Take it to the extreme with 12 of the best Hard Enduro videos

We've got highlights, insights, amazing action and some great stories from off and on-track in the world’s toughest motorcycle sport: Hard Enduro .

Pushing Progression

In this episode of Pushing Progression, street trials cyclist Fabio Wibmer joins Manuel Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt , Laia Sanz and Paul Bolton for a deep dive into the rise and rise of Hard Enduro through the lens of the toughest of them all: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo .

They reveal how Hard Enduro evolved out of Trials, Enduro and even Motocross to become the toughest motorsport of all. Paul describes how watching 180 riders tackle the very first Red Bull Erzbergrodeo acted as the beacon to bring like-minded riders together from all over the world to race.

On their journey they are joined by a galaxy sporting stars, including Taddy Błażusiak , Cyril Despres , Stefan Everts, Graham Jarvis, Andreas Lettenbichler and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo organizer Karl Katoch as Fabio explores the past, present and future progress of Hard Enduro.

26 min Hard Enduro Special guest Fabio Wibmer joins a star-studded line-up to discuss decades of progression in Hard Enduro.

Hard Lines with Mani and Bolts

Hard Lines is back. Where else can you join Błażusiak as he cheers for a man dressed as a gorilla to win a trials competition? Get behind scenes at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo as Mani Lettenbichler and Bolton take you around the highlights of the event in front of the camera and behind.

Join Mani, Wade Young, Jarvis and more on the Prologue, join the Raid on Eisenerz as a mountain full of bikers take a wild ride into the host town.

“Until you come to the Erzberg, you don’t realize the scale of it,” says live commentator Rob Warner after trying his hand at climbing the sides of the mountain and get on the edge of your seat as Mani struggles to defeat the hellish finger trap that is the huge climb out of the Motorex Highway on his way to winning the 2022 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. It’s the next best thing to being there.

19 min Hard Enduro party at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Follow along for a weekend of Hard Enduro mayhem as the boys get up to their usual antics on the Iron Giant.

Hirscher vs the Erzberg Part 1

It's safe to say that Marcel Hirscher , the most successful Alpine skier of all time, is used to conquering mountains but the Erzberg poses a special challenge and a unique allure. A national hero in his native Austria for his exploits on the piste, it’s less well known that Hirscher also grew up riding motorbikes around his parent’s farm.

He shared a love of the riding and would race with his friend – future Dakar winner Matthias Walkner . Now retired from competitive skiing, the multi-Olympic and World champion tackled the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo for the first time in 2022, training with Hard Enduro star Michael Walkner . This documentary follows him through his first attempt and, you can cheer for Hirscher again as he returns to tackle the Iron Giant at the 2023 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo .

9 min Practising for Erzberg Ski champ Marcel Hirscher swaps skis for an enduro bike to tackle the toughest Hard Enduro race in the world.

Best Drone Footage from the 2023 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

After the nerve-shredding ride of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, rise above it all with this supercut of the best drone footage from last year’s race. From the mass start at the bottom of the mine to the precipitous climbs, into Carl’s Diner and finally to the finish line, this eagle-eyed view is a feast for the senses.

3 min Best drone footage from Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Get a bird's-eye view of all the thrills from Red Bull Erzbergrodeo as riders take on the legendary track.

Watch the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023 live on Red Bull TV

Don’t miss a minute of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023. Set your clock now and watch the whole race live and uninterrupted on Red Bull TV .

Nuts and Boltons – Inside Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Join our vlog hosts Bolton and Mani Lettenbichler for a tour around the mountain at the 2019 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo . Bolton, sidelined from riding by injury, steps into the commentary box for the first time, where he joins off-road riding legend Darryl Curtis . Meanwhile, Lettenbichler is on track with his rival riders and special guests like Dani Pedrosa and Laia Sanz .

Hang out with multiple winners Jonny Walker , Błażusiak and Jarvis, as well as young guns Young and Bolt before the race, get technical insights from 'Bolts' and 'Mani' on how riders tackle the Iron Giant and enjoy some of the fun from the service park. This extended vlog is an authentic and thorough look at one of the biggest motorbike races – and biggest broadcasts – of the year.

22 min Down and dirty at Erzbergrodeo Paul Bolton and Manuel Lettenbichler take us deep into the dirt of Erzberg in preparation for the big race.

WESS Diaries – Ride into the GetzenRodeo

Dive deep into the GetzenRodeo and the final round of the 2019 World Enduro Super Series with Warner as your guide. We get closer to Mani Lettenbichler as he takes on one of the most grueling races of the season with the 2019 world championship on the line. Cheered on by an ecstatic home crowd, we also step into his inner circle, including chief mechanic Jeff Judeman and his father and mentor, Andreas Lettenbichler . What follows is the crowning moment of a season that sees Mani Lettenbichler become world champion.

