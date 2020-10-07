Best of Tyler Bereman projects
A former motocross racer turned freerider, Tyler Bereman is one who likes push the limits.
Published on
Tyler Bereman is known for heart-stopping hits around the world, and his ability to bend a dirt bike in the air. The California native freerider is constantly looking for new challenges.
His latest freeride project, Red Bull Imagination, is about to take things to an even higher level. Red Bull Imagination will have the ultimate freeride course that Tyler envisioned and brought to life at the Great Plains of Kansas by master designer Jason Baker. Tyler won't be the only one trying out his dream course, he'll be joined by some of the top freeriders who are also looking to push the boundaries of freeride motocross.
Before Red Bull Imagination launches on October 14th on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Motorsports YouTube, lets take a look back at some of Tyler's best projects so far.
One Shot (2020)
Tyler lays down a crazy line in Southern California, shot by Johnny FPV on a FPV drone in "One Shot." And yes, it was all done in just one shot. Tyler brought his own vision and ultimate dream line to life when he spent two months building this course himself.
Tyler Bereman
Duct Out (2020)
In "Duct Out," Tyler and fellow freeride motocross rider Robbie Maddison run wild in the streets of Los Angeles. They ride through the city and make it their personal playground as they go pass landmarks and take shortcuts through City Hall and the Los Angeles River, back alleys and more to get away from the traffic.
Duct Out
Fundamentals (2019)
Most athletes at the top of their game appear to have been born with an obscene amount of natural talent, but they’ve all got one thing in common — they’ve obsessed over and mastered the "Fundamentals" of their sport. Tyler shows off what makes him so special with a full-send session that put his fundamentals on full display.
Watch Tyler Bereman Master Motocross Fundamentals
Moto 8: The Movie (2016)
Here’s a throwback: Tyler laying down a session with some other freeride all-stars that will make you want to hit the hills and rip. From the biggest motocross tracks in the world, "Moto 8" pairs the greatest riders in the game and the world’s most breathtaking locations in a revolutionary new film about two-wheel passion.
Moto 8: The Movie
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the action on all your devices! Get the app here.