , Gee Atherton , Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton , Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul, James Doerfling, Matt Macduff

13 Encouraged: Courage Adams returns home to Nigeria

24 min Encouraged At age 16 Courage Adams turned pro, taking the BMX world by storm. Now, he returns to his roots in Nigeria.

At age 12, Courage Adams started riding BMX. By age 16 he'd turned pro, taken the BMX world by storm and made the most of his parents' bold move to Spain. Now, he returns to his roots in Nigeria. You can also get the inspiring story behind the pioneers of the nascent BMX scene in Lagos, Nigeria in the prequel film BMX Nigeria .

14 The Moment

1 h 17 min The Moment In the backwoods of Canada, three crews of adventure seekers changed the world of cycling.

The origins of freeride mountain biking are explored in this film by Canadian mountain bike athlete and filmmaker, Darcy Hennessey Turenne. The film takes us to the backwoods of British Columbia in Canada and tells the story of the freeride through the adventure seeking riders and risk takers that sought to find new dirt and ground to ride and test the limits of those early mountain bikes. These riders happened to change the course of mountain biking forever are rightly celebrated in this movie.

Featuring: Brett Tippie, Wade Simmons, Richie Schley, Dan Cowan, Greg Stump, Graham Agassiz

15 Progression

27 min Progression Meet the riders from Red Bull Formation 2021 who are transforming the sport of freeride mountain biking.

In 2021, eight top female mountain bike athletes came together to progress and evolve the sport of freeriding for women. These women travelled to a mountainside in Virgin, Utah to take part in Red Bull Formation, to create and then ride top-to-bottom lines on a steep section of mountainside. This film tells the story of that Formation camp, where collaboration and support rather than competition were the principles that pushed these women to new heights.

Featuring: Hannah Bergemann , Camila Nogueira, Casey Brown, Chelsea Kimball, Jess Blewitt, Sam Soriano, Vaea Verbeeck, and Vinny Armstrong

16 Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter

18 min EMIL – Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter We tap into the mindset of MTB slopestyle champion Emil Johansson as he attempts to regain his title in 2020.

Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter is the follow up documentary to 2019's Every Mystery I've Lived . The original film told the story of slopestyle star Emil Johansson's life journey after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that threatened to derail his career, and then his incredible road to recovery from that. Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter takes up the story as Johansson tries to keep on top of his autoimmune disease going into the 2020 season. It dives into everything that he's been through, both the physical and the mental battle to get back to the top of his game.

25 min EMIL – Every Mystery I’ve Lived Emil Johansson spent 2018 struggling with an autoimmune disease, but now he’s ready to make his comeback.

17 Kriss Kyle: Out of Season

25 min Kriss Kyle: Out of Season Watch as Kriss transitions from BMX to all-around bike athlete in classic British winter weather.

Kriss Kyle is an athlete more commonly known for his exploits on a BMX. His Kaleidoscope BMX edit , released in 2015, pushed BMX freestyle riding to the next level, and he's continued to show that progression in films and edits since then. In 2021, Kyle turned his attention to mountain biking in Out of Season.

Out of Season sees Kyle apply his signature flair to an all-out trail riding edit on the bigger wheels of a mountain bike. Kyle goes all out to perform some tricks never seen attempted on a full-suspension mountain bike on a trail of custom-built North Shore features.

18 UnReal

45 min UnReal Break free from the confines of everyday life and venture into a limitless world of mountain biking potential.

We all know riding a bike is the perfect activity to escape for a few hours and free the mind of anything. Unreal is a film that celebrates that need to break free from the confines of reality and instead venture into a boundless world where anything is possible. The film transports us into a fantasy world where mountain bikers can explore the limitless potential of their riding with beautiful landscapes, adventurous mountains and magical forests as the backdrop.

Featuring: Brandon Semenuk , Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Brook Macdonald , Finn Iles , James Doerfling, Tom van Steenbergen

19 Motive

30 min Motive Enjoy the effortless style and progressive riding of six MTB pros combined with cutting edge film-making.

