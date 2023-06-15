7 unforgettable moments from Lenzerheide DH and XCO World Cups

Lenzerheide has been a firm fixture of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill and Cross-Country World Cup circuits since it made its debut back in 2015. Located in the shadows of the Lenzerhorn in the Swiss canton of Graubünden, the bike park caters to both disciplines and makes for an epic weekend of off-road action for Swiss mountain biking fans.

The short, primarily man-made downhill track perhaps doesn’t have the raw technicality of, say, Val di Sole , but its high speeds, massive jumps and knife’s-edge racing more than makes up for it. From the start, riders are bounced straight into massive berms before firing through the course’s notorious rock garden – get off-line here and your race is over in the first 20 seconds. A succession of banked turns, hard-packed rollers and enormous gaps throw riders into the finish arena of what is probably the most spectator-friendly run on the World Cup circuit.

4 min Preview the Lenzerheide DH course with Gee Atherton's POV Watch Gee Atherton's POV run in Lenzerheide, Switzerland for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup 2019.

Criss-crossing the lower reaches of the mountain, Lenzerheide’s cross-country course is a much more natural affair. Singletrack in the lakeside woods is riddled with tree roots, making for punchy, technical climbs and risky overtaking. Several prominent features out in the open pit riders against downhill-sized drops and throw them into flat-out turns. The crowds here absolutely love cross-country racing and the course never disappoints.

8 min Lenzerheide XCO course talk Ride around the Lenzerheide track with Lars Forster and Lukas Flückiger

Lenzerheide has hosted some of the most exciting World Cup events in recent times. so be sure to tune into this year's World Cup live on Red Bull TV between 8-10 July. Here are six unforgettable moments from downhill and cross-country races at the venue.

01 Annie Last goes first, 2017

It was a very long time coming, but in 2017 Annie Last upped her game and sprinted to World Cup glory – the first win for a female Brit in two decades. Rain in the build-up to racing made the course slippery and treacherous in places, especially in the many sections of exposed, off-camber tree roots.

Last played an excellent tactical game (watch from 1:32 in the video above), dismounting in several spots to quickly and safely pass through the worst of it. And it paid off – she worked her way through the rankings from 10th to battle with the leading group and eventually left them behind as she looked ahead to her first win – becoming only the second-ever British female, after Caroline Alexander’s 1997 win in St Wendel, Germany, to win a cross-country World Cup.

02 Greg Minnaar proves he’s the G.O.A.T, 2017

1 min Greg Minnaar winning run Lenzerheide 2017

Greg Minnaar was already a veteran of the downhill circuit in the 2017 season, but more than 15 years after winning the World Cup series for the first time, he was back in the fight and sporting the leader’s jersey as he dropped in for his Lenzerheide finals run.

Minnaar poured all those years of experience into a trademark flawless run. He attacked top to bottom, took some risky but calculated lines and powered to the finish. Nobody could match Minnaar’s speed – Aaron Gwin was rapid but exploded his rear tire – and the South African took his second Lenzerheide win, setting the record for most World Cup wins (21) and oldest male downhill World Cup win.

03 Myriam Nicole makes it look easy, 2017

2 min Myriam Nicole's winning run at Lenzerheide 2017 Watch Myriam Nicole's winning run at UCI DH World cup Rd 5 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on July 8, 2017.

In the same year as Minnaar's victory, Myriam Nicole took on a strong field of women at Lenzerheide and came out on top. You rarely get a year when most of the top women are healthy, racing and in-form, but 2017 was that year. There were four different women winners over the seven World Cup rounds in 2017 in Nicole, Tahnée Seagrave, Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah, proving that Nicole had to be at the top of her game to win in Lenzerheide.

Nicole came into Lenzerheide full of confidence after winning in Vallnord in Andorra the week before. Inspired by that win, Nicole delivered a confident and blazing-hot run to move Emilie Siegenthaler off the top step of the podium. There was just one rider to go in Atherton, but though the Brit was faster at the top of the course, she couldn't match Nicole's speed towards the bottom, with the Frenchwoman beating Atherton by half a second. Nicole would go onto win the women's overall World Cup at the end of that season.

04 Amaury Pierron’s power run, 2019

3 min Men's DH winning run – Lenzerheide Check out the winning run from the men’s downhill final in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

When Amaury Pierron is on a run, there is really nothing quite like it. That is to say; the Frenchman lets it all hang out – a lot further than his rivals. Lenzerheide 2019 was one of those occasions, with Pierron ripping apart the turns and pushing the limits in every section of the track. He bounced off course marker poles, flew over roots and rocks and drifted perfectly around flat turns to romp home with a final time nobody would be able to match.

05 Jenny Rissveds back on top, 2019

26 min Cross-country highlights – Lenzerheide It was all to play for as the 2019 UCI MTB World Cup arrived in Switzerland for the penultimate XCO round.

Near-perfect course conditions in 2019 led to a fast and furious battle in the cross-country races. While Mathieu van der Poel took an incredible third win of the season in the men’s race, Jenny Rissveds's victory in the women’s was even more impressive.

In the years since her last World Cup win, which was also in Lenzerheide in 2016 (the year she also became a champion at the Games), Rissveds all but dropped out of the sport to improve her mental health. The Swede went through dark times but pulled together all her strength to seal the win in Lenzerheide 2019 and mark an inspiring return to top-tier World Cup competition.

06 Evie Richards backs up her rainbow win in style, 2021

1 min Women's XCO finish – Lenzerheide Watch a recap of the end of the women's cross-country race in Lenzerheide.

Evie Richards entered Lenzerheide's 2021 race with a rather rare elite XCO win record – World Championships: 1; World Cups: 0. Lining up in the rainbow stripes for the first time, some wondered whether her World Champs result was a one-off and that the weight of expectations that come with the iconic jersey would be too much to bear.

In the lead group from the off however, Richards pounced with two laps to go, bursting past Sina Frei and Rebecca McConnell on a climb. The move stuck and Richards crossed the line 19 seconds ahead of second-place McConnell, instantly collapsing to the ground in a combination of shock and joy.

07 A historic 40th win for Rachel Atherton, 2023

4 min Rachel Atherton's historic winning run Rachel Atherton makes downhill history, winning her 40th UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Lenzerheide.

Going into the 2023 World Cup women's downhill race in Lenzerheide, Rachel Atherton had raced only once since 2019 – a surprise appearance in 2022's race. Atherton's absence from World Cup racing was due to becoming a mother to her daughter Arna in August 2021 but the burning desire to compete still remains strong in Atherton, who has collected five world titles and six World Cup overall titles in a glittering career.

Atherton went into this 2023 race with limited ambitions. Apart from her focus being on her daughter in recent years the 35-year-old has struggled with niggling injuries and unable to be truly 100 percent fit. But, to her surprise she won the race, her 40th UCI World Cup Elite race win, beating hometown Swiss racer Camille Balanche by over half a second. The 2023 event was also notable for Nino Schurter making history on home soil when he passed Frenchman Julien Absalon to take the victories and secure the most career UCI World Cup XCO wins. The win was Schurter's 34th.