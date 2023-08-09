The best Red Bull events to visit this year

Unless you've been a hermit for the past few decades, you'll know that Red Bull organizes hundreds of adventure and sporting events worldwide.

And when not showcasing the talents of some of the world's biggest athletes (such as dropping Kriss Kyle out of a helicopter on his bike ), or inviting the best of the best to compete in a grand spectacle (one example being the world's best BMX athletes cutting up the Utah desert in Red Bull Rampage ) in front of thousands, many events even invite the public to compete, giving wings to put their own skills to the test.

So if you're looking to getaway for a trip abroad soon, why not mix it in with a Red Bull event while you're at it? It's a win-win. Read on to see some of the best events and series you can visit this year, along with a couple of extra travel tips.

Expect more events to be added here as they're confirmed before the year is up. We'll add more as we get them. And if you don’t make these events this year, there’s always 2024…

01 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Takachiho, Japan – August 3

The event:

Elite athletes. A season-long competition. Diving timed to such precision it almost defies belief. No, not the Premier League, but rather the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series , which has been making a splash across the world for over a decade now. And in Japan's stunning Takachiho Gorge is a brand-new spot for the world's best drivers in which to wow the world.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has visited Japan before, back in 2016, but the location for its return is stunner that has to be seen to be believed. It's raw, natural beauty means that it will be a serious test for the even the very best divers however, guaranteeing one of the most spectacular and thrilling. This is one round not to be missed.

Rhiannan Iffland gets to know the spectacular Takachiho Gorge © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Here are the upcoming Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series dates

September 9, 2023 - Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina

November 19, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand

02 Red Bull Bowl Rippers: Marseille, France – September 1-3

The event:

With a legendary venue, rabid crowd and the best of the best in attendance, Red Bull Bowl Rippers is the bowl skating contest that everyone wants to win and a one-of-kind event experience in person. Taking place over three days at the world-renowned beachside Bowl du Prado in the vibrant French port city of Marseille, a truly world-class lineup of skaters will showcase their flow, speed and seriously big airs on a newly refurbished bowl that will guarantee even more amplitude. So, why not plan a late-summer city break, enjoy historic Marseille, some nice weather and some truly brilliant skating? Sounds like a great plan to us.

Get a taste of Red Bull Bowl Rippers in the video below:

11 min Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2020 Marseille-native Vincent Matheron gives his insight into the action at the Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2020.

03 Red Bull Formula Nürburgring: Nürburgring, Germany – September 9

The event:

Simply put, it's the return of Formula 1 cars to the most infamous and intimidating motor racing circuit of them all – the Nürburgring

What more do you need to know? Well, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will lead an array of motorsport stars from two and four wheels who'll celebrate the return of F1 cars to the legendary Nordschleife by joining forces with young racing talents. Red Bull Formula Nürburgring will be part of the 12h Race at the Nürburgring and fans can expect to enjoy a unique motorsport festival of a very special kind, not only on the cult track, but also in the paddock. Want to go? Click here to go to the ticket portal.

04 Red Bull BC One World Final: Paris, France – October 21

The event:

Breaking is set to have a watershed moment in Paris next summer, but before that the world's best breakers will be heading to the City of Light to celebrate the 20 years of the biggest breaking comp of the all – Red Bull BC One. For this major anniversary event, Red Bull BC One is going big and taking over the iconic Stade Roland-Garros tennis stadium. There the world's best b-boys and b-girls will take to centre court and battle one-on-one for the prestigious champions' belts.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for the Red Bull BC One World Final have already sold out, but you can catch all the incredible breaking action live on Red Bull TV with exclusive live commentary audio streams in English, Japanese, French, Polish, German and Spanish. And to get you in the mood, recap last year's final in the player below.

Red Bull BC One World Final Breakers from across the globe will do battle to be crowned World Champion in NYC, the birthplace of hip-hop.

05 Red Bull Dual Ascent: Verzasca Dam, Switzerland – November 1-5

The event:

If you're not familiar with Red Bull Dual Ascent, it's a team climbing event at the awe-inspiring, 220m-high Verzasca Dam in Switzerland that first took place in October of 2022. Last year, 16 elite competition and multi-pitch/rock climbers were invited to compete in teams of two across three days at the first-ever head-to-head multi-pitch climbing competition on artificial routes. Now Red Bull Dual Ascent returns for 2023 in November and if you wanted an excuse to visit a part of the world that features the stunning Lake Como only 60km away and with the city of Milan, Italy, only 100km away, now's your chance. Just make sure you have a head for heights, because you'll need it, as you'll see from the film below.

37 min Red Bull Dual Ascent Sixteen world-class athletes on eight teams battle to be the fastest up a wall of six gruelling pitches.

06 Red Bull Batalla National Final: Mexico – August 25

The current and triple Red Bull Batalla champion, Aczino, is from Mexico and won his third title in Mexico City in December of 2022, so where better to experience this unique Spanish language rap battle event than in Mexico City? If you're not familiar with this hugely popular and long-running event, this is how it works: first, there's an application phase, where participants from across the world submit freestyle videos via the official Red Bull Batalla app. A panel of judges then review all of the submissions and select the best MCs in each country that advance to a national final or regional qualifiers. A select set of competitors also automatically qualify for the World Final, after finishing in the top three at the previous World Final. This year's World Final will be held in Colombia for the first time in 20 years, too, so that's another option to consider, and with events all over the world you've got lots to choose from. Get a full lowdown of what it's all about in the film below.

34 min Imparables: Red Bull Batalla Follow the behind-the-scenes story of 2020's most ambitious and most-watched live music competition.