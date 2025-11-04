Hannah Prock seen during training in Innsbruck Igls, Austria, on October 18th, 2021.
© Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool
Bobsleigh

Bobsleigh vs luge vs skeleton: What are the differences?

At major competitions, it can sometimes be hard to tell the difference between disciplines in the same family. As winter approaches, we take a look at bobsleigh, luge and skeleton.
By Margo Zillman
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Valentina Margaglio

A former athlete and bobsleigh brakeman, now Valentina Margaglio is a world class skeleton racer who helped Italy win a first world champs medal.

ItalyItaly

Hannah Prock

Austrian luge athlete Hannah Prock loves nothing more than hurtling herself down a steep icy track at speeds of 130kph or more.

AustriaAustria
We've all turned on the television to find ourselves both amazed and instantly hooked by the image of one or more human bodies being launched at high speed down a half-tube of ice. Barely a few centimeters above the frozen surface, the athletes hurtle down the slopes at over 62mph on their machines.
As well as taking place on the same mountain slopes, bobsleigh, luge and skeleton have many things in common – the success of Italy's Valentina Margaglio in both bobsleigh and skeleton is proof of this. Not least of what they share are ultra speeds, tight turns and huge adrenaline rushes. But these three sports also represent different approaches. Now that we've taken a look at bobsleigh and how it works, it's time to tackle the differences between bobsleigh, luge and skeleton.

Bobsleigh, the F1 of the snow

Olympic Bobsled Team races at the Olympic Bobsled track during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia near the Sochi Autodrom, Russia on April 27, 2016.

It's a tight squeeze in a four-man bobsleigh

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Even though we're talking here about crazy speeds (sometimes in excess of 150kph) and crystal-clear curves, we're talking about a discipline that Max Verstappen doesn't (yet) practice.
Originating in Switzerland, this team sport traditionally involves two or four riders, though the monobob is a more recent addition. It consists of pushing a bobsled – a steerable sled – down a winding ice track as quickly as possible. The start resembles a sprint, with all team members running together on ice, requiring perfect coordination to minimise time lost. Once in the sled, the driver bears the crucial responsibility of maintaining a centered position through the bends, while at the finish, the brakeman brings the sled to a stop.
The sport is based on power, aerodynamics and precision. It combines teamwork and technical innovation.

Luge, at full speed on your back

Hannah Prock performing during training in Innsbruck Igls, Austria, on October 18th, 2021.

Hannah Prock is pure speed while training in Innsbruck

© Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool

Unlike in bobsleigh, luge athletes lie on their backs with their feet pointing forward. At the start, they begin from a seated position and propel themselves using only the strength of their arms. Because the sled is so light, steering is achieved simply by shifting body weight – pressing with the shoulders and legs – to adjust the angle through the bends. Speeds typically range from 120 to 145kph, making their partly instinctive steering both precise and critical, especially given the minimal protection they have.

Skeleton, head first

Valentina Margaglio performes during training in Lillehammer, Norway on October 26, 2024.

Valentina Margaglio slides down Lillehammer's skeleton course

© Daniel Tengs/Red Bull Content Pool

The third discipline rounds out the podium: skeleton. In this event, athletes descend the track alone, lying face down with their heads pointing forward. Like the other sliding sports, the start is absolutely crucial – in skeleton, it’s a standing start. The athlete sprints before diving onto the sled, carefully avoiding any off-line movements that could slow them down.
Once underway, as in luge, navigating the bends relies on careful distribution of body weight. Athletes can also touch the ice to adjust their trajectory or apply pressure with their knees or shoulders. To slow down, they press their feet against the ice to brake.
Valentina Margaglio poses for a portrait during training in Lillehammer, Norway on October 26, 2024.

Valentina Margaglio

© Daniel Tengs/Red Bull Content Pool

Here, too, athletes reach speeds exceeding 81mph. Adding to the thrill – and the risk – the sled measures only 80 to 120 centimeters, leaving their feet and face just inches above the ice. In short, skeleton is an extreme sport not for the faint-hearted.
With the strength of bobsleigh athletes, the precision of luggers and the bravery of skeleton specialists, you’ve got all you need to impress the next time someone asks about your favorite winter sport. But are you ready to follow in Valentina Margaglio’s footsteps? That part is up to you.

Part of this story

Valentina Margaglio

A former athlete and bobsleigh brakeman, now Valentina Margaglio is a world class skeleton racer who helped Italy win a first world champs medal.

ItalyItaly

Hannah Prock

Austrian luge athlete Hannah Prock loves nothing more than hurtling herself down a steep icy track at speeds of 130kph or more.

AustriaAustria
Bobsleigh
Wintersports
Luge

Want more of this?

Wintersports