Top 10 best hikes in Washington you should check out
Check out what Washington has to offer when it comes to top hiking spots.
The Pacific Northwest is just ridiculous when it comes to mountain views, beautiful hikes, and memorable National Forests. For real, there's so much to experience in Washington State, it almost seems impossible to take it all in during one trip. If glacier-topped mountains are your thing, you might want to just move here. If you can't move, then add Washington State to your bucket list. Whether you're visiting or live in the area, here are ten of the best hikes in Washington you should definitely check out.
Hardcore Mountain Hikes
Camp Muir Route Via Skyline Trail
This is a seriously tough hike, but it's so worth it. Camp Muir is as high as you can go toward the summit of Mount Rainier without a climbing permit. Mount Rainier is the highest peak in Washington and is an active stratovolcano in the Cascade Range. You should only try this hike if you have experience hiking, proper gear, and are in good shape. The last mile is snowy, and you can actually sled down on the way back. Once you reach Camp Muir, you'll be more than halfway up Mt. Rainer and sitting at about 10,000 feet above sea level. Don't forget to bring a reliable GPS if you dare attempt this day hike, as it can be dangerous for unprepared hikers.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 8 miles
- Difficulty: Strenuous
- Elevation gain: 4,640 feet
Hikes Featuring Alpine Lakes
Colchuck Lake
Because you can't have too many beautiful alpine lakes, Colchuck Lake is another hike that's making the list. This lake sits at the lower part of The Enchantments, a collection of alpine lakes tucked between Dragontail Peak, Enchantment Peak, Prusik Peak, and others. Along the trail to Colchuck Lake, you'll get to cross a log bridge and several rocky stretches. Camping is allowed along the lake during the warmer season. If you're a strong hiker and want a seriously difficult but rewarding challenge, continue past Colchuck Lake to Aasgard Pass and the Enchantment Lakes.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 8 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 2,280 feet
Tolmie Peak Lookout
For some breathtaking views of Mount Rainier and a walk around a bright blue alpine lake, check out the Tolmie Peak Lookout Trail at Mount Rainier National Park. About one mile from the peak, you'll come across Eunice Lake. This is the perfect place to stop for a snack and snap some pictures. The last mile to the peak is the hardest, but the views are completely worth it.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 7.5 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 1,100 feet
Blue Lake
If you've got kids along for the trip, Blue Lake Trail in the North Cascades is a great hike. Surrounded by towering peaks and meadows filled with wildflowers, Blue Lake is right in the middle of the state in the eastern part of the Cascades. Check out the old log cabin on the shore of the lake and even jump in for a swim if you can stand the freezing water.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 4.4 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 1,050 feet
Great Hikes for Beginners
Park Butte
As you hike Park Butte, you'll see several waterfalls and have opportunities to camp, if you want to turn this hike into a full-on backpacking trip. A fire lookout built back in 1932 still sits at the top of this hike and is open to climb for even better views of North Cascades National Park, Mount Baker, and beautiful growth forests. Park Butte is one of the most popular hikes in the area because it's doable for most skill levels and it offers a wide range of terrain, wildlife, and views.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 7.5 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 2,200 feet
Abercrombie Mountain Trail
Abercrombie Mountain is at 7,310 feet above sea level and a decent hike in Colville National Forest, which is part of the Selkirk Mountain Range in Eastern Washington. The summit offers awesome views of the national forest and surrounding peaks. Along the way, you'll cross a few creeks, which are great for dogs to cool off in if you bring them along. You'll want strong hiking boots or shoes since the summit is pretty rocky.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 7.3 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 2,350 feet
Slab Camp Creek and Gray Wolf River Trail
Head to the Olympic Peninsula, in the northwest corner of Washington, and explore Olympic National Park via the Slab Camp Creek and Gray Wolf River Trail. This is an inverted hike, so you'll head downhill on your way out and uphill back, but the elevation climb isn't much, so even novice or young hikers can handle this trail. Along the way, you'll experience lush forest, mushrooms, berries, and the state flower, the coast rhododendron. Stop along the rushing Gray Wolf River to cool off and have some lunch. This hike is great for kids and dogs.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 5.5 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 1,100 feet
Third Beach
Hike to the Pacific Ocean via the Third Beach trail on the Olympic Peninsula. The trail starts out in a green forest full of unique organisms like lichen and shelf fungi climbing the trees and, after about a mile, open up to a pile of driftwood you'll have to climb over to get to the beach. This area is typically pretty foggy, which lends itself to telling creepy ghost stories and enjoying a bit of a thrill. Keep an eye out for starfish during low tide.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 3.6 miles
- Difficulty: Easy
- Elevation gain: 280 feet
Top Educational Hikes
Harry's Ridge Trail
Head south toward the border with Oregon for some views of Mount St. Helens and Mount Adams. Starting at the Johnston Ridge Visitor's Center, Harry's Ridge Trail winds through fields of wildflowers and provides a close look at the damage caused by the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. You may even see some smoking from the dome during your hike. Keep checking back as the conditions of this active volcano change throughout the day.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 8.2 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 970 feet
Hall of Mosses
A short but beautiful hike also in Olympic National Park, the Hall of Mosses sets out for only 0.8 miles from the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center. This is one of the largest temperate rain forests in the country. No dogs are allowed, but kids will love this walk as they look for loads of rainforest animals like elk, owls, tree frogs, banana slugs, and the Olympic black bear. You might even learn something new from the educational signs along the hike.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 0.8 miles
- Difficulty: Easy
- Elevation gain: 100 feet
As you travel through Washington State seeking thrills and memorable views, drive along the Mountain Loop Highway. This road will take you through some of the coolest old towns in the area and offers a relaxing, scenic drive. As you plan your various hikes or even consider learning some mountaineering in the Pacific Northwest, make sure you are well-equipped with plenty of water, snacks, and a compass or GPS.