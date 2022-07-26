6 of the best race runs from Snowshoe’s short UCI World Cup history

Located in the mountains southwest of Washington DC, the rolling slopes and trails of Snowshoe lend themselves to fast-paced racing. so it was little surprise when the venue attracted thousands of spectators to watch its debut World Cup for the exciting season finale of 2019.

As the host of the last round again in 2021, Snowshoe was set up to be another nail-biter as both the men's and women's Downhill (DH) overall titles were still to be decided.

Snowshoe's DH track blends high-speed and technical terrain. That is to say, the technical parts are about as high-speed as it gets. Long sections of rocks and holes are punctuated by all-in fast turns on open areas of ski piste. While a solid run requires clean and precise riding on the fastest sections, racing here seems to be decided by fully committing to those rocky straights.

Likewise, the XCO and XCC tracks are a fast and furious affair, with high-paced uphills feeding into natural rock gardens, wide turns and an array of man-made features. To win here, riders must be on the edge, happy pushing the limits of grip and confident in their equipment.

Ahead of racing returning to Snowshoe between 29-31 July , here are six of Snowshoe's standout UCI mountain biking moments.

01 Nino Schurter secures a 7th title, 2019

6 min Snowshoe XC short track recap Catch up on what happened during the men's and women's XC short track races in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Switzerland's Nino Schurter doesn't like to do things by halves. Coming into Snowshoe's 2019 finale, he was the firm favorite for the men's XC World Cup overall title, but he had two hard races ahead of him.

First up was the XCC race (watch the men's highlights from 2:55 in the video above). Although it scores fewer points than the XCO, every point counts when going for the World Cup overall. Schurter had never won an XCC race but raised his game in Snowshoe. Putting in a massive sprint at the start of the final lap, he got ahead of his competitors, with his closest rival for the race, Henrique Avancini , sliding in a turn and dropping out of contention. Schurter held the lead until the finish line, achieving his first ever XCC win and sealing the overall World Cup title before the XCO even began.

02 Kate Courtney rises to the challenge, 2019

26 min Cross-country highlights – Snowshoe Get the recap from the final XC event of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2019 season in Snowshoe, USA.

The women's overall XCO title in 2019 came down to a battle between Jolanda Neff and home favorite Kate Courtney . Both riders were exhausted after a draining season, but Courtney managed to dig deep into her reserves and keep up with the leaders throughout the race. Neff never gave up, though; one mistake from Courtney and the title might have gone another way.

However, Courtney kept it clean and clearly rode to her physical limits, finishing fifth (and less than two minutes behind race winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot ) to win her first overall title in front of a roaring home crowd.

03 Loïc Bruni's rollercoaster of emotions, 2019

6 min Men's DH winning run – Snowshoe Watch Danny Hart's winning run in the men's DH at the final stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2019.

It might seem hard to believe, but Loïc Bruni had never won an elite World Cup overall title before 2019. 'Superbruni' had a chance to secure his first overall title in Snowshoe, but it would be one of the tightest and most emotional races of his life. The Frenchman's main rival for the series, Amaury Pierron, put in a sensational race run and went into the hot seat, but Bruni had an answer for Pierron's speed and rode a typically precise run, putting him in third.

With just Danny Hart left to race, the title would be decided by Hart's result. If he finished fourth or worse, the title was Bruni's. If Hart finished between Bruni and Pierron, the title was Pierron's. And if Hart won the race – well, halfway into his run, that didn't even seem feasible…

How did the race finish? You have to watch the replay above to find out, but without doubt, it was one of the most exciting season finales of all time.

04 Evie Richards dominates to record a perfect weekend, 2021

3 min Women's XCC finish – Snowshoe Evie Richards takes the win at the XCC women's race at Snowshoe on September 17, 2021.

The start and end of the 2021 season for Evie Richards couldn't have been a bigger contrast. At the opening UCI World Cup in Albstadt, she recorded her worst-ever finish in an elite XCO. Fast forward to Snowshoe, and she completed her first-ever perfect weekend – winning both the short-course and Olympic distance – laying down two dominant performances that left rivals fearing what the World Champion had up her rainbow-striped sleeves for 2022.

05 Vali Höll secures the overall with first two World Cup wins, 2021

4 min Vali Höll's winning run – Snowshoe race 1 Watch Valentina Höll's winning run from the first women's downhill race in Snowshoe.

Despite dominating the junior classes, Vali Höll was yet to put a clean and consistent enough run together to take the win in her first season in the Elites back in 2021. In Snowshoe, she had two opportunities to set that right and would seize them with both hands. In race one, a smooth and calculated run was enough to knock Marine Cabirou off the top spot with two riders to go. Myriam Nicole looked set to leave Höll as second-best yet again until a crash on Snowshoe's notorious rock garden guaranteed the teenager's first World Cup win.

4 min Vali Höll's winning run – Snowshoe race 2 Watch Valentina Höll's winning run from the second women's downhill race in Snowshoe.

Race two would follow a similar pattern, Höll displaying a level of maturity and confidence that had evaded her earlier in the season. A blistering run propelled her to top spot and again she found herself in the hot seat with just Nicole to go – albeit this time the overall title was on the line. The French rider could settle for fourth and still walk away with the overall to add to her 2021 World Championships win. Misfortune struck Nicole on her run with front wheel slipping out from underneath her on a routine right-hand turn, thus handing a second win and the title to the shell-shocked then 19-year-old from Austria.

06 Bruni leaves it late, again, 2021

3 min Loïc Bruni's winning run – Snowshoe race 2 Watch the winning run from Loïc Bruni at the second downhill race at Snowshoe, USA.

While it's hard to match the drama of Snowshoe 2019, the final race of the men's 2021 downhill season gave it a good go. The title was still up for grabs and Bruni and Loris Vergier were its only remaining contenders – series leader Thibaut Dapréla having crashed in qualifying and not able to race. The sums were simple. Vergier had a 76-point advantage over his compatriot, meaning he could still walk away with the title if Bruni won and he finished third.

Pressure does strange things to people though, and Vergier put in an uncharacteristically poor run that would only be good enough for 54th. All Bruni – who was also the fastest qualifier – needed to do was put in a clean run and he'd secure another title on the final day in Snowshoe. He didn't seem to get the memo. Racing hard from the off, Bruni's splits were green the whole way down the mountain. He clinched the win and the title in emphatic style.

