Spirituality and Balance: How Logistx Maintains an Active Lifestyle

San Diego-born breaker Logan Edra, better known by her stage name Logistx , is all about balance. As someone in tune with her mental and physical balance, Edra serves as an inspiration for dancers, athletes, and ordinary humans. You’d never guess from her bubbly and confident manner that her path to finding this balance hasn’t always been so clear. What has helped are the ways she’s learned to adapt and grow as her relationship to her sport has shifted throughout her career. An unlikely entrance into dancing, coupled with a strong female mentor early on propelled Edra toward the career and active lifestyle she lives today.

Edra began breaking after her dad tricked her into attending a hip-hop class rather than her normal art classes. But she soon fell in love with breaking and began dancing at a studio in her hometown that’s known to produce top-notch dancers. A mentor within the studio showed Edra early on that alongside hip-hop, breaking was not just for boys and led Edra down a path into the sport. The last few years have been full-on with competitions for the young dancer, and clearly it has paid off. Yet after so much competition she’s had to look for balance in her work. While Edra is still breaking and competing regularly, her reasons look a little different than they did when she first started out. “I need the time to reflect, train, practice, and create and do some reinventing with my style,” she said. This change has created a reconstructive mode for Edra that’s allowed her to continue in her career in a way that feels authentic to her. As part of this, she’s sought to compete in more open-style battles, which feel to her like new and exciting challenges. Most recently, she held her own event, a Bonnie and Clyde style open battle in South Florida. This event was part of a larger campaign to get further involved in the community as well as bring breaking to more people. Through breaking and her career, Edra has found a sense of self love and respect and hopes to help other people find the same thing as she engages her community.

Edra’s shifted focus in her sport hasn’t changed her dedication to leading an active lifestyle or training. In her off-season from competition, she tends to train with a different intention and refers to it as more of ‘general maintenance.’ Like anything, she faces training with drive and purpose and can be found working out anywhere from three to six times a week just as part of her everyday routine. When she’s in ‘competition mode, she’s dials it back, only working out for about an hour, three to four times a week and focusing her training on power, strength, mobility, stamina, and speed – all key elements of her fluid yet strong style.

B-Girl Logistx and B-Boy Lil Zoo train during the Breaker Summit in Austria © Markus Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

However, there’s more to Edra’s skillful moves and flow than just her strength. Her background in hip-hop and other types of dance and art have proved to be a huge asset to her and an integral part of her training. When her dad initially tricked her into going to hip-hop class as a kid, she was already taking –and loving –a visual art class. Edra’s upbringing and training that tap into her natural creativity have created a foundation for her to grow in her sport. It was her love for hip-hop and the arts as a whole that allowed her breaking style to become what it is now. Whether it’s original hip-hop or 90’s style bounce, she’s able to find inspiration in all corners of dance to bring back to breaking.

Choreography and teaching add dimension to Edra’s training and competition too. As someone who uses dance to connect with her community, moving alongside her students helps both Edra and her students train. Practicing staging, choregraphing, and teaching allow Edra to explore the edge between discipline and inspiration in her training.

More than anything else, the mental and spiritual aspects of training help Edra remain down-to-earth. “I just like moving,” she said, “like moving meditation or a physical meditation where I’m walking or set up in my room, I’m meditating but moving too. The mental side is so important.” A spiritual person, Edra also finds crystals to be an essential part of her training and competing. Wearing crystal bracelets, earrings, or necklaces, all help Edra keep her energy in the right place while she’s breaking and competing. Hanging onto these things has helped to keep Edra grounded in her lifestyle as she continues to endure internal pressure to perform as well as external pressure through her career. She’s learned through meditating how hang onto a self-love that’s helped her to take her career further than she ever dreamed and continue to grow and build her foundation.

Edra’s focus and training make her seem wise beyond her years. The advice she’d give her younger self is to avoid burnout and stay on the right path. To her, experience is everything, especially for the big opportunities. But she’s had to learn to be more in tune with herself instead of saying yes to everything. Not being afraid to be herself has helped bring Edra to where she is now. Trusting herself and doing what makes her happy are also a key to her path. She has made sure, even today as she further explores her relationship with breaking, that she has built a life that she wants, not just one that will bring her success and what other people expect of her.

For someone so young, it seems Edra has dialed in on a healthy balance of training, competing, and staying motivated and inspired in her sport. “I think dancers get stuck in this bubble, cause it’s like their world is dance. But I’ve been blessed to be reminded that the real world is the real world, and that dance is just a small bubble,” she said. Rather than her motivation coming from that bubble, Edra can step back and see the big picture which helps to keep her on track. “Anyone can switch on motivation and discipline, but to be inspired is a way different thing.”

