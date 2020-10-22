Top 10 best hikes near Boston you should visit
© Mark Olsen on Unsplash
Check out these top 10 best hikes near Boston.
Downtown Boston isn't built for hiking, although some of the city's hills have become infamous to Boston Marathon runners. Outside of the city, there are tons of reservation areas and green space parks with seriously challenging inclines and sweet views of the city and its coastline. Whether you want to burn some calories and get jacked legs or have a little adventure around Boston, there are plenty of great options within an hour or two.
Best Hikes for Beginners
World's End
One of the most popular hikes near Boston, World's End is a reservation area covering 251 acres on Hingham Bay off of Massachusetts Bay in the Boston Harbor Islands National Park. This is a great place to visit for a few days so you can enjoy all of the outdoor action the reservation has to offer. Go kayaking or canoeing in the summer or cross-country skiing in the winter.
The World's End Trail loop is an easy hike with awesome views of the bay and the granite cliffs that literally look like the end of the world. Along the hike, you'll see tons of seabirds relaxing in the saltwater marshes and a peek of the Boston city skyline.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 3.8 miles.
- Difficulty: Easy.
- Elevation gain: 282 feet.
Charles River Esplanade Trail
Ever heard of an esplanade? Me neither. It's a fancy word for a boardwalk or a river walkway. A part of Boston's green space, the Charles River Esplanade runs along the Charles River for 18 miles. You can hike, bike, run, skate, or do pretty much whatever you want on this trail. Stop at the Community Boating building and rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard to get out on the water. This isn't going to be the hike that builds up your legs, but it's a pretty nice walking trail with good views of the city.
- Type: Point to point.
- Length: 18 miles.
- Difficulty: Easy.
- Elevation gain: None.
Rattlesnake and Wampatuck Hills Trail
Also in the Blue Hills Reservation area, the Rattlesnake and Wampatuck Hills Trail welcomes hikers, runners, and mountain bikers, plus it's great for horseback riding. No horse? No problem — the nearby equestrian centers offer horseback rides for a fee. If you'd rather stick to your own two feet, enjoy some bird watching along the hike. The Rattlesnake Trail gets its name from the many turns it makes as it weaves through the forest, not actual snakes chilling on the trail.
- Type: Out and back.
- Length: 1.8 miles.
- Difficulty: Easy.
- Elevation gain: 370 feet.
Hikes that Will Get Your Blood Pumping
Wachusett Mountain via Bolton Pond, Semuhenna, and Old Indian Trail
An hour west of the city, Wachusett Mountain State Reservation is an oasis for hiking, fishing, trail running, mountain biking, you name it. Though the mountain is well-known for a pretty good mix of ski and snowboarding trails, it's also a great area to spend a full day exploring. The mountain trail starts on the Bolton Pond Trail and then branches off to the Semuhenna Trail and later the Old Indian Trail. Watch the trail markers and read the signs carefully, or you might spend way longer outside that you wanted to.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 4.2 miles.
- Difficulty: Moderate.
- Elevation gain: 1,095 feet.
The Emerald Necklace
Starting at the White Stadium in Franklin Park and circling around to the Boston Common Visitor Center, the Emerald Necklace is the best of Boston's city walking trails. The trail connects six parks, several war memorials, and a handful of historic landmarks. With over 30 miles of mostly flat paved trails, this loop is a solid choice for trail running or bike riding.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 32.5 miles.
- Difficulty: Moderate.
- Elevation gain: 482 feet.
Lynn Woods Reservation Trail
North of Boston, you'll find some more challenging hikes in the Lynn Woods Reservation, and it's an awesome spot for mountain biking. The Lynn Woods Reservation Trail is a popular loop around the reservation and along Walden Pond. Yes, the Walden Pond that Henry David Thoreau famously wrote about a couple of hundred years back. Check out the two observation towers, the Stone Tower and the Steel Tower, for stellar views.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 4.4 miles.
- Difficulty: Moderate.
- Elevation gain: 305 feet.
Skyline Trail Loop
In the Middlesex Fells Reservation, the Skyline Trail Loop provides an Instagram-worthy view of Boston's skyline and the reservoirs below. Even serious boonie-hat-wearing hikers like this trail, thanks to its rocky terrain. This is one of the more challenging hiking trails close to Boston, with some decent ascents to make it to the payoff. East of the trail, Spot Pond offers canoe and kayak rentals for some relaxing, post-hike time on the water.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 7.6 miles.
- Difficulty: Moderate.
- Elevation gain: 935 feet.
Pearce Lake and Upper Pond Trail
Pearce Lake and Upper Pond Trail in the Breakheart Reservation area, just under 30 minutes north of Boston, is great for the casual hiker. The trail loop takes you along two freshwater lakes, some of the only freshwater lakes north of Boston, so plan your hike in the summer. At the highest point in the loop, you can catch sights of downtown Boston and even New Hampshire on clear days. When you're ready to take a break, you can cool off in the lake, or bring your fishing gear to see what you can catch.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 2.4 miles.
- Difficulty: Moderate.
- Elevation gain: 154 feet.
Difficult Hikes to Make You Feel the Burn
Blue Hills Skyline Trail
South of the city, in the Blue Hills Reservation, the Blue Hills Skyline Trail is one of the most difficult hikes in Massachusetts. You'll fight through a major elevation climb and even a few rock scrambles, but the views at the top and the sense of accomplishment you gain make it totally worth the work. For an incredible payoff, check out the Eliot Observation Tower, which has stunning views of the Boston skyline. Skyline Trail is just one of many, with more than 125 miles of trails in the Blue Hills Reservation.
- Type: Out and back.
- Length: 15.1 miles.
- Difficulty: Hard.
- Elevation gain: 3,438 feet.
Mount Chocorua Loop Trail
Drive just over two hours north of Boston to the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire to experience the most rugged mountain range in New England. Featuring more than 100 miles of unpaved trails, you'll have tons of options for exploring the area and getting in some serious hikes. The Mount Chocorua Loop Trail is a difficult and rewarding hike that brings you to the 3,490-foot summit of the mountain. The rough terrain near the summit is a thrill for experienced hikers since it involves some bouldering up a rock scramble.
- Type: Loop.
- Length: 9.8 miles.
- Difficulty: Hard.
- Elevation gain: 3,169 feet.
If you're hoping to hike near Boston and not snowshoe or cross-country ski, you should head out between May and October. Many of these trails are only open during these months to keep hikers safe and rescue teams bored. Boston is a city full of exciting attractions, rich history, and great places to eat, but all of the fun isn't just in the city. Don't miss out on the natural beauty and heart-pounding climbs the nearby forests and reservations have to offer.