These 8 breaking clips are pure fire (1 of them, literally)

1. Red Bull BC One goes to Paris
1 min
The 20th Red Bull BC One World Final will go down in Paris's Stade Roland-Garros on October 21, 2023.
2. Breaking goes airborne
1 min
The 17th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final will go down in Salzburg, Austria, on November 28, 2020.
3. Water vs Fire: Menno vs Lil G
3 min
Menno, dancing in water, and Lil G, dancing while on fire, have the most visually stunning dance-off.
4. Red Bull BC One All Stars: 10-year anniversary
8 min
Celebrate 10 years of Red Bull BC One All Stars by taking a look back at all this crew has accomplished.
5. Red Bull BC One goes to India
2 min
Mumbai dance-off
The 16 national finalists compete in Mumbai, India to win the battle of attitude, skill and style.
6. Infinity Cube
2 min
The Red Bull BC One All Stars show off their moves in a mirror cube that gives the illusion of infinity.
7. Battle on high
1 min
Junior and Hong10 battle it out on one of the highest peaks in Schilthorn, Switzerland.
8. To Be by Neguin
3 min
Enjoy B-Boy Neguin's spoken word piece that focuses on the strength, resilience and history in Black lives.