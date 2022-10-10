Skateboarding
5 best skate spots in Phoenix
Ever skated East Pima or Patriots Park? This list has everything a skater in Phoenix could ask for.
There is practically nothing he won’t jump off of on his skateboard. Whether it’s the roof of a building, the top of a massive staircase, or the side of a bridge, Aaron Homoki is known around Phoenix as “Jaws.” While the nickname started as a joke about his braces, it stuck because of his insane transition skating and his overall work ethic.
“You don’t give up after ten times because you don’t do it. Sometimes it takes years until you land a trick,” said Homoki, who grew up skating in Phoenix.
While there are plenty of skateparks in Phoenix to practice your 180 heelflips, there are fewer great skate spots where you won't get caught! Below is our list of the low-key five best, but beware - skate at your own risk.
01
Squaw Peak Pointe - Bank Ledge
You likely won’t realize the full potential of this little spot until you skate on it. This skate spot, which is right off the Piestewa Freeway, has chin height ledges, which are perfect for an experienced skater, and a large steep ramp behind for those of any level. The area is small and entirely concrete but it’s the perfect place to master ledge grinds. It’s a great rough feel and as a bonus you can hear the sound of the grinding–which is an awesome sound!
Location: 2000 East Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85020
02
East Pima
As an alternative to the stairs to get into the back of the building, designers made a ramp that has four turns perfect for your board. Whether you want to practice on the steps, the rails or the ramp, this East Pima spot has you covered. A word to the wise, go after hours when surrounding businesses have closed!
Location: 235 East Pima Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85004
03
North Mountain Park
If you are looking to practice your roof gap jumps, North Mountain Park has you covered. As the name suggests, this skate spot is located in the park right next to the playground. While your chances of getting caught here are very low, your chances of getting injured if you don't know what you are doing is high. Roof gap jumps are for experienced skaters only.
Location: 10608 North 7th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85020
04
Patriots Park
Patriots Park is located near the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North Central Avenue. While flatground tricks are important to master, the ledges at Charles Korrick Fountain are the perfect training ground for ledge tricks like ghetto boardslides. These ledges are low to the ground, close to one another, and in the middle of a courtyard– if you like a small audience. The only downside? Security might ask you to leave a little sooner than you had hoped for.
Location: 11 West Washington Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85003
05
Northern Ditch
It’s safe to say that if you are skating Northern Ditch you will have no issue with the police. Located near the North Village Baptist Church the ditch was originally used for drainage. It’s been called a zen getaway for skaters because it’s long and wide. While you’ll see fewer tricks on the ditch, you’ll likely see lots of great old school skating that looks more like surfing.
Location: 8905 North 10th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85020
While skaters are often hesitant to share their spots for fear they’ll get too crowded, the list above has everything a skater in Phoenix could ask for. For more spots, check out where Ryan Sheckler, Torey Pudwill, Zered Bassett and Ryan Decenzo skated when they visited Phoenix.