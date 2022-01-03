Here are 13 absolute must-see mountain bike events for 2022. Follow them online, on live feeds and broadcasts, or, better still, get yourself out to one of them and witness the wildness for real.

01 Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo

Urban downhill events will always give you spectacular views of a city © Maximiliano Blanco/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Bogotá, Colombia

When: February 5

February in South America can only mean one thing for mountain bike fans and that is some urban downhill action in narrow city streets across the continent. The new kid on the block of these type of races is Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo in Colombia's capital city of Bogotá. The race there started in 2020, and 2022 will be the third edition. Competitors at Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo will have to descend a course that is approximately 2.4km in length and starts on Cerro Monserrate mountain, which has an elevation of 3,152m.

02 Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Winning run – Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2019

Where: Valparaíso, Chile

When: February 27

There's not just one but two urban downhill events to look forward to in February 2022 as Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo makes its return to the streets of Valparaíso in Chile. The UNESCO World Heritage sea port city has been hosting urban downhill races in some form since 2003, but this will be the first event since 2019. Valparaíso will see riders rattling over rooftops, riding down staircases and navigating man-made obstacles as they make their way down to a finish area in the city centre.

03 UCI MTB Downhill World Cup opener in France

2017 Lourdes course preview

Where: Lourdes, France

When: March 26-27

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season will have more races than it has had in previous seasons with eight rounds for downhill and nine for cross-country. That will necessitate an early start for the World Cup in the unfamiliar month of March. It will be the downhillers who will be dipping their toes in first for the season start. Lourdes will be hosting the opening round of the 2022 season. The French location returns to the World Cup calendar having ran as an event in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

04 UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup opener in Brazil

The Petrópolis course regularly hosts Brazil's Copa Internacional series © Fabio Piva/Pivaphoto.com

Where: Petrópolis, Brazil

When: April 8-10

A few short weeks after Lourdes the cross-country athletes whir into the action for their World Cup season start in a whole new location. Petrópolis in Brazil is the heartland of mountain biking in the country. It regularly hosts the Brazilian nationals and it is where the country's standout mountain biking star Henrique Avancini bases himself. The popularity of cross-country mountain biking in Brazil has grown rapidly since Avancini came onto the scene. Expect big crowds and partisan support for any rider from Brazil!

05 Red Bull Copenride

What is Copenride?

Where: Copenhagen, Denmark

When: June (Exact dates to be confirmed)

Following on from the huge success of this city-based slopestyle contest in Copenhagen in 2021, the event returns for 2022 where we're expecting the course and riding to be bigger and better. Twenty invited riders will take on a man-made urban 'mountain' with the aim of bringing mountain biking to the masses.

06 Cross-Country and downhillers come together for the UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang

Austrians love their mountain biking © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Leogang, Austria

When: June 10-12

A bumper weekend of Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing is guaranteed at Leogang as downhill and cross-country athletes come together for the first dual round in 2022. The Austrian event has long been a classic World Cup stop for downhill, but now has even a greater appeal for spectators in this mountain bike-mad country since organizers added a cross-country Olympic course for the 2020 World Championships.

07 Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline is one of the most exciting events on the MTB calendar © Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Wales, UK

When: August (Exact dates to be confirmed)

In what has now become an annual test of big downhill riding skill and nerve, a selection of the world’s most talented mountain bike athletes will take to this challenging succession of monster jumps, boulder drops, technical puzzles and unrelenting weather in Wales in the United Kingdom.

08 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

The famous rainbow stripes jersey of a mountain bike World Champion © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Les Gets, France

When: August 24-28

For the 2022 World Championships the downhillers and cross-country riders will head to France and the mountain resort of Les Gets. The French venue has been gearing up to host the Worlds since the location returned to the World Cup calendar in 2019. Les Gets had previously held World Cup races between 1996 and 2002 and a World Championships in 2004. Downhill, Cross-Country Olympic, Cross-Country Olympic Relay, Short Track Cross-Country and E-MTB will have their World Championships at the French alpine venue.

09 UCI MTB Downhill and Cross-Country World Cup finale

Val di Sole last held the World Cup season finale in 2017 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Val di Sole, Italy

When: September 2-4

The hosting of the finale of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season this year falls to Val di Sole in Italy. Overall titles will be up for grabs in downhill and cross-country for both the men's and women's categories, so expect racing to be nerve-filled, tense and full of adrenaline in the Trentino mountainous region of Italy.

10 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships finals

We can't wait for more Pump Track Worlds action in 2022 © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: To be confirmed

When: September (Exact dates to be confirmed)

The World Championships will see the best male and female mountain bike and BMX racers on the planet tackle the rollers and berms of a tight asphalt track to see who can take the title of World Champion.

11 Red Bull District Ride

Best of Red Bull District Ride

Where: Germany

When: September (Exact dates to be confirmed)

The original city-based slopestyle contest, Red Bull District Ride, makes a return to the slopestyle calendar after four years away. Expect imaginative slopestyle obstacles that will challenge the invited competitors, while everyone will be anticipating the final massive jump where world-first tricks will undoubtedly be attempted as in previous District Ride editions.

12 Red Bull Rampage

Highlights of the MTB action

Where: Utah, USA

When: October (Exact dates to be confirmed)

The event to top them all is the inimitable Rampage. Do we need to tell you anything else? Expect hucks, spins, flips and sport-defining progression played out on the dusty Utah mountains.

13 Crankworx World Tour

Where: Innsbruck (Austria), Whistler (BC, Canada), Rotorua (New Zealand)

When : Throughout 2022 (Exact dates to be confirmed)

The Crankworx World Tour has been an ever present in a mountain bike season for as long as we care to remember, and in 2022, festival stops are due in Innsbruck, Rotorua and Whistler. The latter hasn't run for two years due to circumstances around the pandemic. Dates for when the festivals take place aren't confirmed yet and of course whether those festivals operate in those locations are subject to confirmation.

