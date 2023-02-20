5 best climbing spots in Rhode Island

“When I’m just alone and climbing, I feel free….I feel this ability to express myself. [Climbing] is my sacred place,” says climber Sasha DiGiulian .

In her series " No Days Off ," Sasha prioritizes exploring lesser-known climbing hotspots areas, like Manikia, Greece , in the name of both finding that freedom and conservation. She loves off-the-beaten-path climbs as much as the next person, but climbing in underrepresented or lesser-developed areas is key for sustainability as the sport grows.

So why not explore a place like Rhode Island? Sure, it may not get as much press as the other New England states (like Maine ). But don’t let its size fool you! The Ocean State is home to some amazingly gorgeous and challenging climbs—especially if you boulder—that are never far from a beach (or another state park to climb in).

5 Top Climbing Spots in Rhode Island

Check out our top five best climbing spots in Rhode Island based on the type of climbing available, difficulty, and location.

01 Diamond Hill State Park

At the tail end of the Warner Trail, which runs 33 miles from Sharon, Massachusetts to Cumberland, Rhode Island, sits a 1.4-mile loop. In it, you’ll find two crags—Catamint Quarry (nicknamed “The Ice Cream Slabs”) and Diamond Mine—which are both amazing for newer athletes. There are seven established routes along the two slabs with great grips and only small sections of moss coverage, making Diamond Hill the perfect spot for beginner climbers . Because it’s easy to get to, many locals get their ice climbing fix here during winter, too. On a clear day, you can see the skyline of Boston from the top of the rocks.

Location: At the top of Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

02 Lincoln Woods State Park

Due to its popularity and abundance of climbing routes, locals joke that Lincoln Woods (or just “The Woods”) is the best outdoor rock climbing gym in Rhode Island. There are over 900 marked bouldering routes here, ranging from beginner V2 and V3s to expert-level V8s. The rock here is sharp granite, offering good grips and narrow foot holds. It’s a great place to work on your rock-climbing mental game and train your focus.

You’re bound to meet other climbers here, too. It’s a great place for socializing and learning from others.

Location: Take the Twin River road exit off Route 146; the park is just a few miles north of Providence.

03 Snake Den State Park

In America’s smallest state, you might think escaping is impossible. But that isn’t always the case. Sitting on 1,000 acres of mostly undeveloped land, Snake Den State Park is the perfect place to climb in solitude and beat the crowds. Here you’ll find seven cliffs ranging from 15 to 35 feet in height made of granite and a few cliffs with loose rock to keep things interesting. With longer climbs, it’s a solid spot for bouldering skill development. Some of the best routes have rather steep drop-offs and tough landing zones; for safety, many use a hybrid approach by clipping in and top roping but treating it like a bouldering route.

There are seven crags in total. Four are close to the parking lot, while the other three are a short walk down the trail, meaning you can likely climb peacefully if that’s what you’re after.

Location: Off route 6 in Johnston, RI; look for signs for the state park on the main road.

04 Beach Pond

Once a staple of outdoor climbing in Rhode Island, many of the routes at Beach pond fell apart as indoor climbing gyms became popular around the state. But in 2018, a local restored many sections. Now it’s home to a couple of dozen sport and top rope climbing routes. Hemlock ledges are one of the high points by the west end of the beach (literally and figuratively). At 45 tall and a quarter of a mile in length, this slab is packed with grippable granite and plenty of developed routes. Because there are still some undeveloped and in-need-of restoration sections, it's also a great spot to lead and set routes if you’re into that.

There’s plenty of shade here, making it the perfect spot to climb during warm, muggy summer days in New England. The lack of sunshine that hits the wall can make it pretty slippery the day after rain, though, so go when conditions are dry. Or go during spring, when the secluded forest of trees and rhododendrons, which bloom in gorgeous pink and purple colors, come to life.

Location: Exeter, RI, right on the CT border; get off at exit 5 on route 95.

05 Buckeye Boulders

Located off Buckeye road, sitting right on the side of the popular North South Trail, you could walk by this rock section if you aren’t paying attention. Buckeye Boulders may not look like much from the trail, which may be why even some locals don’t know about it. But there are 23 established bouldering routes here, and they’re just a short walk from your car.

As you walk further down the path and cut in towards the rock, you’ll find steeper overhangs if you’re up for a challenge. On the backside down the hill, there’s a 50-foot moss-covered granite slab loaded with challenging problems.

Location: Inside the Burlingame management area, off Buckeye Road.

Conclusion

Bountiful climbing opportunities exist in Rhode Island, especially considering how concentrated these spots are. You can easily head to multiple state parks in a single day or pop across state lines to Massachusetts or Connecticut to check the climbing scene there.

Okay, so maybe there aren’t many beginner mountaineering options in Rhode Island. Still, the Ocean State is home to plenty of outdoor adventures other than just the sailing races in Newport.