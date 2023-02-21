5 best climbing spots near Boston

“I fell in love with the fact that, in climbing, there’s an endless spectrum of personal achievement and it’s a physically and mentally demanding sport," says climber Sasha DiGiulian , host of " No Days Off ." “It’s also served as my vehicle to explore [new] corners of the world and has been my gateway to creating a global community.”

There is a growing climbing community around Boston, Massachusetts, where climbers can tackle interesting terrain and various challenging weather conditions. The great thing is accessibility is never an issue—in fact, two of the best climbing spots near Boston are available via public transportation.

5 Top Climbing Spots Near Boston

Yes, most of America’s hardest climbs are out west. But there's still plenty to do in the northeast, especially near one of America’s oldest cities. Check out our top five locations based on the type of climbing and difficulty below.

01 Middlesex Fells

It might surprise you that there’s a 2,000-acre park located just 7 miles outside of Boston, where climbers have access to over 260 short bouldering routes. But that’s exactly what Middlesex Falls offers, which is why it’s an amazing place for beginner and intermediate climbers in the area. The crags here reach 80 feet and are made of super graspable pre-glacial volcanic rock. It’s also accessible via Boston public transit (locally known as "The T”) with a view of the city skyline at the top.

In the winter, snow, and rain freezes along the rocks, making it a safe place for adventurers to practice ice climbing and studying ice conditions.

Location: Take the Orange line to Oak Grove station or enter by car through the visitor center on Woodland Road.

02 Quincy Quarries

Quincy Quarries, or “The Q'' as it’s been known for decades, is quite the vibe. This local favorite has gone through many iterations since the 1970s and has long been featured in local climbing guides like Boston Rocks. Today, it’s still the same giant 85-foot slab of granite—albeit one covered in graffiti, a fact that bothers many climbers—with a plethora of top roping options as well as trad climbing and bouldering.

C Wall, one of the most popular faces, boasts an impressive number of 5.6 and 5.9 climbs, giving climbers of all levels an opportunity to test themselves. There are 128 routes total, with a few gnarly ones charted out. (Thank You, Scott, rated a 5.12, is the hardest.)

Location: Take I-93 south; get off at exit 8 and take Ricciuti Drive westbound until you reach the parking lot.

03 Lynn Woods

Tucked into the beautiful North Shore is Lynn Woods, a climbing destination that many feel is the best bouldering spot in all of Massachusetts. There are more than 1,300 problems, or bouldering routes, ranging from V2s to V9s, which on its own is pretty impressive. Lynn Woods also has more than 2,200 acres and 40 miles of established hiking trails, meaning its established climbing areas are only a chunk of what the forested area has to offer. Many rocks in the park are undeveloped, so if you like establishing routes, this is the place for you. The dammed pond inside the park was established in 1878 and is considered a piece of New England history.

Location: Take Route 129 Eastbound to Lynnfield, then keep an eye out for signs to Great Woods Road. Follow it to the end where the parking lot is.

04 Rattlesnake Rock

You’ll need to walk about three-quarters of a mile to the rocks from the parking lot to access these scattered rocks, which offer an equal mix of toprope, trad, and bouldering with a few sport climbs thrown in for good measure. The main climbing area consists of three 30 to 40 feet tall granite cliffs: The Overlook, The Playground, and The Ship’s Prow. There’s a little bit of everything here—cracks, chimneys, overhangs, slabs—and that diversity makes it a great spot for any climber.

This list already offers several secluded options close to the city, but Rattlesnake Rock is the place to go if you want to beat crowds. Although on busy weekends when Quincy Quarries is loaded up, many locals are starting to head this way.

Location: Blue Hills Reservation in Braintree, MA, off Wampatuck Road; parking is available near Shea Ice Skating Rink.

05 Hammond Pond

Short and scattered, this state-owned piece of land offers 200 established climbing routes, two-thirds of which are meant for bouldering. It’s also a great place to practice or learn toproping for the first time, as all the climbs are relatively short. Puddingstone rock, full of thick minerals, has an interesting hand feel and appearance you won’t find elsewhere locally. There are a bunch of fun rocks here, but The Alcove is the main slab of rock with more than a dozen routes established. Hammond Pond is the perfect afternoon or lunchtime getaway for a quick 30 to 60-minute nature escape.

Location: Take the Green line to Chestnut Hills or head west on Route 9 to the Hammond Pond Parkway exit

Conclusion

The number of climbing spots right outside the city (plus some of the best hikes near Boston ) make the capital of Massachusetts an exciting spot for outdoors people, even if you’re strapped for time or don’t own a car.

Those looking to explore the state further can head west to Leominster State Forest or Crow Hill for other climbs outside the city or check out another New England state. Boston’s also only a three-hour drive from Acadia in Maine, home to one of our best U.S. climbing holiday destinations.