What motivates professional mountain bike riders to do what they do, day in day out? The full-length film asks this very question by delving into the minds of members of British Columbia's Coastal Crew. The riders share their passion for the sport with filmmakers Mind Spark Cinema while revealing how the wild ride that is mountain biking has come to define them, how it has affected their lives and why their environment drives them to ride the way they do.

Featuring: Dylan Dunkerton, Curtis Robinson, Matty Miles, Finn Iles , Garret Mecham, Matt Hunter

20 Kilimanjaro: Mountain of Greatness

31 min Kilimanjaro: Mountain of Greatness Facing intense altitude challenges and health risks this team set out to conquer Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro.

Mountain bike trial bike legends Hans Rey and Danny MacAskill take a trip to Africa to attempt a mountain bike accent of Tanzania's iconic Kilimanjaro. Freeride Entertainment were there to follow their journey and record the highs and lows of the attempt in this 25-minute documentary.

Featuring: Hans Rey, Danny MacAskill , Gerhard Czerner

21 A Mountain Biker's Hunt for Glory

26 min Nino: The Movie Follow Nino Schurter's story from his childhood in a remote Swiss mountain village to victory on the biggest stage.

Nino Schurter is probably the greatest cross-country mountain biker ever. This film charts his journey to Rio as he strives to achieve the greatest goal in his sport: a gold medal at the Games. Behind the ambitious sportsperson there's also a human being and Swiss cinematographer Christophe Margot shows us that Schurter is a sensitive soul with his family at the heart of everything he does.

Featuring: Nino Schurter

22 From the Inside Out

37 min From the Inside Out On a trip to British Columbia, freeriding friends, The Coastal Crew, document their joy of mountain biking.

Freeriding friends, The Coastal Crew, have a reputation as seeking the best locations, trails and riding set-ups that Canada, and more specifically the British Columbia region has to offer. From the Inside Out is a look at the influences and people that have shaped the Coastal Crew as well as the locations that have inspired them to ride over the last decade and those they still want to put down wheels on.

Featuring: Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Kyle Norbraten, Brandon Semenuk , Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz.

23 North of Nightfall

1 h 3 min North of Nightfall A group of mountain bikers set out to the most remote region on Earth to pioneer the largest mountain lines.

The Arctic Circle isn't an area you'd normally associate with riding mountain bikes but Darren Berrecloth and friends head there on an expedition to do exactly that in North of Nightfall . The island of Axel Heiberg is where they find a frozen landscape and terrain that's been untouched by bike tyres. The challenging environment pushes them to their limits and tests their skills as mountain bikers.

Featuring: Darren Berrecloth , Cam Zink, Carson Storch , Tom van Steenbergen

24 Revel in the Chaos

16 min Revel in the Chaos Revel in the Chaos follows Brandon Semenuk as he pushes himself beyond our view of possible.

Brandon Semenuk brings a revolution in mountain biking. Revel in the Chaos follows him as he pushes himself beyond our view of possible. It’s not an exaggeration to say this movie features the best freestyle riding ever done on a mountain bike.

25 Not2Bad

34 min Not2Bad More epic tomfoolery in Spain

Anthill Films's sequel to Not Bad is a double dose of epic freestyle mountain biking and tomfoolery in the Spanish countryside.

Featuring: Rachel Atherton , Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk , Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard, Casey Brown and more

26 Ice 2 Ice: Michael Strasser's new cycling world record

50 min Ice 2 Ice How Michael Strasser set a new world record cycling 23,000km from Alaska to Patagonia in only 84 days.

Starting in Alaska, Michael Strasser pedalled his way from the tip of North America across the equator to Patagonia, at the end of South America. His journey covered more than 23,000km (14,000 miles), through hills and valleys and all kinds of terrain.

27 NotBad

28 min Not Bad An FMB dream team chronicles a 30-day saga of mountain bike shredding and tomfoolery in New Zealand.

Before Anthill Films's Not2Bad there was NotBad The film brings together seven riders from around the world together for 30 days of riding, fun and fooling under one roof in a town located at the ends of the earth in New Zealand. There is no beginning or end in this movie but there is sure a lot happening in between where anything goes.

Featuring: Brandon Semenuk , Brook Macdonald , Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Andrew Shandro, Rene Wildhaber, Ryan Howard