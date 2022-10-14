Since achieving her dream to become the youngest surfer to win a world championship back in 2011, Carissa Moore has continued chasing waves around the globe. In her wake, she’s left broken stereotypes and a path for the next generation of surfers.

Over the past decade, she has earned five world titles, and in 2021 she became the first woman ever to win an Olympic gold medal when her sport debuted in Tokyo. She is also the subject of the film " Riss " and was named “Woman of the Year” by Glamour magazine.

Carissa Moore at Haleiwa, Hawaii © Ryan Miller

Throughout the year, Moore spends six months in Hawaii, enjoying the beautiful beaches in her own backyard, then hits the road with her board in search of the best breaks in the world.

“I try to keep something from every place I go… In one of the rooms in my house, I have a collection of all these different sands from around the world,” she says.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the gnarliest waves, the best surf school, or even a unique surf culture, it’s tough to argue there is any sport that takes you to more incredible locales than surfing.

The 8 Best Places to Surf in the World

Here’s our list of the eight best places to surf in the world. Where do you want to visit first?

01 Gold Coast, Australia

Mick Fanning © Corey Wilson

Situated between Brisbane and Byron Bay in southeastern Queensland, the Gold Coast is considered the gold standard for many pro surfers and grommets the world over. It’s tough to beat the year-round surfing, well-patrolled beaches, and epic point breaks . It’s also not uncommon to spot Aussie pros like Mick Fanning and Molly Picklum in the lineup along the 40-mile stretch of beautiful beaches between Southport Spit in the north and Snapper Rocks to the south.

How to get here: Take a flight to Brisbane Airport (BNE) and catch a train to the Gold Coast.

02 Malibu, CA

The US boasts more surfers than any country in the world and – thanks to nearby Hollywood – Malibu, has often been the poster child for that perfect surf culture. Less than an hour from LAX airport, these sandy beaches offer a chill vibe, surf breaks for both novices and pros alike, and the occasional celebrity sighting. Iconic First Point, along the pier, is considered one of the greatest right-hand break points along the entire California coastline . In addition, Zuma Beach, made famous by the television series “Baywatch,” is a great spot for surfers of all levels of ability.

How to get here: Book a flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), rent a car and find your way to Highway 1.

03 Jeffreys Bay, South Africa

Jordy Smith © Craig Kolesky

Also known as J-Bay, this surfing mecca is located in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa. Bruce Brown’s 1966 documentary “The Endless Summer” gave audiences worldwide a taste of the perfect weather and incredible beaches in this laid-back South African surf town. But it’s the infamous Supertubes (or Supers) that keep experts and locals like Frank Solomon coming back for more. Once you’ve had all the swells you can take, enjoy a stroll through the Jeffreys Bay Shell Museum or some of the incredible local seafood and views.

How to get here: The closest airport is Port Elizabeth International Airport (PLZ).

04 Ericeira, Portugal

Vasco Ribeiro © Pedro Mestre

A charming fishing village meets world-class surfing here in Europe’s only World Surfing Reserve. This jaw-dropping shoreline is located about 31 miles from the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. The surf is more accessible to all levels of surfers than the waves to the north in Nazaré . And you can expect surf classes and camps to get newbies up on their boards and offer more experienced surfers a chance to try out new tricks.

How to get here: Catch a flight to Lisbon (LIS), then rent a car or catch the bus.

05 Hossegor, France

Red Bull Airborne in Hossegor, France © Ryan Miller

France’s fashion and food might get the most attention, but surfers all over the world have fallen in love with Hossegor’s surfing beaches in this seaside resort town in southwestern France . The five main beaches here (Plage Notre Dame, Plage de la Sud, Plage Centrale, Plage de la Gravière, and Naturist Beach, aka “Bare Bum Beach”) cater to varying levels of surfers and the surfing competitions offer something special for spectators who prefer a spot on the sand. Koala Surf Camp caters to beginner and intermediate surfers and offers six days of instruction and a comfortable place to stay from June through October.

How to get here: Biarritz Airport (BIQ) is the closest airport, but San Sebastian Airport (EAS) is an option as well. If you’re traveling from another town in Europe the bus or train is also an option.

06 Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Those looking for an adrenaline rush and some massive barrels need look no further than this laid-back beach town in Oaxaca. The crystal clear water, sugar-sand beaches, and oceanfront seafood bars attract everyone, but leave Playa Zicatela to the experienced big wave riders and pros. Beginners and intermediate surfers can have a blast down the coast at Playa Carrizalillo.

How to get here: Consider booking a connecting flight from Mexico City (MEX) that will take you straight to Puerto Escondido Airport (PXM).

07 San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

If you’re looking to steer clear of the larger surf crowds, this Central American “offshore wind mecca” might be just the place for you. The party and nightlife in town will offer you plenty of options for après surf, and the best beaches are just a shuttle ride away. Playa Maderas is the most popular of the bunch, and just a 20-minute ride to the north. Beginners head here for great classes and camps, but locals love it for its year-round consistency as well.

How to get there: Check out flights into Costa Esmeralda Airport (ECI), the new international airport in Popoyo. You’ll land just an hour's drive north of San Juan Del Sur.

08 Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Waimea Bay, Oahu, Hawaii © Ha'a Keaulana

No list of the world’s best surfing spots would feel complete without a nod to the birthplace of modern surfing – Hawaii . Whether you’re in search of that perfect monster wave in Waimea Bay , ready for the reef breaks in Banzai Pipeline , or just seeking out a friendly “party wave” competition , the North Shore has something for everyone. And if you bump into Carissa Moore in the lineup, be sure to share some “aloha”.

How to get there: Book your flight into Honolulu (HNL) and then decide between a car or a bus.

Conclusion

No matter what the weather is like where you’re at right now, there is sunshine out there somewhere and waves that are just waiting to be surfed. Check out " Life of Kai " and " In Plain Sight " for other great ideas for where to head next with your board.