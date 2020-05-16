5 Best Electric Skateboards: What to Know When Buying

What to Know When Buying an Electric SkateboardWith so many electric skateboards available on the market, it can be difficult to determine which ones work best. Whether you're a passionate skateboarder who completes ollies regularly or picking up an electric skateboard for the first time, investing in a quality electric skateboard is essential. This electric skateboard review will help you narrow down your options.

Tips for Choosing the Best Electric Skateboard

If you're an experienced boarder, electric skateboards let you ride a skateboard without the inconvenience of pushing the board. When you bomb a hill, it doesn't seem as scary either because you have the safety of a brake. Newer riders should invest in a motorized skateboard that has solid brakes and travels at slower speeds. Experienced skateboarders should consider a performance model that has a dual motor or off-road capabilities since these boards can reach higher speeds and have faster acceleration.

Before you narrow down your options, figure out where you're going to ride. Any board will work on smooth and flat pavement, but only certain boards traverse hills and steep inclines. The type of board also depends on your skating needs. For example, if you plan to use the skateboard to go to your job, you want one with longer battery life.

The Five Best Electric Skateboards

Boosted Plus – Best Buy

Strong hill-climbing abilities

Excellent stopping power

Achieves top speeds

Pros

Boosted is one of the leaders in electric skateboards, and the Boosted Plus is one of the reasons why. Boosted boards have stellar stopping power, making them a smart choice for commuting purposes as you can easily maneuver around traffic and other obstacles. Constructed out of high-quality bamboo, this board offers plenty of flexibility and stability so you feel comfortable weaving around people.

With an impressive top speed of 22 mph, the Boosted Plus can also accelerate on inclines up to a 25% grade. It takes about two hours for the skateboard to fully charge, which is on the faster side. The battery sits in a water-resistant section, so you don't worry if you travel through small puddles or ride through light rain.

Cons

You won't get very far with this board, as it gets a max of about seven miles under perfect conditions with the standard battery. An extended battery can add another five miles. This board is on the pricier side at around $1,400.

Hiboy S11 – Best Value

Perfect for children and adults

Durable construction

Lightweight board

Pros

Suitable for both adults and children, the Hiboy S11 is made out of durable composite maple. This board has four speed modes and four braking modes. It can withstand up to 220 pounds and can reach speeds up to 18.5 mph. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 6.2 miles.

Cons

Even though it's a solid board, the core is limiting so it's not a very fast board. Don't expect to be able to climb steep inclines either.

Onlyone O-3 – Best Overall

Inexpensive

Three riding modes for riding experience

Water-resistant

Pros

At under $300, the Onlyone O-3 provides you with an outstanding boarding experience whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or expert rider as there are three distinct riding modes. Riding in the rain or through puddles isn't a problem with this board as it boasts water resistance. Even if you run out of battery power, the board allows you to push it like an ordinary skateboard since its wheels are driven by brushless motors instead of belts.

Cons

Its wheels need replacing more often than other boards.

Skatebolt Electric Longboard – Best for Commuting

Sturdy board

Wider deck

Can travel almost 20 miles on one charge

Pros

The Skatebolt Electric Longboard has a different design than most others on the market. It has eight layers of northeast maple, which helps the board remain sturdy as it can withhold up to 280 pounds. Its wheels and deck have a wider berth so you can experience a smooth ride. Its dual motors give you additional power so that you can reach speeds up to 25 mph. Expect to go almost 20 miles on a full charge. To keep you safe, the board has two red warning lights so that people in vehicles can see you. By holding the brake, you can activate the lights into a blinking mode.

Cons

Be careful when braking, as this board lacks a gradual braking system.

Teamgee Dual Motor Electric Skateboard – Best for Speed

High-load capacity

Concave deck for additional comfort

Rests low to the ground

Pros

Another longboard, the Teamgee Dual Motor Electric Skateboard has a higher load capacity compared with regular boards. It has excellent control and stability, even though it rests just 3 inches above the ground. The fiberglass and Canadian maple materials combine to provide a smooth ride. It also has a concave deck, so you have more comfort and can turn the board more easily.

Thanks to its dual motor, this board can reach speeds up to 22 mph. Expect a full battery charge to last about 11 miles, which is a number not many others can obtain.

Cons

If you accidentally drop the remote, the board continues to operate.

The Difference Between Skateboards and Electric Skateboards

With more aspects of our lives leaning toward technology, it should come as no surprise that skateboards have become motorized. An electric skateboard receives its power via batteries and motors. Usually, you control the movement of the skateboard with a handheld remote.

As with any form of personal transportation, riding an electric skateboard takes time and practice. It's noticeably different than riding a traditional skateboard, so even if you're an experienced boarder, it may take some time to learn. These boards are a perfect alternative to public transportation as they're small, portable, and easy enough for you to carry once you reach your destination.

Pros of Electric Skateboards

Pushing a traditional board can be exhausting, especially if you're traveling long distances. An electric skateboard is less tiring.

They come with a remote that controls exactly how fast you're going, unless you have a Zboard as those don't come with remotes. Depending on the motor's power rating, you can reach speeds up to 35 mph.

You can plan your trip as you will know how long it takes to get to your destination.

Pressing a button on the remote can speed up or slow down the board. It can also assist with bypassing traffic so you can reach your destination faster.

They're perfect for commuting, as you can travel to work at comparable speeds over a variety of surfaces.

Power skateboards are easy to store, especially compared with bikes that can be cumbersome to lock up.

Cons of Electric Skateboards

Traditional boards rely on you to provide the power, so you're getting quite a workout when riding. It can be a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. You can feel the blood rushing through your veins and the wind against your skin.

Although highly portable, electric options are heavier than traditional boards. This extra weight is due to the addition of a motor, batteries, and brakes.

Due to the added gear, you can't perform tricks and stunts like you can on a non-electric board.