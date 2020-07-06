The 15 best co-op games PC has to offer
Grab your crew and get plugged into your next favorite co-op games.
Gaming is exciting in and of itself, but doing it with friends offers a new level of thrills that you can only get in a group. Whether you're playing couch co-ops, massive shooters, or a few quick racers or platformers, gaming with others gives you twice the fun and even sweeter victories. Here we explore 15 of the best co-op games that PC has to offer. So, what are you waiting for?
1. Fortnite Battle Royale (2017)
With millions of Fortnite players worldwide, it's not hard to see why this is one of the most popular co-op PC games on the market today. Fortnite Battle Royale is a player-versus-player (PvP) action-packed game that requires strategic thinking to be the last one standing. You start off facing 100 players at a time with each player being killed off every few minutes, giving a sense of urgency to fight 'til the end.
2. Killing Floor 2 (2016)
Killing Floor 2 is a first-person shooter (FPS) co-op PC game that can involve up to six players. The game is centered on fighting your way through waves against Zeds, or military clones released by a crazy U.K. researcher. Released on November 18, 2016, Killing Floor 2 is considered one of the best zombie-killing PC games that only gets better when played with others.
3. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)
Left 4 Dead 2 is one of Valve's classic PC co-op games and gives players a thrill like no other with its overwhelming level of gruesome zombie kill opportunities. In order to survive for any amount of time, you need a reliable team who's there to save you from the hordes of undead and surprise infected attacks. The intense pace of Left 4 Dead 2 means you need to keep your headset plugged in and regularly communicate with your teammates.
4. Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017)
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an RPG full of immersive adventures and interactive experiences. This co-op game is ranked as one of the best RPG PC games by PCGamesN and will instantly suck you in with its outlawed magic and ethereal realms. Stay in constant contact with your friends, or you might end up as your enemy's next kill.
5. Rainbow Six Siege (1998)
This PvP game is a shooter co-op PC game that gives you everything you could want from an intense terrorist hunt. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege gives players several operator options and an in-game shop that lets you customize your characters for maximum destruction. This game was released in December of 2015 and has been a hit among co-op enthusiasts ever since.
6. Diablo III (2012)
This hack-and-slash RPG was released for PC in May 2012 and quickly set a new record for the fastest-selling PC game, with over 3.5 million copies sold in 24 hours after its release. Diablo III is the third installment of the Diablo series. It gives players the choice of seven character classes and the goal of defeating Diablo, the Lord of Terror. With four acts and endless opportunities for teamwork, you'll be instantly absorbed into Diablo III, its challenging gameplay, and the mesmerizing plot.
7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2007)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a cooperative game that instantly immerses players into its expansive narrative that lasts throughout the entire game. This game offers both classic multiplayer and co-op options that anyone can pick up and play. This game currently runs for $59.99 and requires a Windows 7 64-Bit or Windows 10 64-bit to play.
8. The Division 2 (2019)
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 gives players the chance to lead a team of top agents in Washington D.C. after a virus wipes out most of the population and leaves the city in utter despair. This game is an action-shooter RPG and gives you the option to play either PvP or in co-op mode. The Division 2 was released on March 15, 2019 and is rated M for mature audiences.
9. Don't Starve Together (2016)
Don't Starve Together is an immersive multiplayer PC game that will test your wilderness survival skills. This game is an expansion of the original survival game Don't Starve and can support up to six players at a time. Play with friends or strangers in both public or private games and see how long you stay alive in the dark and dreary world of Don't Starve.
10. Monster Hunter: World (2018)
Monster Hunter: World is an action RPG that was released for Windows in August 2018 and is a favorite among role-play loving gamers. Your goal is to trap or kill monsters and claim their loot to craft your own armor, equipment, and weapons. Hunt in a group of up to four players or take on the monsters alone.
11. Sea of Thieves (2018)
Sea of Thieves is an action-adventure game with first-person settings that quickly immerse players into a world of pirates inspired by The Goonies and Pirates of the Caribbean. The goal of this multiplayer game is to become the ultimate pirate legend by completing a series of voyages from various trading companies.
12. Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)
Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer action-adventure game that has taken the world by storm since its release in October 2013. The PC version was released in November 2015 and did not disappoint Grand Theft Auto fanatics with its ability to accommodate up to 30 players as they compete in co-op game matches and roam San Andreas and complete various jobs to advance.
13. Portal 2 (2011)
Portal 2 is a puzzle-platform game released in April 2011 by Valve. The goal is to solve puzzles through the placement and teleportation from portal to portal. The cooperative mode in Portal 2 lets players solve puzzles as a team in the characters of P-Body and Atlas. This game is compatible with Mac OS X, Windows, And Linux computers.
14. Payday 2 (2013)
This cooperative FPS game is a sequel to the 2011 Payday: The Heist and takes players on another heisting spree, this time through the Washington metropolitan area. You can play this game with up to three friends (or strangers) and enjoy limitless opportunities to rob cars, shops, and banks as well as produce and distribute narcotics. Payday 2 is rated M for mature audiences.
15. Minecraft (2009)
Minecraft is the bestselling video game of all time and gives players both single-player and multiplayer options. Compete or co-op with other players to fight the mobs and build a new world using various tools and raw materials found as you make your way through the 3D Minecraft world. Game modes include hardcore mode, survival mode, adventure mode, creative mode, and spectator mode, with each offering a different experience for players.
Whether you're playing with strangers in other countries or sitting next to your co-op players, there's nothing like a virtual victory that's achieved as a team. These co-op games give you ample opportunity to share everything gaming has to offer with your favorite comrades.