Blxst drops new EP 'Just For Clarity 2'

Blxst shares, “'Just For Clarity 2' is the second installment of a project I put together for my supporters to have an update of what's going on in real time. When I think of clarity, I think of being clear and getting straight to the point. It's a moment for me to vent and be honest and transparent, which is a theme throughout the EP. I call it a flawless four pack because it's intentionally short and sweet, but it's also an appetizer before the debut.”

