Bike
© Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool
BMX
BMX pro pulls off unbelievable jump over a fast-moving F1 car
The timing had to be perfect for Kriss Kyle: one mistake and his leap over an F1 car on his bike could’ve ended very differently.
He called the experience “one of the scariest things” he's ever done: Scottish BMX pro Kriss Kyle just released a video showing him jump over a speeding F1 car on his bike. The driver of said F1 car was none other than motorsports legend and former Red Bull Racing driver and fellow Scot, David Coulthard.
To pull off the jump, Kyle had to be able to jump high enough, and get the timing perfect so that the RB7 could drive underneath him as Kyle's in the air.
Kyle is known for his spectacular video edits
Kriss Kyle has been on a BMX since the age of 10, ripping round his home town of Stranraer, Scotland. It's always been his dream to become a pro BMX athlete. He's known for his visionary approach to riding and for his viral videos, and is no stranger to taking on the spectacular or being heavily creative. In 2024 he took his MTB bike to the Swiss mountains, riding down a UNESCO-heritage site in an incredible video feature.