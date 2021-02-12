1. Teton Gravity research – Make Believe

Make Believe

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the ski action on all your devices! Get the app here

TGR look back on 25 years in the game by celebrating the athletes who blend imagination and commitment, who've chosen to live their lives in a particular way, from inception to reality, the ones who choose to make and believe in their dreams.

2. Andrzej Bargiel – K2: The Impossible Descent

K2: The Impossible Descent

On July 22, 2018, a Polish ski mountaineer clicked into his bindings at an altitude of 8,611m to make history. Follow Andrzej Bargiel’s expedition from Poland to Pakistan as he descends K2 on skis.

3. Sherpas Cinema – Into the Mind

Into the Mind

Sherpas Cinema creates a brain-melting, genre-blurring film that combines next-level skiing and riding with a story about the constant struggle between risk and reward. With this stunning cinematography, freeriding has never looked better.

4. Matchstick Productions – All In

All In

Ready to watch the world’s best freeskiers destroying big backcountry lines, urban rails and everything that lies in between? And by the world’s best, we mean guys AND girls. All In skips the usual all-boys formula to show today’s ladies go for it just as much as the guys. In a nod to environmentalism, the movie keeps it local, sticking with prime US backcountry terrain rather than jetting off to far-flung destinations. This film is simply about die-hard skiers living and breathing skiing.

5. Legs of Steel – Passenger

Passenger

For some, winter is the only time of year that truly matters and skiing fresh snow is a life’s pursuit. From Japan to Europe to North America, this romantic look at the endless quest for powder highlights some of the best skiing on the planet.

6. Matchstick Productions – Days of My Youth

Days of My Youth

The feeling of eternal youth that skiers get from doing what they love is the central theme of this two-year project from Matchstick Productions. Starring some of the most progressive skiers, this film shows the trials and triumphs of being the best.

7. Jérémie Heitz – La Liste

La Liste

Jérémie Heitz challenges himself to ski 15 of the Alps’ steepest 4,000m peaks in just two ski seasons. To do so requires enormous physical endurance and superior mental fortitude. This is a new frontier in freeriding.

8. Streif – One hell of a ride

Streif

Follow elite skiers Erik Guay , Aksel Lund Svindal , Max Franz , and Hannes Reichelt through 12 emotionally-charged months as they train for the world’s most dangerous downhill ski race, the Streif at Kitzbühel, Austria.

9. Mount St. Elias – A ski descent of 'The Man Eater'

Mount St. Elias

Nicknamed 'The Man Eater', North America's Mount Saint Elias discourages climbers with its daunting summit and bad weather, but three of the world's best ski mountaineers dare to ski one of the great natural challenges in their sport.

10. Matchstick Productions – Superheroes of Stoke

Superheroes of Stoke

Enjoy a look back at 20 years of Matchstick Productions. Their ski movies started a style revolution for freeskiers and changed the way people view the sport today, inspiring a new generation of boundary-pushing skiers.

11. Generations of Skiing – The spirit of continuous rebellion

Generations of Freeskiing

Dive deep into the story of freestyle skiing, its origins, and how it continues to develop. In the fluid style of a top-to-bottom run that reaches across eras, take a thrilling ride through history.

12. Shades of Winter – Between

Shades of Winter: Between

Take a trip with a group of extraordinary female skiers and surfers on a global tour. Led by filmmaker Sandra Lahnsteiner, they celebrate both the thrilling journey, as they ride in epic locations, and the meaningful, soul-feeding moments in between.

13. Shades of Winter – PURE

Shades of Winter: PURE

The world's best female freeskiers travel from Alaska to the Alps to fuel their passion for progressing freestyle skiing. Discover what's possible when an impeccable thirst for adventure and exploration is turned loose on the mountains.

14. Snowmads – A Journey Towards Eastern Suns

Snowmads

Pro skier Fabian Lentsch is a wanderer through and through. In a customised fire truck, he sets off on an expedition to explore the peaks of the Middle East. With a rotating group of wildly different skiers, they wind up on the tour of a lifetime.

15. Faction Skis – The Collective

The Collective

Fully approved by the core of the core, Faction’s second full feature The Collective drew huge crowds at its world premiere in Paris and had the whole cinema screaming. A contender for must-watch ski flick of the year, it offers something for everyone: radical BC backcountry, mystical Japan powder, gnarly Scandinavian rails and an incredible all-female park segment that showcases just how fast women’s freestyle is progressing right now. But top billing has to go to Alex Hall, who blows your mind during the opening Norway super-booter sequence and keeps on blowing it through four of the film's seven sections. Unmissable.

16. Teton Gravity Research – Rogue Elements

Rogue Elements

Freeriders and freeskiers are a funny bunch. While the term 'storm warning' is liable to send most folk running to stock up on tinned food and warm clothing, for the diehard powder hound it's a sure sign that Mother Nature is getting the party started. Rogue Elements is a tribute to what happens when the weather gets wild: an hour of steep and deep ski and snowboard action from around the world, courtesy of legendary film-makers TGR.

17. Matchstick Productions – Drop Everything

Drop Everything

For freeski fans, MSP need little introduction. They've carved their place at the top of the game by combining insane action with max fun factor since 1992, and 2017's Drop Everything is yet another classic of the genre. Featuring the talents of top-drawer freeskiers like Markus Eder , Sammy Carlson and Michelle Parker , this light-hearted, high-octane freeski adventure is a true Matchstick classic, and just about the best movie title, ever.

18. Same Difference – The disciplines of modern skiing

Same Difference

Learn all about the three disciplines of modern skiing by following the world’s best freeride skiers deep into the wilderness. They all have one thing in common: a passion for skiing. Listen to the soundtrack here .

19. Bobby Brown – Dynamic Medium

Dynamic Medium

Join the journey with American freeskier Bobby Brown as he chases the dynamic medium that is snow around the globe with his friends in search of the ultimate line.

20. Anna Segal and Nat Segal – Finding the Line

Finding the Line

Olympian and X Games slopestyle champion Anna Segal and her big-mountain-skiing, Freeride-World-Tour-competing sister, Nat, use their skiing to understand fear and how it manifests in their lives.

21. Teton Gravity Research – Winterland

Winterland

This film is all about celebrating the roots of skiing and snowboarding. Follow an adventurous crew as they leave their mark on fabled locations and chase the ghosts of the greats.

22. Huck Yeah!

Huck Yeah!

Prepare to be in awe as Hoji, Sam Kuch, Bobby Brown and a breakout girl posse called The Blondes have the time of their lives shredding and stomping.

23. Action Men

Action Men