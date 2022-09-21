Skateboarding
© Joe Hammeke / Red Bull Content Pool
3 best skate shops in Seattle
The Seattle skateboarding scene has grown from grungy and artsy, to sleek and high-tech in the span of the last two decades. Whereas skating used to be an afterthought in the city, Seattle now has everything a skater could dream of, from street spots to skateparks to art installations. Just take a look at the Red Bull Skate Space in Jefferson Park designed by Torey Pudwill.
As ‘T-Puds' puts it, "I work hard and skate every day because it’s something that I do for fun and for the love," he says. "I'm just trying to get kids to be as stoked for skateboarding as I was."
It's this intersection of skateboarding, art, and community that brings Seattle skaters together for events like Go Skate Day, where the Skate Space piece was unveiled. Red Bull skateboarder Ryan Sheckler documented the day in his Sheckler Sessions series.
But none of this would be possible without the skate shops that are the backbone of the Seattle community. The skate shops are where most skaters got their first board, and where people still gather to buy gear and talk shop.
The 3 Best Skate Shops in Seattle
01
Black Market Skates
Black Market Skates was founded in 2010 and quickly grew to become one of Seattle’s most prominent core skate shops. Founded and run by skaters they grew so much that by 2019 they had to open a second, bigger location. Seattle's close ties between skateboarding and art are on full display here. The shop is seen as one of the last standing pieces of the old Seattle, where funky independent stores were able to thrive. Now that the neighborhood is undergoing rapid development and what used to be a no-man's land of car washes and drive-thrus is turning into high-rises, Black Market is standing up for what they believe in and succeeding. The shop is thriving and sells skateboard hard goods, apparel, and footwear, including their own brand of skateboard decks, as well as records, books, and zines.
Location and hours: 8114 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103. Open from 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week.
02
35th North
35th North Skateshop has been a cornerstone of the Seattle skateboarding scene in Capitol Hill since 2001. It’s a center for the multi-generational skateboarding and creative community. The shop is named in homage to the oldest running skate shop in Washington, 35th Ave Skateshop in Federal Way. 35th North is so synonymous with the Seattle skateboarding scene that when unknown skaters built a massive DIY bowl, unauthorized on public land, as part of a national DIY contest, 35 North was stuck with the blame. Although they didn’t know about the illegal construction beforehand, they still got the $30,000 fine from the city! Luckily, in such a tight-knit community, both local skaters and brands came together to pay the fine. They carry skateboards and accessories, apparel, footwear, and brands ranging from small local companies such as their own brand to mainstream brands like Nike.
Location and hours: 1100 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122. Open from 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday.
03
By and By Skateshop
By and By Skateshop hasn’t been around as long as Black Market and 35th North, but they are also an integral part of the Seattle skate scene. Serving the SW Seattle neighborhood, they carry traditional skateboards as well as longboards and all the accessories you need for the perfect session such as grip tape, trucks, bearings, and wheels. They sell skate shoes from most major footwear brands as well. They also carry apparel from a variety of skateboard brands ranging from core independent brands like Quasi to well-known icons of skate culture like Thrasher. They also have their own line of apparel.
Location and hours: 4502 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Conclusion
Skateboard culture in Seattle has been forced to grow and adapt alongside the changing landscape of the city. As business has boomed and urban development advanced, so too have skate shops.
Thanks to shops like these, and nonprofit skateboarding organizations like Skate like a Girl, which holds free clinics for women and transgender people to get started on a skateboard, the Seattle skateboarding scene is more diverse and inclusive than ever.