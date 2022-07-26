Words from the wise: advice from the top street dancers in the game

If you want to make it as a dancer, you must possess inexhaustible resilience and magnetism. You need a deep understanding of the history behind what you're doing, be able to build the foundations and then tell your story.

We hooked up with a selection of street dancers across the scene to find what it takes to level up as a dancer and make it in the industry. Here, internationally respected street dancers Lil Buck , Diablo , StalaMuerte , Angyil , Dassy , SHEopatra, Kid Nimbus, Poppin'C , Kyoka and Majid share their intel and advice.

01 StalaMuerte: quality over quantity

"A lot of dancers think they have to practice every day. But I think the best thing to do is to focus on quality, not quantity. You have to practice the skills you need to improve and the things that are not easy for you to do. You have to work on everything you don't have, not get better and stronger at the things your body already knows. For me, practice is not only about dance. It's also about what you see each day and how you live your life. All this stuff can inspire you and influence your style.

"So instead, focus on a different groove and experiment. Also, improve your stamina. In some battles, you have to do 15 or 20 rounds, and if you don't have the stamina, you'll be fucked up. The first time this happened to me was at Fusion Festival in 2017. We did 20 rounds, I think. It was crazy! Every round, you have to show something different, another side of your dance. So after that battle, I pushed more in my workouts so I could do that each time. I think running is a good thing, not every day, but two or three times a week is really good for dancers."

1 min StalaMuerte StalaMuerte shows from all perspectives why he is one of the best dancers in the world.

02 Diablo: never compromise your style

"Being yourself is harder than being someone else. You are the first you on earth, and because of that, you are the best inspiration source you can find. If you asked me if I thought I would have a career as a dancer or I’d become famous, I never said that to myself. Dance is not a sport or about being good, because whether or not people think your dancing is good is just an opinion. Being successful, good or famous as a dancer is not down to technique and skills. It’s about knowing and loving yourself and putting that into it, because dance is not going to lie.“

1 min Follow Me x Diablo French dancer Diablo is joined by fellow stars of the hip-hop scene to make a dance video.

03 Poppin'C: hard work pays off

“I'm from Switzerland and popping started in Fresno, yet I have a name in the game, and I'm known worldwide. The key is to be focused and never give up. Don't be in a hurry. Hard work always pays off, so practice hard. The way you stay at the top is to know your body and have a healthy lifestyle. Control your mind, stay strong and never ever stop."

1 min Tour Lausanne with Poppin'C Roll through the iconic spots Lausanne, Switzerland, has to offer with your dancing tour guide Poppin'C.

04 Kyoka: make sure to experiment

"Try to expand your horizons. Challenge everything and experiment. There might be things that you like or that you don't like. When you don't like something, try and think about why you don't like that specific style or move. Push yourself out of the box, expand your vision and this will elevate and change your dance style into different forms. Have confidence in your own choices despite there being so much information out there. Believe in yourself and find what is real to you."

2 min Kyoka learns shorinji Having trained with a kung fu master, hip-hop dancer Kyoka shows off her new shorinji martial arts skills.

05 Lil Buck: hone your skills while you can

"For a lot of dancers coming up, everything is moving so fast. Because of social media, you have a lot of people looking for that instant gratification and being famous, fast. When I came up in Memphis, I didn't have the luxury of social media that could skyrocket me too early. I was forced to take my time. That's tough because you don't make a lot of money training for as long as I did, but as a kid, remember that you don't need it. Now is your time, without adult responsibilities like bills, to learn, absorb and push yourself in the studio as much as you can. That way, when the time comes to step out into the world and get it, the money and fame will come."

Lil Buck advises to take your time to learn while you can © Alex Palmer / Red Bull Content Pool

06 Dassy: stay hungry

"Right now, it's so different from when I started. There's a lot of social media involved in becoming a dancer. Sometimes there's not a lot of patience. Dancers need to stay active and keep learning. It's not about 'I just want to be famous right away' you gotta put in the work every single time. You have to go full out, not 100 percent but 1,000 percent every time – not just to get followers and look good for one post. That's not to say all social media is bad, but you need to learn how to make it work the most effective and honest way for your craft.

"I dance on a crew called Femme Fatale. When we started out, we had no intention of being a crew, but we put together some choreography and a video. That video got 40 million views on YouTube. That opened up so many doors for us and put us on the map. However, I want dancers to know that social media isn't everything."

5 min Femme Fatale Watch popping trio Femme Fatale's performance during the Red Bull BC One World Final Zurich 2018.

07 Angyil: ignore the haters

"The best advice I could give is to be strong. There's going to be a group of men, or many men and women, who are going to come against you. People might say things about your character, lie, and try to stop your dreams just because they're intimidated by your talent. So I would definitely say, don't let the compliments distract you and don't let the insults affect you. Don't give up for anyone."

3 min Angyil's style Meet American hip-hop dancer Angyil. She's felt moved to dance for as long as she can remember.

08 Majid: never rest on a battle win

“Never rest on an achievement or a trophy. Always be dedicated and put your heart and soul into it. Focus on enjoying the process, not the end goal. In the end, if you enjoyed the process, you will learn much more and take way more from it than what a battle win or goal will give you."

3 min Introducing Majid Meet German hip-hop dancer, Majid, who's a wildcard at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021.

09 Kid Nimbus: find balance

"The most important part of finding balance as a dancer is that you have to acknowledge your intention. Are you dancing to win, or are you dancing to express yourself? It is possible to do both. But a lot of the two motives can conflict. Whichever way you decide, sit with it for a second and make sure that you’ve decided it for real. Taking your time doesn’t just mean moving slow. It means allowing your mind and body to sync up so they can move as one. If you’re being yourself and being vulnerable in your movement, it's more than likely you’re not going to care about a win. And in my honest opinion, you shouldn’t."

Kid Nimbus emphasizes the importance of knowing your goals © Chris Hershman / Red Bull Content Pool

10 SHEopatra: send a message

"Whether or not you have a platform as a dancer, you can say something. The message I want to send with my dance, and my art, is absolute freedom. I want to make dancers feel proud and free about being a woman. I want dancers to feel proud and free about being black, about music and about moving their bodies however they want to move them. I want to inspire dancers to be prideful in their purpose, don't compromise it and unleash it. Do something with it, create with it, expand the world with it."

3 min Introducing Sheopatra Meet US hip-hop dancer, Sheopatra, who's a wildcard at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2021.

Johannesburg, South Africa will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on 10 December 2022 . Over 30 countries will bring their best street dancers to the world’s biggest street dance competition which brings all street dance styles together in a battle of creativity, improvisation and wowing the audience to take the title of world champion. Stay tuned and follow @redbulldance for further details.