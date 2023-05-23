Rhiannan Iffland dives from the 21m platform during the final competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on October 15, 2022.
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

Cliff Diving films and shows you won't want to miss

Get ready for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023 by seeing the athletes and the competition from a different angle with these films and shows.
By Elizabeth Elliott
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

73 Tour Stops

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston’s waterfront, an iconic backdrop to 2023's first stop.

United States

Cliff Hunter

Three Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champions take a road trip across Guatemala to find remote diving spots.

42 min

Rivalries in Cliff Diving

Since 2009, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has featured great competitions and inspiring rivalries.

26 min

On Top Again

A prolific champion is determined to return stronger than ever after suffering a career-threatening injury.

27 min

Rainbow Dive

Rhiannan Iffland journeys to the Australian Outback and uncovers more than she expected.

26 min

The Clean Cliffs Project

Eleanor Townsend Smart and Owen Weymouth's Clean Cliffs Project is helping to clean up plastic pollution.

16 min

The Path of Xibalbá

Cliff divers Jonathan Paredes and Orland Duque explore the Riviera Maya to find the best cenotes to dive from.

1 Season · 3 episodes

Ride to the Roots

Journey to the hometowns of top athletes and artists and discover how their career paths were shaped.

1 Season · 7 episodes

Deep Dive

Jump into the world of cliff diving with the sport’s athletes as they impart their knowledge and experience.

1 Season · 7 episodes

Persistence: The Constantin Popovici Story

We follow Romanian cliff diver Constantin Popovici from May 2019 to the beginning of the 2020 season.

1 Season · 2 episodes

Chasing the Dream

Jonathan Paredes is working hard to hold onto his Red Bull Cliff Diving title in 2018.

1 Season · 5 episodes

27 @ 27

Get an inside look at the life of an elite cliff diver through the eyes of David Colturi.

1 Season · 6 episodes

Unfiltered

Can cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland stay on top for an unprecedented fourth year in a row?

1 Season · 5 episodes

Summary

  1. 1
    Cliff Hunter
  2. 2
    Rivalries in Cliff Diving
  3. 3
    On Top Again
  4. 4
    Rainbow Dive
  5. 5
    The Clean Cliffs Project
  6. 6
    The Path of Xibalbá
  7. 7
    Ride to the Roots
  8. 8
    Deep Dive
  9. 9
    Persistence: The Constantin Popovici Story
  10. 10
    Chasing the Dream
  11. 11
    27 @ 27
  12. 12
    Unfiltered
If you've got a cliff diving itch to scratch in between Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series events, then take a look through our collection of the best movies and series on the subject. This selection of films and shows includes some of the most spectacular dives ever undertaken and go behind the scenes with many of the characters that have helped to push the sport to new heights.
01

Cliff Hunter

42 min

Cliff Hunter

Three Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champions take a road trip across Guatemala to find remote diving spots.

English +1

Orlando Duque
Three Red Bull Cliff Diving Word Champions, Colombian OG Orlando Duque, Mexican style master Jonathan Paredes and Australia's legendary six-time champ Rhiannan Iffland, take a road trip to find remote dives, including a first-ever at the most distant waterfall in Guatemala.
02

Rivalries in Cliff Diving

26 min

Rivalries in Cliff Diving

Since 2009, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has featured great competitions and inspiring rivalries.

English +2

Since the inception of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series back in 2009, fans across the globe have been treated to some unforgettable tussles for the King Kahekili trophy, in both the men's and women's categories. From Orlando Duque vs Gary Hunt to Rhiannan Iffland vs Lysanne Richard, this 2020 release takes a look back at some of the most exciting battles of the previous decade, with the fierce competition of the series brought to bear.
03

On Top Again

27 min

On Top Again

A prolific champion is determined to return stronger than ever after suffering a career-threatening injury.

Turkish

Orlando Duque
Cliff Diving legend Orlando Duque is serial winner, but a serious injury, sustained when a skydiving session went horribly wrong, threatens to end his career. Follow The Duke as he undergoes surgery and an intense year of rehab before finally making his comeback in his hometown of Cali, Colombia.
04

Rainbow Dive

26 min

Rainbow Dive

Rhiannan Iffland journeys to the Australian Outback and uncovers more than she expected.

English +2

Rhiannan Iffland
Having dedicated her life to cliff diving – and won everything there is to win in the process – Rhiannan Iffland has seen the world and learnt about some incredible cultures, but she’s never truly experienced her own or dived Australia’s most epic spots. So before the start of the 2018 season, she hooked up with her best friend for a road trip into the Outback. The pair head deep inside the Northern Territory, a land steeped in history, adventure, culture, community and, of course, some of the most incredible diving locations Australia has to offer.
05

The Clean Cliffs Project

16 min

The Clean Cliffs Project

Eleanor Townsend Smart and Owen Weymouth's Clean Cliffs Project is helping to clean up plastic pollution.

