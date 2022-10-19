10 best soccer stadiums in the U.S.

“Over time, it will be a massive force.” - Tim Cahill

That was Tim Cahill, a former New York Red Bull midfielder back in 2014, talking about the future of Major League Soccer. As we stand today, eight years later, MLS is one of the most watched leagues in the world.

New York Red Bulls © Getty Im

New soccer-specific stadiums, where dedicated fans can fiercely support their favorite team, have helped the league’s popularity. There are now 28 stadiums built or renovated for the MLS. Ten of these stadiums opened in just the last 5 years, and more are on the way.

The 10 Best Soccer Stadiums in the US

If you’re looking to get a taste of one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world, here are some of the best stadiums in the United States to enjoy the action!

01 Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), New York Red Bulls, NY/NJ Gotham FC

Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey © Getty Images

Opened in 2010, the 25,000-seat stadium is the sixth-largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States. Home to the New York Red Bulls of the MLS and NY/NJ Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the facility is located in Harrison’s Riverbend district - roughly seven miles away from New York City. It was chosen twice as the top venue in the J.D. Power’s “ Best in Fan Experience ” study. "Not only does [the arena] create an intimate environment for the fans,” said Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles, “but for the players, I have yet to go anywhere in Major League Soccer that has a better pitch than we do." Aside from Red Bulls and Gotham FC matches, the facility has also hosted both U.S. men’s and women’s national team matches.

02 Providence Park (Portland, OR): Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns

Providence Park in Portland, Oregon © Photo by Awar Meman on Unsplash

Located near downtown Portland, Providence Park is home to the Portland Timbers of the MLS and the Portland Thorns of the NWSL. Originally founded in 1893 under the name ‘Multnomah Field’, this facility is the oldest soccer-specific stadium in use by an MLS team. Ever since transitioning to the MLS in 2011, the Timbers have sold out every home game at the 25,218-seat stadium, and the Thorns set an NWSL attendance record by filling Providence Park up to capacity back in 2019. This facility was also where soccer legend Pelé played his final professional match in Soccer Bowl 77--the 1977 North American Soccer League championship final match between Pelé’s New York Cosmos and the Seattle Sounders. The Cosmos won 2-1.

03 Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas City, MO): Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City Current

Located in the Village West area of Kansas City, Children’s Mercy Park is home to Sporting Kansas City of the MLS and the Kansas City Current of the NWSL. Opened in 2011 as Livestrong Sporting Park, this 18,467-seat stadium was built with the fans in mind. The roof of the facility covers every seat, amplifying crowd noise and creating a raucous environment for visiting players.

04 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA): Atlanta United FC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium © Photo by David Nicolai on Unsplash

Opened in 2017 as a replacement for the Georgia dome, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to Atlanta United FC, which was also founded in 2017. Located in downtown Atlanta, this 71,000-seat stadium is home to one of the most energetic fan environments in the MLS and has set numerous attendance records in the league. Atlanta United fans show up and show out for their local club, with the team being the only one in MLS history to average at least 50,000 in home attendance over the course of a full season. The stadium also features a ‘Halo’: a 360-degree LED video board just below the roof of the facility that ranks at the ninth-largest LED display in the world.

05 Lumen Field (Seattle, WA): Seattle Sounders, OL Reign

Lumen Field © Photo by Frantzou Fleurine on Unsplash

Before Atlanta United ran away with the MLS crown, the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field were the kings of MLS attendance. Opened in 2002, the Seattle Sounders moved to the downtown Seattle facility in 2009, where the team led the MLS in average attendance every season from 2009-2016 with a very committed fan base. With a capacity of 37,722 for most MLS matches, the stadium’s openness at both ends allows fans to take in the surrounding area. Spectators can see much of the downtown Seattle skyline out of the north end, and the 14,000-foot Mount Rainier out of the south end. Lumen Field was also selected to be one of the 16 facilities to host matches during the 2026 World Cup.

06 Subaru Park (Chester, PA): Philadelphia Union

Although one of the smallest stadiums in the MLS in terms of capacity, when it comes to every other aspect of the fan experience, this 18,500-seat stadium is nothing to sneeze at. Located on the banks of the Delaware River, Subaru Park is one of the most beautiful locations of all the MLS stadiums. Once you’re inside, it’s easy to see why this place is a fan-favorite amongst many. The popular fan group Sons of Ben has a 2,000-seat section dedicated to themselves where the club stakes its claim as the best independent supporter group in the MLS.

07 Bank of America (Charlotte, NC): Charlotte FC

If you want to get a taste of the growth of both the MLS and soccer in general in the United States, it would be difficult to find a better location than the home of expansion club Charlotte FC. Despite the overall capacity being capped at 38,000 for most soccer matches (down from the full 74,867-seat that the stadium uses for Carolina Panther games), the Charlotte FC supporters have gone out to games in full force. In its inaugural season, the club ranks second in the MLS in average attendance at over 35,000 in home attendance. Charlotte FC also set the single-game record for MLS attendance in its home opener, drawing a crowd of 74,479.

08 Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA): LA Galaxy

Dignity Health Sports Park © Photo by John Lobos on Unsplash

When it comes to star power, few MLS clubs compare historically to the LA Galaxy. Zlatan Ibrahimović, Steven Gerrard, and Landon Donovan are just some of the high-profile names to play for the Galaxy. This 27,000-seat facility is home to MLS royalty, with the LA Galaxy winning both the most MLS Cups (5) and the most Supporter Shields (4--given to the team with the best regular season record) in MLS history. Aside from the stadium, the Dignity Health Sports Park complex also features an 8,000-seat tennis stadium, a track-and-field facility, and a 2,450-seat velodrome.

09 Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles, CA): LAFC, Angel City FC

Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA © Photo by Marty O’Neill on Unsplash

Opened in 2018 along with the inaugural season of LAFC, this 22,000-seat stadium is located right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and feels very much a part of the action. With its attractive exterior design, the stadium is created for a fun fan experience. All seats in the stadium are within 135 feet of the field and the closest seats are 12 feet away from the pitch, allowing spectators to feel the action regardless of where their seat is located. With the addition of NWSL-tenant Angel City FC, the stadium is also expected to host both men’s and women’s soccer events during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

10 Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL): Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride

If you want a place to watch soccer as beautiful as the surrounding area, Exploria Stadium in Orlando is the place to go. Home to Orlando City SC of the MLS and the Orlando Pride of the NWSL, this 25,500-seat facility is near the heart of Orlando’s downtown and has all of its flair. Beautiful weather, palm trees, and vibrant culture that rivals all others in the MLS. Another cool aspect of the stadium is that because of the warm climate, it’s a prime location for US men’s and women’s national team matches during the winter months, with the stadium hosting seven such matches since 2021. This means that no matter what time of the year it is, you can always expect to find great soccer being played at Exploria Stadium.

Conclusion

These are some of the best environments for you to watch soccer in the United States, whether you’re new to the sport or a diehard fan . Throughout the history of the MLS, the experience of attending a live match has improved significantly now that they are played in soccer-specific stadiums like these.