5 best climbing spots in Denver

“It's one of the most aesthetic climbs I've ever been on,” says climber Sasha DiGiulian when describing her experience of learning how to ice climb in Colorado . That’s high praise, considering DiGiulian spends several months each year traveling the globe to climb—and host her show, " No Days Off "—in remote and beautiful places.

Wherever you are along the front range—Denver, Boulder (where Sasha calls home), or even in the southern parts of the state, climbing in Colorado is quite an experience. It’s a state home to smooth rocks, sunny weather, unique alpine forest and wildlife, and high altitude, which can be a challenge if you aren’t used to it. (All these reasons are why it’s one of our best climbing holidays in the U.S. )

5 Top Climbing Spots in Denver

Here are the five best climbing spots in and around Denver to check out depending on the type of climb, difficulty, and location.

01 The Flatirons

Flatirons © Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash

Nearly synonymous with Boulder, the Flatirons are the first thing you’ll see when you drive in on I-36 and a sight you don’t forget when you leave. Craggy rocks jutting out of the earth soar up as high as 7,000 feet, and they’re literally jam-packed with multi-pitch climbing routes. There are three sections to climb (North, South, and Central). The South area is harder to reach and, therefore, quieter. Many consider the Third Flatiron’s East Face the best beginner climb in the world.

There are so many routes here you should research before going; otherwise, you might spend hours waiting or driving around. Some of the routes are closed seasonally or during certain bird mating seasons. Locals protect these rocks very seriously for obvious reasons. Because it’s a college town, things usually quiet down during summer and over winter break.

Location: In Boulder, off I-36 if you’re coming from Denver; there are many Flatiron rocks you can climb, many of which are located off different exits/roads. Research before you go and find one that fits your skill/goals for the day!

02 Three Sisters Park

Three Sisters Park is a piece of Colorado history; the region has been heavily visited for hundreds of years, and the park’s name has ties to Native American lore. There are more than 400 bouldering routes in the park, made of mostly silver plume quartz, which has a smooth feel. The aesthetic here feels more like southern Colorado heading towards Colorado Springs, where loose fixtures and red rocks are more common. Granite outcropping is undeveloped in some areas, so it’s a good spot to set new routes if that’s something you’re into.

If you’re visiting the state, Three Sisters is also a great location to get a taste of Colorado. It’s close to the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, an outdoor music and live entertainment venue that hosts thousands of people every summer.

Location: Off C-470 coming from Denver in the city of Morrison

03 Eldorado State Park

“Eldo” is a climbing area where critical thinking, careful moves, and a trustworthy partner are necessary. It’s home to 1,200 labeled climbs up sandstone walls with irregular patterns at times, some of which exceed 700 feet in height. Most of the routes here are intermediate and advanced climbs, so beginners can set this as a goal for later. (Although Supremacy Rock offers a few options for sport climbing and beginners.)

The towers on the Red Garden Wall are the premier section of this well-known area. Once you see it, you’ll understand quickly why Eldo is one of the most popular places to climb in the entire country.

Location: Head north on I-25 to I-36 going towards Boulder; get off on CO 170 heading towards Eldorado Springs. Follow signs to the park. You’ll need to pay for entry/parking.

04 Clear Creek Canyon

Gneiss rock, a metamorphic rock full of minerals, offers an amazing grip. You’ll find it in droves at Clear Creek Canyon, which locals say is a great spot to make the crossover from indoor rock climbing gyms. The canyon has 1,400 established routes, almost 1,000 of which are sports climbs. Smooth climbs and sunny rocks make for fast climbing when the weather is nice, and it’s also a good place to practice outdoor leading skills. Playin’ Hooky, a route along Creekside, is the most climbed multi-pitch route in the country.

It’s also a great spot to climb and get your steps in, as some of the best rocks are about a mile from the parking lot.

Location: Head west from Denver to Golden on 6th Ave; turn left on US 6 into the Canyon. There’s plenty of parking options in spurts along the street once you enter the canyon.

05 North Table Mountain

From the road, you can tell why it’s called a “table.” This smooth, flat mesa seen from Highway 93 has been a popular outdoor spot since the 1800s. There are more than 13 established crags throughout the area with a nice mix of sport and trad climbing. Most routes are 60 feet or less, and the bolts are well-maintained by locals. Difficulty ranges from class 1 to class 5, so you can get a hike in here, too if you’re so inclined. The area is always busy with hikers and mountain bikers on weekends, but there are four different entry points and parking lots.

From the top, you can take in views of the city of Golden, where you can check out the downtown area and even sneak views of the massive Coors Brewery. (Or head down and pop over to Brown Cloud Rocks, another local favorite spot for climbing.)

Keep an eye out: this area is known for rattlesnakes, especially during the hot months!

Location: Enter through North Table Mountain Park via the parking lot along CO 93.

06 Conclusion

The Mile-High city is home to some amazing climbing areas. You’re never too far away from real adventure in the mountains, where some of the most epic ice climbs in Colorado astound even professional climbers like Sasha DiGiulian.

Or if you want to stay closer to the city, some of the best hikes in Colorado are located right in Morrison or other towns near Denver.