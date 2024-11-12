Bobby Brown is charting a new course with “White Gold”

Thanks for talking, Bobby. Previously you mentioned that this upcoming film, “White Gold,” feels like the “realest” thing you’ve done in a while. What did you mean by that?
I just meant that it’s authentic. I felt like I was right where I was supposed to be the whole time we were making it, and I haven’t felt that for a while. The last three years have definitely been tumultuous to say the least. Thanks to injuries, I was scrapping things together in terms of content. This was the first true video project I’ve had the chance to do in a long time, and it feels surreal.
People might not be aware of how severe your 2021 spine injury in Saas-Fee was. Did you think you’d ever get back to skiing at this caliber?
After surgery, I was really unsure if I would be able to return to skiing, at least in the way that I wanted. There was a sense of unknown floating around in my head, but that unknown has really dissolved and now I feel the healthiest I’ve felt since, well, since I was young! [laughs] And this project is a reflection of that. The film is very… I’m not sure what the word is.
Very complete?
Exactly. This wasn’t just something we were doing for social clips. In all honesty, I had started with minimal expectations, but in hindsight that open-minded approach was a key factor. It allowed us to create something special. That’s not to say it came together by accident. There was a lot of work along the way to make it happen. This was a full-on production with a lot of help from many people I’m fortunate enough to call my friends.
Amon Barker with Aprés Visuals did all the drone work. My brother, Peter Brown, and Griffin Glendinning both filmed and worked to guide the overall direction. And since we shot in [Colorado’s] San Juan Mountains, it was great to have Brett Schreckengost and Cedar Palmer involved. Those two are absolute staples of the region. I can’t give enough praise to the crew. It was a real top-to-bottom project that had a lot of passion put into it.
You don’t often hear about the stacked lineup behind the camera. It makes sense why this project feels so genuine.
Our team's close relationship certainly helped make it that way. I mean, when Cedar was in high school he interned for Brett. That wasn’t too long ago, so to see him now working at such a high level is very full circle. There were a lot of levels to this one, so I’m glad I get to share some of the details people may not know.
Plus I got to work with Stept [Productions] again. They took on the post-production work and did a tremendous job, as usual. I collaborated with them and Red Bull on “Be Water” almost 10 years ago, and that’s still one of my favorite projects I have ever done. I felt so true to myself the year we made that film, and it was the same way this season. It’s another layer as to why this one was so special. Working with both new and old friends, building off past projects while involving fresh faces and creating something original; it’s all very fulfilling.
Out of all those components, be it the skiing, the individuals involved or filming close to home, does one stand out as the most rewarding this year?
I’d have to say the skiing. It was a personal battle. After a couple of years spent trying to get my body and mind back to peak shape, I finally rode the way I had envisioned and hit bigger stuff. I wasn’t trying to prove anything to anyone but myself. And to accomplish that, to show myself that I can truly push my limits in a healthy way, that means the world.
But it was a very enjoyable process overall. As I look back on the year, we were very calculated with what we filmed. We waited for the right moments which made it that much more fun. Every year I have to pinch myself because to do this for a living is incredible. It’s a lot of work, and it’s easy to get bogged down in the details, but when I take a step back it’s easy for me to see that there’s nothing else I would rather do. I guess this is a long-winded way of saying it felt great to hit so many personal marks; it was a rejuvenating winter.
Do you think you’d be at this stage of “rejuvenation,” as you put it, without that bad injury?
I don’t think so. I’m not saying that I would be done with skiing or anything like that, but this certainly gave me something extra to work for. I just didn’t give up, and I’m proud of that. I kept putting my best foot forward incrementally. It was slow and painstaking but I got back to my bassline, which is why we were able to film this last season. Dealing with [injuries] has also given me a lot of perspective when it comes to what I’m thankful for. It’s helped me be more grateful for the little things.
What advice would you give to people at any stage in life who are struggling with injuries?
Take a step back. I know it’s easier said than done, but you have to do it. You have to put yourself in a solid headspace before you can try to do anything about your situation. Acknowledging what you’re grateful for can help you move forward instead of dwelling on what could have been better. There’s a lot of benefit in pausing for acceptance instead of always being in that attack mode. You don’t choose your obstacles, but you can choose how you respond to them.
Physical challenges aside, getting injured as a professional athlete in your 30s can’t be easy. Did the mental battle weigh on you as much as the physical?
Those two things were fully intertwined for me. I kept going through this cycle where [my body] wouldn’t feel good, whether it was a knee or my back, and then I’d start wondering if it would ever feel good again. That thought can be a scary one to overcome.
So I think to answer your question, yes, the mental toll was very large but I was able to make it back by never letting go of that determination. Sitting there just grinding your gears away is definitely not a healthy way to live. That motivation has to be met with some sort of positive result eventually, or else it’ll just drive you crazy in my experience.
That’s ultimately why this year was so cool. I’m still wondering how we did it, especially when I think about how much baggage there was going into the season. But to walk away with a project like this and have a sense of contentment while remaining hungry for more feels amazing.
The film is only six minutes long, but it doesn’t feel short-changed. It feels refined. Was the plan to do a shorter movie from the beginning?
Yes and no. What you see is a consolidated product. We slimmed it up and cut a lot of shots because I was a bit repetitive with what I was doing. At one point there was talk of doing a story-based film, but I needed this one to only be about skiing. I’m happy that’s the route we chose.
Is that concise style something we can expect to see from you in the future?
I love showing people the journey, so the plan for upcoming projects next winter is to go more in-depth. That being said, I’m happy with the route we took last year because it allowed the whole crew to focus in on that one goal of capturing just skiing, instead of trying to do too many things at once. We timed a few moments perfectly, which sometimes doesn’t happen if you’re chasing several different stories.
What was one of those perfect moments that sticks out to you now?
The day at Alta Lakes in Telluride [Colorado] when I got to watch Benni Solomon hit the Trestle jump. He’s a Telluride local, and this was the first time in his life that he had ever hit [the Trestle]. He laced a 120-foot backflip off it. Everything about it made the whole thing a total dream day.
That sounds incredible. Helping younger or overlooked riders seems to be a passion of yours.
It is. I want to keep pushing my skiing but I’m also at the point where I’m looking at how I can help give back. These films are a great way to highlight other skiers. I’ve also been working with an organization called The Dean’s List which promotes up-and-coming film crews. And of course, we have Red Bull Cascade, which has been such a great way for riders to show their style and creativity on a unique course and competition.
Will Red Bull Cascade be returning this winter?
Oh yeah! We’re locked in for another year at Solitude [Resort]. I’m heading out there to scout the area in a few weeks.
Between all these endeavors, be it filming, The Dean’s List, Red Bull Cascade or something else, which one is currently pulling you the strongest?
That’s a tough question. Filming draws me in the most right now, but I see myself transitioning more into these other areas for sure. I feel strongly about creating platforms for other people’s talents to be heard and seen. That’s what makes me feel really good. Whether that’s through Red Bull Cascade and giving riders a chance to show off their skiing in an unconventional way, or through The Dean’s List by giving younger people a space to create in the industry.
I get a lot of fulfillment out of being a conduit for the younger generation. Freeskiing is evolving so fast and I want to help the next generation of talent get the attention they deserve. I’m not sure what exactly that process will look like over the coming years, but I have a good idea of where to start. I’m in a very fortunate position, and I intend to use that position to help bring new people into the fold. If I can do that, I guarantee I’ll be smiling and content with wherever life takes me.