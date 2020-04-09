TV
Gaming1 min

What to Watch: Best Gaming Films and Series to Watch Now on Red Bull TV

By Vivian Tang
If you weren't aware yet, gaming culture has been on the rise. Check out these free gaming films and series on Red Bull TV to see why.

Conquest Road Trip

Fighting games have been around for a long time. In Conquest Road Trip, pro gamers Hoa “Anakin” Luu and Darryl "Snake Eyez” Lewis explore four different Red Bull Conquest host cities to learn about local fighting game scenes.
esports · 8 min
Los Angeles

The Art of Street Fighting

How does a player prep for one of the biggest fight of their lives? The Art of Street Fighting tells the stories of Xiao Hai, Daigo, Gamerbee and more players as they get ready to take on and make it to Red Bull Kumite.
Games · 49 min
The Art of Street Fighting

Levels

You may know a lot of the top video game players, but what about the innovative and talented group of individuals who actually created the games? Levels is a series that focuses on game developers who share their creative working process.
12 min
Making History

Away From Keyboard

Our Away From Keyboard series is something special. Gaming athletes get together with action sports pros to take on adventures in real life. Watch these gamers take on new challenges including skydiving and rallycross racing.
6 min
Team SoloMid skydives with Red Bull Air Force

Ninja Europe Trip

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is one of the biggest names in gaming. In our film Ninja Europe Trip, we follow the 28-year-old gamer as he makes his way to Poland, Austria and France to check out what the gaming scene in Europe is all about.
esports · 10 min
Ninja's trip to Europe

Mind of a Beast

In this short film, we get to know Daigo Umehara outside of his competitive persona. Japan’s first pro gamer let fans in on his life outside of gaming and shares how he embraces new and different challenges.
esports · 11 min
Mind of a Beast

Game Loading

This gaming documentary focuses on indie developers across the world. Sharing real life stories, Game Loading touches on the reality of developing games and how the process can really be from the inside.
esports · 1 h 33 min
Game Loading

Esports Unfold

Each episode of Esports Unfold will give you an insider look at gaming superstars and how they got there. Watch now to see how they keep getting better and what motivates them.
esports · 6 min
xPeke's evolution

Diggin' in the Carts

With six episodes in Diggin’ in the Carts, video game fans will be able to learn about Japan’s impact on video game music. Find out how the games, genres and technology all have influenced what you hear and see now.
Music · 17 min
The Cool Kid
