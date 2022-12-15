Sit back and binge on the Red Bull TV shows you couldn't turn off in 2022

Let's face it, we've all probably spent more time bingeing on shows and series this year than we planned. That doesn't mean you've been sat around watching dross, though. You've clearly got fine taste, as our most-watched shows of the year on Red Bull TV prove. These are the nine that you've loved the most.

01 1. Sainz: Live to Compete

33 min A living legend As rallying legend Carlos Sainz prepares for his 14th Dakar, hear from those who know him best.

Living legend is a word bandied about far too much, but in the case of rallying legend Carlos Sainz it's a well-deserved epithet, as we found out in Sainz: Live to Compete .

As well as following him on his Dakar Rally 2022 journey, the six episodes look back at how he took rally mainstream in Spain as he raced to two WRC titles, inspired an entire generation of Spanish motor racing champions, and then took on the challenge of the Dakar Rally instead of settling into a comfortable retirement, winning three titles to date.

As he enters his sixth decade, Sainz: Live to Compete is a fascinating insight into the passion and drive that makes a man who's done everything to keep pushing himself like someone half his age.

02 2. Originate

If there's one series on this list that's likely to give you serious envy it's freeskiing legend Michelle Parker 's Orginate show. And why wouldn't you feel envious? It features Parker travelling the world to visit stunning location, meet all kinds of interesting people and indulge in her passions for freeskiing, moutntain biking and general adventure.

8 min Inspiration Michelle Parker leaves behind her skis, grabs her mountain bike and heads to Orcas Island, Washington.

2022 saw the release of the third season of Originate, and true to the show's goals of embracing the unknown and pushing Parker beyond her comfort zone, it's the most adventurous and varied series yet. If this doesn't inspire you to get up, get out and experience something new, nothing will.

03 3. Danny MacAskill: Postcard from San Francisco

16 min Welcome to The Rock After five years of planning, the crew visit the ‘golden jewels’ of the project and experience a crushing low.

Over a decade on from the Inspired Bicycles edit that turned him into a viral star, bike trials genius Danny MacAskill 's return to film a pure street trials edit, Postcard from San Francisco , was too big of a deal to leave you with just the final phenomenal edit to enjoy.

Dig in to the seven episodes of behind-the-scenes action to see everything about how the film took shape and the sheer hard work MacAskill and the entire project team put into making five minutes of magic. As you'll see, greatness is hard work!

04 4. No Contest: Off Tour

No Contest has been capturing the down time action and backstage tales of the WSL tour for four seasons now, but this year it branched out from the comp circuit, stuffed a backpack full of travel guides and visited some of world's most interesting surf scenes in No Contest: Off Tour .

28 min This is New York surfing! No Contest hits New York with Balaram Stack and Kolohe Andino to check out the radical surfing scene.

A fun series exploring surfing's international hot zones, from Italy to Fiji, urban surf cities NYC and Tel Aviv, and the jungles of Central America and South Brazil, No Contest: Off Tour is the travel show to inspire your next summer surf trip.

05 5. Pushing Progression

26 min High diving Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is pushing the progression of the world's oldest extreme sport. Here's how.

Sometimes, you really need to look back to better understand and appreciate what you have, and Pushing Progression is a show which demonstrates that perfectly.

Taking a look at how sports like freerunning, cliff diving and freeride mountain biking have developed over the last couple of decades, in part with the help of events like Red Bull Ramapge and the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Pushing Progression is a timely reminder of just how fast and far action sports are moving, all accompanied by some incredible footage.

06 6. Making the Soloist VR

Free solo climbing star Alex Honnold. World renowned and absolutely beautiful climbing spots. Virtual Reality. What's not to love about Making the Soloist VR? Nothing we say.

18 min The VR experiment Alex Honnold, Nico Hojac and team take on an iconic face in the Italian Dolomites while filming a VR film.

Taking us behind-the-scenes as he embarks on his next big project after the world-beating Free Solo project, Honnold joins Nicolas Hojac for a grand tour of the USA's and Europe's iconic climbs, all while the film crew wrestle with the logisitcal and technical puzzle of trying to film in VR.

Like all of Honnold's free soloing projects, you'll have a sweaty watching, but not just because of the heart-stopping climbing being undertaken – you'll be extremely invested in the fate of those VR cameras too.

07 7. Skate Tales

27 min Vibing with Felipe Nunes Madars Apse travels to Brazil to skate with double-amputee Birdhouse Skateboards pro Felipe Nunes.

Everyone loves to listen to a good tale and boy does skater Madars Apse have some stories to tell in Skate Tales, his globe-trotting travelogue that shines a spotlight on some of the most interesting scenes and skaters out there.

From Japan to Uganda via Native American reservations and featuring a host of characters that includes big name legends, unsung heroes of DIY scenes and the passionate skaters who don't let disability stop them shredding, Skate Tales shows us there's a hell of a lot more to skateboarding than California and contests.

