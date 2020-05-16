Best Handlers in Basketball History: Ranking 4 Greatest Dribblers in 2020

Ball handlers are key to the success of many teams in the NBA. But who are the best of the best? Take a look at the best handlers in NBA history, starting at the beginning and ranking them against current stars.

The Importance of Good Ball Handling

The best ball handlers have a few things in common. They're confident, strong, and able to make plays by maintaining control. You'll see them all over the NBA, on every team and in most positions. Top ball handlers tend to be point guards , although some power forwards and centers are known for their ability to hold on to the ball and get it into the lane. These skills are important because they can help reduce the number of turnovers that happen in a game.

Strong ball handlers also have control over the plays they make, helping their teammates score and earn big wins. When they run up and down the court, they can dribble with ease and even show off some of their unique skills. It's always fun to watch the best ball handlers in the league break their defenders' ankles when performing crossovers in basketball. With these skills, a guard or other player on the team can run scoring plays and assist their teammates in making buckets.

Four of the Current Best Ball Handlers

Take a look at four of the best ball handlers you can watch now in pro basketball.

Chris Paul

Although Chris Paul has been in the league for years, he's still one of the best. He may not be flashy, nor is he the best ankle breaker in NBA history, but he can hold on to the ball better than just about anyone else. In his hands, ball security is almost a guarantee as few other players have ever dribbled as much as he has while turning it over as little.

Paul played his college ball at Wake Forest University, entering the NBA in 2005 when he was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets. During his career, he also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mike Conley Jr.

Mike Conley Jr. played most of his career as a Memphis Grizzly, although he was recently traded to the Utah Jazz. On both teams, he's shown off his impressive ball-handling skills, although his time with the Jazz has tested his patience a bit. When he's in a rhythm, Conley makes incredible plays and gets the team going in a way that's amazing to see. Most of the time, Conley is smooth with the ball, but on occasion, he'll make an explosive basketball crossover or jaw-dropping pass.

Conley is named for his father, a track and field athlete who competed in the 1984 and 1992 Olympics. Conley Jr. went to Ohio State University, where he played for one season before entering the NBA draft in 2007.

Steph Curry

Steph Curry is a leader in the league, showcasing NBA tricks and plays that make him look like a magician. He can thread the needle and get the ball inside the paint without turning a head on the competing team. Curry weaves in and out of plays, showing off his ability to make things happen in the blink of an eye. Although he's not always in perfect control and does turn the ball over at times, his risks more often pay off when the team comes out with a win.

Curry, the son of NBA legend Dell Curry, played college ball at Davidson and was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. He's played his entire professional career as a Golden State Warrior, leading the team to three NBA championships and earning the NBA MVP award in 2015 and 2016.

James Harden

Even though James Harden may not be a traditional NBA ball handler, he's still worth watching. He's also very hard to guard because of his strength and ability to get past his man in a sly, sneaky way. Harden's not the quickest guy in the league but if he gets his shoulder past you, he'll get a shot up and more often than not he'll make it. In fact, he consistently leads the league in scoring. Harden attended Arizona State University and was the third pick in the 2009 NBA draft. He was picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played for three years until he went to the Houston Rockets.

Retired NBA Ball Handlers

Some of the top ball handlers who have hung up their basketball shoes include Steve Nash, Allen Iverson, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and John Stockton. When you compare these players to current NBA players, the stats are fascinating. Stockton has the highest number of assists in NBA history at 15,806. Nash was also a great guard, giving up over 10,300 assists in his career. But according to many, what really makes a great ball handler is their assist to turnover ratio. This stat is used to connect the number of assists to the number of turnovers made, emphasizing the player's ability to control the ball.

Chris Paul and John Stockton are on the list of the greatest players in NBA history when it comes to their assist to turnover ratios. The all-time leader in this respect is Muggsy Bogues, who had a ratio of 5.94 during the 1989 to 1990 season.

How to Become a Great Ball Handler

If you're trying to become the next Steph Curry or Chris Paul, you have to start by working on your own ball-handling skills. Getting a good feel for the ball in your hands is step one, and you can accomplish that by participating in all types of drills. Some plays are quick-moving, while others are slower, and you have to get better at all of them to improve your quickness, hand-eye coordination, and passing skills.

You can also work on becoming a better ball handler by boosting your dribbling skills . Get more confident as you get faster, maintaining good control over the ball as you move up and down the court. You also need to be able to switch up your pace, a skill that's particularly important when you're trying to perform a basketball crossover. By building your skills, you may be able to qualify for the Red Bull 3X Tournament, which will take place in over 20 cities in the U.S.

Red Bull 3X Trailer

Keep an eye on some of the up-and-coming ball handlers in the league, as well as the NBA leaders. You can use some of their signature moves as you boost your own skills and become a strong handler.