Rapper, singer, producer and songwriter Blxst has been on an unstoppable run. Originally having produced tracks for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, YG, and Mozzy, Blxst has stepped out as a star in his own right. His 2020 No Love Lost EP (Out now on Red Bull Records) has been streamed nearly 250M times since December and peaked at #2 on Billboard’s Heat Seaker’s Chart. He’s released collaborations with artists including Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Russ, Dom Kennedy, and Bino Rideaux, and has more incredible music coming throughout 2021.