13 min Crowning the king GetzenRodeo offers no rest for the weary as riders work hard for a chance to be crowned king.

Winning the title from Mani Lettenbichler's POV

Now you know what happened at the 2019 GetzenRodeo, watch the whole winning run through the eyes of Mani Lettenbichler in this POV clip. This is the full footage from his GoPro and offers a fascinating look at the experience of a top rider as he claims the world title. Already exhausted from qualifying and with the small two-kilometer track breaking down with every lap, Lettenbichler reaches within himself and blows the opposition away with a triumphant masterclass of skill, strength and determination. Feel the atmosphere build lap-by-lap, as a race of endurance and staying power turns into a coronation.

1 h 34 min Winning run POV Watch the winning run from the rider's perspective as he takes on GetzenRodeo.

Mani Lettenbichler – the Explorer

Get an insight of Mani Lettenbichler from The Red Bulletin , as the 22-year-old looks back over his rise to the WESS world championship. It's been a rapid rise to the top, but also one that he's worked his life to achieve. Lettenbichler assesses the positive role his father, Hard Enduro legend Andreas Lettenbichler, has played as mentor, coach, guide, friend and occasional rival, and looks at how he's grown into a world beater.

In the first season of WESS, Lettenbichler proved to be one of the most versatile riders in Hard Enduro, marrying technical ability with strength and speed, impressing at his first ever beach race, Red Bull Knock Out in Holland , and showing a mean turn of speed at classic enduros. He came back even stronger the following year, scoring a coming-of-age victory at the world's hardest Hard Enduro, Red Bull Romaniacs – 10 years after his dad won the same race, as well as an emphatic victory at the 2019 Getzenrodeo.

13 min Manuel Lettenbichler: WESS champion Follow the 2019 WESS Enduro Super Series champion, Manuel Lettenbichler, in this story by The Red Bulletin.

Get down and dirty with Hard Enduro

Hard Enduro is a battle of attrition against the elements, as riders compete for hours at a time climbing huge obstacles, slipping down slopes and bundling their bikes over boulders. It can be stinking hot, it can be freezing cold, it can be soaking wet. The one constant is mud. This video is a celebration of the many different states of dirt – mud, dust, mud, soil, mud, clay and mud. If you've ever wondered why extreme enduro riders look exhausted, covered in bruises and yet have fabulous skin, this is your answer. Oh and did we mention the mud?

3 min The dirtiest mudfest of them all Watch what a glorious mudfest the WESS Enduro World Championship events can turn out to be for the riders.

Hard Enduro from a rider's point of view

This extended compilation of helmet cam shots gives you a brilliant insight into what it's like to take part in an extreme enduro rally, with footage from the best riders in the sport. Ride along as they take on energy-draining obstacles and ride deep in the forest.

More than that, find out the unwritten rules of Hard Enduro from passing an amateur rider without crashing to getting help from riders, fans, marshals and even a passing Curtis! And we find out what happens when it goes wrong – surfing down a huge slope with Mario Roman, getting lost with Błażusiak and joining an exasperated Bolt as he repeatedly pits to fix his bike. It's a fun ride all the way to the finish, especially if you're on your sofa.

34 min Trash talk Get a glimpse into the riders' talk that happens as competitors take on the brutal conditions of WESS.

GoPro the WESS 2019 from start to finish

Relive the action from the last Hard Enduro world championship through the riders' eyes with the best GoPro footage from the 2019 WESS Enduro World Championship. Saddle up with Hard Enduro's greatest riders, including Błażusiak, Manuel Lettenbichler, Walker and Young. There's also footage from classic enduro riders like Josep García , Jamie McCanney and Nathan Watson, and some guest spots from dirt biking's most versatile rider Ryan Sipes and MotoGP™ star Pedrosa , who puts a fantastic Flat Track bike through its paces at Erzberg.

28 min Best POV action of 2020 Live the action through the riders' eyes across all the 2020 WESS Enduro World Championship events.

Make Red Bull Erzbergrodeo history with the stars

Join Warner at a watch party of some of the best moments from Red Bull Erzbergrodeo , featuring Bolton, one of the most popular privateers in Hard Enduro, 2019 WESS champion Mani Lettenbichler (who wasn't even born the first time the event was held) and the legendary Błażusiak, who won the race an unmatched five times in a row.

They watch their favorite moments of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, including the 2013 race that started in a lake at the bottom of the Erzberg quarry, the 2015 race, where four riders – Walker, Gómez, Jarvis and Andreas Lettenbichler – had to work together to beat an impassable section of track. There's the 2019 race, the 25th edition of the event, and Błażusiak takes us through selected highlights, including his amazing first and fifth victories. Along the way is a host of insights and funny moments from the toughest one-day race in the world.

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2019 watch party Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is off this year, but that doesn't mean you can't relive top moments from past events

