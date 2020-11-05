The 8 best skateboard parks in Florida you should check out
Florida's skateparks are ideal spots to practice, be bold, and test your skills.
As skateboarding continues to grow more popular throughout the world thanks to big names like Tony Hawk, Tony Alva, and Leticia Bufoni, skateparks are popping up everywhere. Florida is embracing skate culture throughout its major cities like Miami and other places throughout Florida.
Skaters can now practice sick jumps in free parks away from the haters and empty pools, although the Z-boys of "Lords of Dogtown" taught us that's part of the fun. Whether you're passing through catching sun and waves or have lived in Florida for years, bring your board and hit up these eight skateboard parks.
Skateparks With a Rich History
SPoT (Skatepark of Tampa)
Featured in the second episode of Zion Wright's Let's Get It Wright Red Bull TV series, the Skatepark of Tampa is an indoor course with loads of rails and bowls, and it's home to some major skate events. The annual Tampa Am is an amateur skateboarding competition that has been the start of some pro skaters like Nyjah Huston.
SPoT, located at 4215 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. If you're going to be hitting this place up a couple of times a week, you'll probably want to grab a membership for $40 a year. Non-members pay $8 a session during the week and $10 a session on the weekend.
Kona Skatepark
There are a few skateparks worth visiting up in Jacksonville. Kona Skatepark is like a Mecca for many skateboarders since it's been around since 1977. At 8739 Kona Ave. in Jacksonville, this park is home to the first-ever vert ramp and a snake run that lets you weave throughout the park on your board, so you're going to want to stretch it out before a session here.
Check out the indoor shop and brush up on the history of this place. Come by Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $10 a day plus $5 for yearly registration that's required to skate.
Spots with Other Attractions Nearby
Jupiter Skate Park
Jupiter Skate Park welcomes all skill levels to the Palm Beach area to skate in the sun. This outdoor park features a 9-foot bowl that's a huge draw for advanced skaters. Skate through the park and enjoy the chill but challenging flow created by box jumps, wood ramps, and a vert ramp. Part of Abacoa Community Park, visitors can use the hockey rink, basketball courts, bathrooms, and enjoy the concession stand in between shred sessions.
Head to Jupiter Skate Park at 1501 W. Frederick Small Road in Jupiter any day. During the week they open at 1 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Saturdays, they let you skate literally all day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays just from noon to 6 p.m. It's only $5 per session, or you can get a membership for $100 a year for Jupiter residents and $125 for non-residents.
Action Sports Plaza at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park
Located inside the beautiful Kendall Indian Hammocks Park at 11395 SW 79 St. in Miami, a skatepark with a modern design provides constant opportunity to skate. Visit any day, any time, and enjoy a free skate at this fenced-in concrete oasis. Obstacles include a flat rail, pyramid, vert ramp, hubba, grind box, and a set of stairs. Check out one of Miami's last natural forest areas, the Snapper Creek Glade, for a chill hike through some wild coffee plants after your session. Maybe you'll get a jolt through osmosis or something.
Skate Park and Pump Track Haulover Park
Awesome for both skateboards and longboards, the Skate Park and Pump Track at Haulover Park is a unique spot open all the time and loaded with long routes and obstacles. The skatepark's pump track is perfect for grabbing some sick skating videos. Walk or ride to the park at 10800 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach and your visit will be totally free, but parking will cost you a few bucks. After your sesh, head down to the beach to jump in the ocean after a few hours on wheels. Clothes are optional at Haulover Beach, so be ready for that.
Where to Go for Lessons
Orlando Metro Skatepark
The only indoor skatepark in Orlando, the Metro Skatepark hosts tons of awesome events like lock-ins, summer camps, day camps, and more. This is the perfect place for kids to get into skating. Metro has a pro shop with boards for all skill levels, and they offer lessons. If it's too hot or rainy to skate outside, check out Orlando Metro Skatepark, and don't forget to dive into their new foam pit.
The Metro Skatepark is found at 4624 L.B. McLeod Road in Orlando. There are open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pay $8 per session any day except Saturdays when it jumps up to $10 a session. Go for a monthly membership at $39 per month or a yearly one for $299 per year.
Places with Loads of Space for You and Your Board
Providence Skatepark
Back in the Tampa area, Providence Skatepark at 5720 Providence Road in Hillsborough is the biggest skatepark in that county. Covering more than 14,000 square feet, this is a bigger-than-average regional park. Whether you're looking for vert practice or flat surface space for honing some of Rodney Mullen's best tricks, you'll have plenty of space to do it. Skate for free Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Edge Johnny Nocera Skate Park
Named after a former city councilman, The Edge Johnny Nocera Skate Park in Naples is a popular spot for locals thanks to its unique design using wooden ramps and a snake run. The park shares its space between bikes and skateboards, so make sure you go during a skate session. Located at 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., this spot is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You'll need to pay $20 per day, or residents can pay $60 per year and non-residents can pay $60 for six months.
New skaters, pros, and everyone in between all appreciate a killer course with exciting challenges and spots to learn new tricks. Hit up the best skateboard parks in Florida and reap the benefits of the skate culture created by living legends like Rodney Mullen.