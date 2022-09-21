3 best skate shops in Seattle

was founded in 2010 and quickly grew to become one of Seattle’s most prominent core skate shops. Founded and run by skaters they grew so much that by 2019 they had to open a second, bigger location. Seattle's close ties between skateboarding and art are on full display here. The shop is seen as one of the last standing pieces of the old Seattle, where funky independent stores were able to thrive. Now that the neighborhood is undergoing rapid development and what used to be a no-man's land of car washes and drive-thrus is turning into high-rises, Black Market is standing up for what they believe in and succeeding. The shop is thriving and sells skateboard hard goods, apparel, and footwear, including their own brand of skateboard decks, as well as records, books, and zines.