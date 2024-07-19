Blxst takes Brooklyn: A night of music, stories and summer heat

With this context threading the narrative of his set, Blxst performed tracks that represent his diverse palette and signature knack for feel-good soulful, and hip-hop sounds. Some highlights included his track

. Blxst two-stepped to a visual of floating red roses, as he performed the funky

, that’s perfect for summertime. The audience swayed to the slow jam, “To The Moon,” as a starry bright night sky filled the screen behind him, creating an atmospheric experience.