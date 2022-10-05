5 best skateparks in Minneapolis

Skateable art is a trend that is here to stay and Juxtaposition is one of those

that incorporate art for the whole community to enjoy. At

, you’ll skate under the watchful eye of Minneapolis’s coolest son, Prince. His portrait is part of the 840-foot-long mural that serves as a colorful backdrop. This plaza is a small but unique space featuring quarter pipes, a bank-to-wall ride with a cantilevered manny pad, a bank to curb, and 2 round quarter pockets. It’s a multi-use space with movable furniture, but built with skateboarders in mind. Roger Cummings, the Chief Cultural Producer and co-founder of JXTA, said, “When you go to a plaza, it often has those pieces of metal so people can’t skate on the furniture. We wanted to flip that…and make those pieces of furniture skateable.”