English

Eleanor Smart
Cliff divers Ellie Townsend and Owen Weymouth initiated The Clean Cliffs Project to help clean up plastic pollution, raise awareness of the problem and encourage others to take action. Townsend, a former 10m Olympic diver, was inspired by the need to find a bigger purpose other than the constant quest for medals. Having noticed the amount of plastic pollution in all the beautiful places she visited as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, she realized that organizing clean-ups was the best way she could contribute. Hear from the her and Weymouth as they talk about their project and what they hope it will achieve.
06

The Path of Xibalbá

9 min

The beginning of a great journey

The journey began with bad weather, but nothing can stop Jonathan and Orlando in their quest.

English +2

Orlando Duque
This three-part series sees Jonathan Paredes and Orlando Duque set out on a quest to find the best places to dive in Mexico’s stunning Yucatán Peninsula. Chock full of ancient Maya sites, the pair spend five days exploring the area and find 12 cenotes to jump into in the purest way, with each one increasing in difficulty.
07

Ride to the Roots

20 min

Jonathan Paredes

Leading up to the 2016 Cliff Diving World Series, diver Jonathan Paredes returns to where his career started.

Portuguese +1

Jonathan Paredes
This series isn’t purely focused on cliff diving but episode one follows 2017 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion Jonathan Paredes as he returns to his hometown in Mexico to visit the people and places that helped shape his life and career. The rest of the series makes for fascinating viewing too, with all the athletes and artists featured having been defined in same way by the environment they grew up in.
08

Deep Dive

8 min

The fascination of cliff diving

Orlando Duque, Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland discuss how important it is to stay sharp throughout the season.

English +4

Orlando Duque
This seven-part series is the ultimate guide to everything cliff diving. Featuring the sport’s most iconic athletes, discover what it takes to perform the perfect take-off, make the perfect entry and score a perfect 10. If you don’t already know your back three somersaults with two twists from your four twists and three somersaults you will after watching this.
09

Persistence: The Constantin Popovici Story

6 min

Working on the basics

Cliff diver Constantin Popovici is working hard ahead of the 2020 season to qualify for the Games.

English

Constantin Popovici is on a mission to qualify for the 2020 Games. Having made history as the first Romanian in the history of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to achieve a first-place finish, in Dublin in 2019, follow Popovici as he works every day to achieve his goals.
10

Chasing the Dream

6 min

New champion, new challenges

Jonathan Paredes feels the pressure to hold onto his championship title in 2018.

English +2

Jonathan Paredes
In 2017 Jonathan Paredes achieved his dream of becoming the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champion. Follow him during the 2018 season as he deals with the pressure of defending his crown, while also trying to overcome fear and battling a shoulder injury – all of which result in a year that isn't as successful as he'd hoped for.
11

27 @ 27

6 min

I am a cliff diver

David Colturi reintroduces his body to the rigours of training six weeks before the upcoming season.

Get an inside look at the life of an elite cliff diver through the eyes of David Colturi. This six-part 2016 release follows the American – one of the standout cliff divers in the World Series over the previous decade – during a year on the road, which ultimately gets curtailed due to surgery.
12

Unfiltered

7 min

Renew and reset

Follow Red Bull Cliff Diving star Rhiannan Iffland as she attends a pre-season training camp in China.

English +1

Rhiannan Iffland
Follow Rhiannan Iffland during the 2019 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. It's the Australian’s fourth season in the competition, having incredibly claimed the overall title on each occasion. Despite new talent emerging, not only does Iffland still manage to reign supreme but, by the end of the five-part series, she’s going for an unprecedented perfect seven wins from seven.

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

73 Tour Stops

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston’s waterfront, an iconic backdrop to 2023's first stop.

United States

Cliff Hunter

Three Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champions take a road trip across Guatemala to find remote diving spots.

42 min

Rivalries in Cliff Diving

Since 2009, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has featured great competitions and inspiring rivalries.

26 min

On Top Again

A prolific champion is determined to return stronger than ever after suffering a career-threatening injury.

27 min

Rainbow Dive

Rhiannan Iffland journeys to the Australian Outback and uncovers more than she expected.

26 min

The Clean Cliffs Project

Eleanor Townsend Smart and Owen Weymouth's Clean Cliffs Project is helping to clean up plastic pollution.

16 min

The Path of Xibalbá

Cliff divers Jonathan Paredes and Orland Duque explore the Riviera Maya to find the best cenotes to dive from.

1 Season · 3 episodes

Ride to the Roots

Journey to the hometowns of top athletes and artists and discover how their career paths were shaped.

1 Season · 7 episodes

Deep Dive

Jump into the world of cliff diving with the sport’s athletes as they impart their knowledge and experience.

1 Season · 7 episodes

Persistence: The Constantin Popovici Story

We follow Romanian cliff diver Constantin Popovici from May 2019 to the beginning of the 2020 season.

1 Season · 2 episodes

Chasing the Dream

Jonathan Paredes is working hard to hold onto his Red Bull Cliff Diving title in 2018.

1 Season · 5 episodes

27 @ 27

Get an inside look at the life of an elite cliff diver through the eyes of David Colturi.

1 Season · 6 episodes

Unfiltered

Can cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland stay on top for an unprecedented fourth year in a row?

1 Season · 5 episodes