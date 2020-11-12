Discover the Northeast's best mountain biking trails

It doesn't get as much buzz as the top international mountain bike destinations , but America's Northeast is an outdoor playground for mountain bikers. If " Life Behind Bars " has inspired you, it's comforting to know that you never have to travel too far to discover exciting trails that put novices and more seasoned riders through their paces.

You also won't want to miss two of our top web series, "MTB Raw" and " Rob Warner's Wild Rides ," which can give you some inspiration for your own trail treks.

Kingdom Trails: East Burke, Vermont

Enjoy flowing machine-built descents, rooty technical climbs, and classic singletrack at Kingdom Trails. The hard-packed riverbank trails of this trail system are perfect for beginners. There are also more challenging sections for experienced riders around the lift access for Burke Mountain Bike Park. Stop to admire the mountain views at the top of Darling Hill.

Unlike many trails in this part of the country that close for the winter , some Kingdom Trails sections stay open all year round. Purchase your day, month, or annual Kingdom Trails Association membership for ride privileges.

Difficulty: Trails for all experience levels

Length: 110 miles

Perry Hill: Waterbury, Vermont

Another Vermont gem, Perry Hill is a rewarding 15-mile trail network for anyone skilled enough to take it on. There are three looped trails with a total climb of around 3,000 feet, so make sure to pack plenty of water if you want to try them all. All of the twists and tight sections make riding here a blast. Experienced riders will enjoy the technical climb and lightning-fast descent. Another bonus: Riding Perry Hill is free.

Difficulty: Advanced

Length: 15 miles

Allegrippis Trails: Hesston, Pennsylvania

Allegrippis Trails is a trail network consisting of three stacked singletrack loops above Raystown Lake. Each loop has color-coded trails based on difficulty (ranked as either easiest, moderate, or most difficult), though you should have at least intermediate skill to take them on.

All of the trails are wide with excellent flow and a good number of rollers and mounds to keep things interesting, though the tracks are a little smoother on the north side. The trails are open to hunters, so you should wear orange during the fall. Access is free, and Allegrippis Trails stays open all year round, although it may occasionally close during inclement weather.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Length: 30 miles

Rothrock State Forest: State College, Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, you'll also find Rothrock State Forest, home to around 100 miles of trails made for riders of all skill levels. Beginners will love the gently sloping forest sections. If you're more confident on two wheels, push yourself to the limit on the rocky ridge-top trails and treacherously steep side-hill climbs. The picturesque forest around you will help you keep your cool when you're tackling these tough tracks. There's no entry fee for Rothrock State Forest .

Difficulty: Trails for all experience levels

Length: 100 miles

Wissahickon Valley Park: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wissahickon Valley Park is one of the Northeast's best urban trail networks. It's a multiuse area, and bikes aren't allowed on all of the trails, so make sure you heed the signposts. There are still close to 15 miles to play with, though. The park's rock gardens, jumps, and up and downhill sections suit intermediate and experienced riders. Anyone can ride on Forbidden Drive, but you'll need a City of Philadelphia Natural Surface Trail Permit for the upper trails.

Difficulty: Intermediate to advanced

Length: 14 miles

Bear Brook State Park: Allenstown, New Hampshire

Bear Brook State Park has around 40 miles of singletrack and doubletrack mountain biking trails for intermediate riders spread over 10,000 acres. It's so enormous that even though it's the state's best trail system, you can visit on Saturdays without seeing a soul.

The long climb up the Torne is strenuous, but it's worth it for 360-degree views of the Hudson River and Bear Mountain as well as the fast descent afterward. Pay for your trail pass at the Podunk Road booth. Trail fees aren't collected during the winter off-season, but there's no staff during this time, so you'll have to ride at your own risk.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Length: 40 miles

Highland Mountain Bike Park: Tilton, New Hampshire

If you prefer lift-accessed mountain biking, give Highland Mountain Bike Park a try. It has around 20 miles of singletrack trails along with two dirt jump parks and a learn-to-ride zone. Learn-to-ride coaches help beginners improve their skills before hitting the trails.

Carson Storch rides at Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, NH © Brian Nevins/Red Bull Content Pool

The trails themselves suit intermediate and advanced riders. There are freeride trails with halfpipes, jumps, and jump-on features and technical trails with natural obstacles like rocks, roots, and potholes. Trail labels note the degree of difficulty to make sure that riders don't take on anything they can't handle. Day passes and season passes are available online.

Difficulty: Intermediate to advanced

Length: 20 miles

Franklin Falls: Franklin, New Hampshire

While you're in New Hampshire, don't miss Franklin Falls . Named for the 1,740-foot wide dam on the site, Franklin Falls has around 8 miles of biking tracks. There isn't a lot of technical riding here, so it's a great place for new riders to gain confidence after watching How to MTB . There are a few roots, some log obstacles, and a small plank crossing the river, but nothing too daunting.

Make sure you take the 1.5-mile paved road right up to the dam, which controls flooding in the Merrimack River Basin. Access to the trails and Franklin Falls Dam is free.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Length: 8 miles

Six Mile Run: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Intermediate riders will also have fun at Six Mile Run. Its name is a little misleading because this singletrack loop trail actually measures 16 miles. It's well-maintained by the Jersey Off-Road Bicycling Association and a local bike shop. However, some drainage issues make it very muddy after rain. You should be careful around the exposed roots near the start, but the trail is fairly smooth once you get going. Access to Six Mile Run is free.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Length: 16 miles

Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Trails: Queensbury, New York

The Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Trails network has 13 miles of singletrack and doubletrack trails over 152 acres of land. Easy, intermediate, and difficult signs steer riders toward the best trail for their skills. They offer great variety, from technical rocky passages to wider bench cut trails with rollers, berms, and plenty of flow.

Wilderness Property Management built the trails in 2014, and they refine them regularly to keep fans coming back. Gurney Lane hosts "Ride On!" each May and the Churney Gurney Mountain Bike Festival in August. Access is free.

Difficulty: Trails for all experience levels

Length: 13 miles

While you're daydreaming about your next mountain biking adventure, check out our mountain biking videos for tips and tricks you can use on the trails.