Big Sean Reacts to Method Man, Redman & Raekwon's Red Bull Spiral
Multi-platinum hitmaker Big Sean reacts to the rap legends' one-take freestyle.
Red Bull Spiral brings 3-4 of America's top artists together in Red Bull's state-of-the-art recording studio to deliver a flawless freestyle cypher in a single take. Watch Big Sean watch and react to Method Man, Redman & Raekwon's unforgettable Red Bull Spiral cypher.
"Challenging" is an understatement, but these rap veterans make filming a cypher in one continuous take look easy. Watch Method Man, Redman and Raekwon deliver perfect bars while tackling swift camera movements. Check out Method Man, Redman and Raekwon's Red Bull Spiral episode below and their full lyrics here.
