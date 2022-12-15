10 films from the groundbreakers and risk takers you loved to watch in 2022

There's something special about films that revolve around sport and music. Perhaps it’s the ability to capture raw moments of pain, joy, anguish and triumph that triggers such an emotional response. All we know is that there's nothing better than settling into the sofa and becoming engrossed in a good documentary.

Whether it's an underdog upsetting the odds or a popular musician questioning their success, these films are guaranteed to leave you glued to the screen. That's certainly the case for all the movies in the list below, which are the 10 most-watched films of 2022.

1. Space Jump

48 min Space Jump Never-before-seen images and perspectives commemorate the legacy of Red Bull Stratos and Felix Baumgartner.

It was on October 14, 2012 that then 43-year-old skydiver Felix Baumgartner stepped out of a capsule at an altitude of almost 40km and began a free fall to Earth that made him the first human to travel faster than the speed of sound outside a vehicle.

During his now legendary Red Bull Stratos jump, it took just 34 seconds for Baumgartner to hit Mach 1, creating a sonic boom that could be heard by the millions around the world watching the mission live on 77 TV channels globally and YouTube.

A decade on, the feature-length documentary Space Jump took a fascinating look back at the record-breaking project, five years in the planning, that sent shockwaves around the world and has continued to shape the world, from insights for aerospace programmes to upgrades in streaming capabilities. Relive the making of flight history in the video above.

2. Long Live Chainsaw

1 h 33 min Long Live Chainsaw Celebrating the life and legacy of Canadian mountain bike legend Stevie Smith.

Some people in life leave a lasting impression on everyone they meet. Downhill mountain bike legend Stevie Smith was definitely one such person.

Blazing fast on a bike and a huge, popular personality off it, Long Live Chainsaw tells the story of his meteoric rise from small-town Canada to become the overall 2013 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup champion, his untimely death in 2016 and the lasting legacy he's had on the mountain bike community at home and aboard. It's a brilliant celebration of a brilliant live cut tragically short.

3. Wild Waters

1 h 26 min Wild Waters From Olympic pools to wild rivers, see the life of Nouria Newman, the most gifted kayaker of her generation.

Wild Waters perhaps isn't a film for those with a phobia of the wet stuff, but it's an absolute must-watch if you want to see why France's Nouria Newman is considered one of the all-time greats of white water kayaking.

Tracing her story from young slalom racer to finding her true calling as a ground-breaking – and record-breaking – white water paddler and explorer who's taken on expeditions to some of wildest and most demanding rivers on Earth, it'll leave you in no doubt as to why Newman is so renowned. The stunning locations are a perfect dose of the the great outdoors when you're stuck indoors as well.

4. Anton Palzer: Breaking the Cycle

46 min Anton Palzer: Breaking the Cycle Anton Palzer believes he has what it takes to change sports from ski mountaineering to road cycling.

What kind of person does it take to go from being a world-beating competitor in one sport to world class competitor in a totally different one?

That's exactly what we find out in Anton Palzer: Breaking the Cycle, which follows German athlete Anton Palzer as he puts on hold his world class ski mountaineering and mountain runnering career to try make it a neo-pro road cyclist with the BORA-hansgrohe team. With the ultimate dream of completing one of the sport's famed grand tour's, can Palzer make it in the cut-throat world of road cycling? Hit play and find out.

5. Dear 39th Street

22 min Dear 39th Street Justin Williams is on a mission to ignite criterium racing by defending his title at Tulsa Tough in the USA.

From the pastoral Alps, now let's hit the streets and head into the world of criterium racing (road cycling's rowdiest discipline) to follow the ground-breaking L39ION cycling team founded by brothers Justin and Cory Williams.

A film where the passion just oozes from the screen, Dear 39th Street documents how the LA-native Williams brothers founded L39ION to develop and diversify cycling, opening doors to Black and ethnic minority riders, and pouring every bit of themselves into their team and beloved crit racing.

6. Sébastien Ogier: The Final Season

1 h 18 min Sébastien Ogier: The Final Season Discover how Sébastien Ogier won his eighth and last world title before calling time on his career.

When a truly brilliant athlete announces that the next season will be their last, you'd just love to be a fly on the wall to witness it from behind the scenes. And that's exactly what Sébastien Ogier: The Final Season does.

With seven WRC titles to his name, Sébastien Ogier was already recognized as one of the greatest drivers in motorsports history when he announced that the 2021 season would be his last and Red Bull TV's camera's were there every step of the way as he fought to go out in style by winning his eighth world title.

A fascinating look at what it takes to be truly great, you'll not only marvel at the sheer speed and skill of Ogier behind the wheel of a WRC car, but also the uncompromising dedication and determination to go out on top.

7. à la folie

33 min à la folie Strap in for the ride of your life as we follow Justine Dupont through a ground-breaking big wave season.

We dare you to hit play on à la folie in the player above and not just be in awe of the awesome power of the ocean, but also the incredible talent and bravery of Justine Dupont , the French rider who's pushing women's big-wave surfing to new levels throughout it's duration.

Join Dupont on an unmissable tour of the world's heaviest and most famous big-wave spots, from Portugal's fearsome Nazaré to California classic Mavericks and Hawaii's famed Jaws, as she delivers a season that bagged her WSL Big Wave Awards galore and took the women's game to new highs.

8. Chasing Winter

42 min Chasing Winter Follow Mark McMorris and friends as they prepare for the high-stakes 2022 competition season.

What do the world's top snowboarders do when the comp season is fast approaching and 99 percent of winter resorts are still as green as a farmer's field? They get jump on a jet and make tracks for Saas Fe, where every autumn an incredible park is built high on the glacier above the Swiss village for them to prepare on, and that's where Chasing Winter takes us.

Join Canadian legend Mark McMorris , young American upstarts Hailey Langland , Brock Couch and Jake Canter , and Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka and Takeru Otsuka as they shake off the summer, prep for the season and try to get new tricks nailed on before the contests begin ahead of a crucial Olympic year. Training sessions have rarely looked so much fun.

9. Fleeting Time

1 min 'Fleeting Time' | Official Teaser 'Fleeting Time' will premiere digitally and for free exclusively on Red Bull TV November 3, 2022.

If you're into snowboarding you've almost certainly dreamed about shredding endlessly deep powder in some stunning backcountry location with friends. Ben Ferguson turned that dream into a reality in Fleeting Time.

For two years the Oregon native and a hand-picked group of riding partners toured the world chasing storms and the best powder to bring us his first feature film and show the world that he's one of the most dominant backcountry riders of his generation. Don't miss the full film when it returns to Red Bull TV again in 2023.

10. (Un)credited

46 min (Un)credited Dive deep into the origins of Afro Dance in Nigeria and how it has shaped a global mainstream culture.

Afro Dance. You might not know the term, but you almost certainly know the moves, with everyone from TikToking teens to the world's biggest pop stars incorporating steps, moves and styles that originated not in LA, New York or London, but Nigeria.

(Un)credited takes us on to the streets of Lagos to take a fascinating deep dive into the past, present and future of these influential dance moves, their sometimes ancient history and celebrate dancers who've created them. You won't be able to keep still watching this one.

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch unmissable action on all your devices! Get the app here .