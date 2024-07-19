© Ryan Muir
Blxst takes Brooklyn: A night of music, stories and summer heat
Red Bull On The Record’s immersive listening experience guided fans on an early listen of Blxst’s debut album "I'll Always Come Find You."
On July 16, Los Angeles singer-rapper Blxst celebrated the release of his new debut LP, "I'll Always Come Find You," by giving his fans a first listen to 12 records off his 20-track project. Taking the traditional listening party to another level, Red Bull On The Record with Blxst was an immersive storytelling experience, which included a live acoustic performance from the artist and an LED screen that displayed visuals that captured the mood of each song in his set. The evening was a deep dive into his world and showcased his musical evolution as an artist ready for his debut moment.
Setting the Scene
The event kicked off at 7:00 p.m., on a blazing 90-degree night, at ZeroSpace, a warehouse on an inconspicuous street in downtown Brooklyn. Fans poured into a lounge, where DJ Nyla Symone spun classic R&B records. At the center of the lounge was a black Buick Grand National, with a California license plate that read "Birdie." The car door had a white label stating, “Chauffeur Car Service, Evgle & Son: I’ll Always Come Find You.” This symbol is presented throughout the visuals for Blxst’s album and foreshadows the introspective journey Blxst would soon take fans on during his live set. As fans awaited showtime, they mingled near a full bar offering a variety of Red Bull beverages and cocktails and thumbed through copies of The Red Bulletin magazine, featuring Blxst on the cover.
The Performance
As the clock neared 8:00 p.m., attendees passed through the doors of a New York City subway car set up as an entrance to the performance area, enhancing the immersive experience.
At 8:20 p.m., the lights dimmed, and Blxst’s band, all dressed in classic black from head to toe, took the stage. The large screen played a visual introducing the audience to Birdie, Blxst’s protagonist on the album, who inherited a car chauffeur car service from his father. Birdie takes to heart a piece of wisdom from his dad, who would warn him of three things that could derail him: "a woman he ain’t got no business being with, an enemy in disguise, or the man in the mirror." Throughout the record, Birdie navigates relationships and self-identity while carrying on his father's legacy.
Throughout the performance, Birdie's father's voice was a guiding protective force, a conscious presence reminding him to stay true to himself. "Stay focused," his dad's voice echoed, "I’ll always come find you." Blxst also featured clips of an interview with DJ Vlad about Birdie’s journey to live up to his father’s expectations.
With this context threading the narrative of his set, Blxst performed tracks that represent his diverse palette and signature knack for feel-good soulful, and hip-hop sounds. Some highlights included his track “Risk Taker,” an afrobeats inspired tune, featuring rapper Offset. Blxst two-stepped to a visual of floating red roses, as he performed the funky “Dancing With the Devil,” featuring Anderson .Paak, that’s perfect for summertime. The audience swayed to the slow jam, “To The Moon,” as a starry bright night sky filled the screen behind him, creating an atmospheric experience.
Before closing the set, Blxst shared his insights with DJ Vlad about the importance of being true to oneself. "When I’m real with myself, that’s when I get real results," he reflected. This authenticity led Blxst to create a debut that mixes all his inspirations into a "beautiful masterpiece," he told the audience. In his final moments on stage, Blxst shouted out his mother who was in attendance, and dedicated his last song, “Ten Summers Or Better,” to those "going against the odds.” Blxst rapped his last number to a relaxing visual of an ocean sunset — the perfect way to conclude 40 minutes of non-stop bangers.
Afterparty
The show concluded at 9:00 p.m. sharp, but the energy was still high as Nyla Symone played upbeat hip-hop and afrobeats hits, turning the warehouse into a dance floor.
As people trickled out, they left with a piece of Blxst’s journey, a vinyl record of his latest singles, and copies of his Red Bulletin magazine cover. This evening gave fans more anticipation for the official release of Blxst's album.
Here is a list of the songs Blxst performed during his set:
- Evgle & Son
- Long Way
- Want You To Know
- How Many
- Risk Taker
- Bad Idea
- Dance With The Devil
- Rewind
- Better Off Friends
- I Need Your Love
- To The Moon
- Ten Summers Or Better