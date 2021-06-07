Blxst
© Blxst
Music

Blxst

Rapper, singer, producer and songwriter changing the game
By Red Bull
Published on
Rapper, singer, producer and songwriter Blxst has been on an unstoppable run. Originally having produced tracks for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, YG, and Mozzy, Blxst has stepped out as a star in his own right. His 2020 No Love Lost EP (Out now on Red Bull Records) has been streamed nearly 250M times since December and peaked at #2 on Billboard’s Heat Seaker’s Chart. He’s released collaborations with artists including Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Russ, Dom Kennedy, and Bino Rideaux, and has more incredible music coming throughout 2021.
Music