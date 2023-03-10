© MaccThaShooter
Music
Blxst drops new EP 'Just For Clarity 2'
The Red Bull Records artist's new EP features Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Terrace Martin, and Larry June.
Hip-hop’s most exciting artist Blxst has returned with the next chapter to his 2021 EP with "Just For Clarity 2."
Paying homage to Los Angeles, the city that raised him, Blxst next presents the "Just For Clarity 2" EP with four tracks featuring respected scene-shapers including Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Larry June and Terrace Martin. A bite-sized project with mass appeal, Blxst is confident yet self-aware, and he owes it all to LA.
A home-coming project for Blxst, this is one that defines his role in the city with confidence and humility. Through that lens he finds clarity in the present, artistically reflected in the visuals surrounding the EP.
I call it a flawless four pack because it's intentionally short and sweet, but it's also an appetizer before the debut.
Blxst shares, “'Just For Clarity 2' is the second installment of a project I put together for my supporters to have an update of what's going on in real time. When I think of clarity, I think of being clear and getting straight to the point. It's a moment for me to vent and be honest and transparent, which is a theme throughout the EP. I call it a flawless four pack because it's intentionally short and sweet, but it's also an appetizer before the debut.”
Out via Red Bull Records/EVGLE, the four-track package includes his December release, “Keep Calling” with chart-topper Larry June, alongside rap’s leading tastemakers Roddy Ricch on the stand-out single, “Passionate,” and Mustard and Terrace Martin on the love bomb, “Ghetto Cinderella.”
"Just For Clarity 2" Tracklist
- Ghetto Cinderella (ft. Mustard & Terrace Martin)
- Passionate (ft. Roddy Ricch)
- Call My Bluff
- Keep Calling (ft. Larry June)
Blxst has architected a new era of West Coast hip-hop and culture by hand, as not only a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, but also as a creative visionary who mixes, masters, and self-edits his own videos and artwork.
He adds, "Passionate’ is bigger than a song to me. I like to look at it more as a mindset, especially working with Roddy on this record. I think it's dope to see somebody’s success go from zero to a hundred, especially somebody from the hometown. I just remember us being in a studio before anybody knew who we were and we had that same drive and passion. This track is a look back at that, seeing where we were, where we are, where we’re going, and what brought us here today.”
Listen to "Just For Clarity 2" here.