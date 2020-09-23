Bike Unchained 2 is a must-have game for any mountain biker or fan of high-speed sports, bringing the adrenaline of downhill racing and jaw-dropping graphics to the small screen. With photo-realistic renderings, Bike Unchained 2 really is one of the best looking smartphones games out there and there's more than enough packed into the game to keep you interested for months.

You can turn your hand to pulling off the most impressive tricks for starters, or you can go head-to-head with other racers in a battle to the finish-line. There are multiplayer races to contend with, along with live events, offering the ability to take the crown as the best virtual mountain biker in the world.

You can also battle for the latest and greatest kit, from new frames, forks and rims to drivetrain components that will give you the best possible performance whatever the terrain.

All this can sound a bit daunting at first, but just check out our full guide below for everything you need to know about Bike Unchained 2.

Hitting the trails © Red Bull

Where can I download Bike Unchained 2 from?

Download Bike Unchained 2 for free from Google Play and from the Apple App Store .

How can I control the bike?

Bike Unchained 2 is particularly easy to get to grips with, at least when it comes to handling the basics. Going uphill? Simply tap the screen as rapidly as possible. Heading downhill? Press and hold to tuck into an aerodynamic position, getting as much speed as possible to carry you up the next incline or over a jump. Just make sure you let go before hitting the next hill, or you'll be left eating dust, as those with quicker reactions head off into the distance.

You can tell when uphill sections are coming, as the terrain is typically darker, but the faster you go, the quicker you'll need to react.

Landing jumps is simple, again tapping the screen when you want to land (preferably a downhill section unless you want to go over the handlebars). It's all beautifully easy to get to grips with, but you'll need perfect timing and the ability to read the terrain if you actually want to master Bike Unchained 2.

Where do the mentors come in?

Thankfully there's help on hand, with some of the world’s best mountain bikers – from Andreu Lacondeguy to Carson Storch – offering advice as virtual mentors. Their help is well worth having, with the different mentors giving you the ability to carry out more advanced tricks and skills that let you take more points and make it down the mountain trails at ever faster speeds. As you progress through the game, you'll open up more mentors, making sure your skills increase the more time you put in.

Customise your bike © Red Bull

What different game modes are there?

Multiplayer races and events provide a hugely competitive environment for Bike Unchained 2, putting you head-to-head with three other riders. It's not computer AI you'll be battling against, either, but real people around the world. That's why you'll want to be at your very best, as real riders means unpredictability and some of your competition will be incredibly good.

There are different events on a daily and weekly basis, giving you the chance to win new bikes and bike components, which offers a huge amount of customisation when it comes to creating your perfect ride.

Can I create my own events?

You can create your very own events and your friends can also join you for any races you create. Once again, customisation is key to the fun you can have. There are few restrictions with Bike Unchained 2, so you'll be able to pick different types of race, from timed downhill (speed) to skills-based (tricks), with championship or time trial also in the mix. You can pick the duration and there's also loads of choice when it comes to location.

What different parts can I upgrade?

Pretty much everything. As you progress through the game, you'll unlock new frames, components and wheels, and it's easy to switch these for better performance in different areas, from chasing faster acceleration to faster overall top speeds. You can also customise your rider by changing helmets, t-shirts, shorts and even your shoes, making you as distinctive in the virtual world as you are in real life.