5 epic race moments from Lourdes downhill World Cups

Bike
Since 2015, Lourdes has hosted three Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup races, and for 2022 it returns as the opening event in what is sure to be a thrilling season.
Known for its unforgiving rocks and treacherous-when-wet surface, the Lourdes course plummets from its starting point next to the top station of the Pic du Jer funicular railway. There's room for a few pedal strokes out the start gate but not much more – Lourdes races are won on technical prowess and courage. It's unsurprising that Aaron Gwin, the chainless wonder, dominated here in 2015 and '16.
Following Loic Bruni’s 2021 World Cup title and Myriam Nicole’s battle with Vali Höll, the fans will be back in force, cheering on their heroes for a home victory. But with the race falling early in the year, could we see a slippery repeat of the 2017 washout? Here’s a look back at some memorable Lourdes DH race runs and moments.
1. Emmeline Ragot scores for France, 2015
Emmeline Ragot began her 2015 campaign on a high in the final season of an illustrious career. Under blue skies and perfect track conditions, Ragot laid down a dominant run to take a home win in front of none other than Rachel Atherton and Myriam Nicole. The spectators appreciated the victory, and Ragot savoured the eighth victory of her decade-plus career on the World Cup circuit. Watch Ragot's race run from 7:53 in the video below.
Extended DH highlights from Lourdes
Extended highlights of the Downhill races from the first round of the 2015 World Cup.
2. Stevie Smith lights it up, 2016
Poor weather in the build-up to Lourdes 2016 left the track boggy during practice. Things only got more challenging for finals as the ground began drying out in places while remaining slick and awkward in the sections under the forest canopy. A big result would require a masterful ride – step in Stevie Smith and Aaron Gwin, both kings of greasy conditions (as proved by their respective 2013 and 2017 Mont-Sainte-Anne wins). Gwin won the day, but Smith’s second-place result (starts at 18:33 in the player below) marked a return to form after struggling with injuries for several years. Tragically, it would be Smith’s final World Cup podium.
Lourdes Recap
Lourdes again hosted the UCI MTB Downhill opener for 2016 and the racing drama was as high as the Pyrenees.
3. Greg Minnaar and the Syndicate up the ante, 2017
There had been an outbreak of rumors in the build-up to the 2017 season opener, but could it be true that the Santa Cruz Syndicate might arrive in Lourdes aboard 29-inch wheels? Oh yes, and arrive they did – Greg Minnaar, Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier had been secretly testing 29ers after Minnaar pushed Santa Cruz to develop a genuinely race-capable bike in time for the season.
Lourdes 2017: DH Practice Highlights
Lourdes 2017: DH Practice Highlights
Other teams seemed somewhat panic-stricken when all three riders qualified in the top-six, with Vergier taking the top position (watch bits of their race runs in the video below). Fortunately – for everyone else – the rain came down in finals, and the race was a washout.
4. Alexandre Fayolle steps into the limelight, 2017
With the 2017 men’s race doused with cold rain, there was room for an outstanding result for anyone capable of seizing the opportunity. Much to the delight of the frenzied spectators, that person would be Alexandre Fayolle, who stepped up from his previous World Cup best of fourth place (Vallnord, 2016) to take the home win and start the season on a high.
Alexandre Fayolle's Winning Run – Lourdes
Watch Alexandre Fayolle's winning run in Lourdes, France.
5. Going against the odds
Often, certain riders shine when a World Cup DH course has a reputation for its severity. In the case of Lourdes, Rachel Atherton and Aaron Gwin have the upper hand in terms of wins, with two each. Atherton took second place in 2015, but she was victorious in 2016 (video below) and '17; Gwin won in 2015 and '16 (in 2017, he qualified fifth but crashed out in the rain-lashed finals). However, with Atherton recently becoming a mother and Gwin reportedly on a brand-new Intense bike for 2022, there will be many riders looking to write their names in Lourdes' winner's book.
UCI Lourdes 2016 - Rachel Atherton Winning Run
Rachel Atherton's winning run from the 2016 Lourdes UCI DH World Cup.
